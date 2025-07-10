You are here

Pakistani finmin calls for reworking federal funding to provinces to reflect human development priorities

Pakistani finmin calls for reworking federal funding to provinces to reflect human development priorities
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 19, 2024. (Reuters/File)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Pakistani finmin calls for reworking federal funding to provinces to reflect human development priorities

Pakistani finmin calls for reworking federal funding to provinces to reflect human development priorities
  • Muhammad Aurangzeb identifies climate change, population growth as ‘existential issues’
  • The minister calls for a ‘shift from infrastructure-heavy thinking to human capital investments’
UROOSA JADOON
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday called for a rethinking of how federal funds are allocated to provinces, arguing that future disbursements should reflect human development indicators instead of just population size.

Speaking at an event organized by the Ministry of National Health Services in connection with World Population Day in the federal capital, Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s rapid population growth posed a serious challenge and must be addressed through coordinated, long-term policy interventions.

“As we move forward with revisiting and reviewing the NFC [National Finance Commission] award, the current allocation driver must be reconsidered,” he said while addressing the gathering.

“There are broader factors, such as human development indicators, which should be incorporated,” he added. “These can help shape a revised formula for how we divvy up resources between the federation and the provinces.”

The NFC is a constitutional mechanism that determines how financial resources are distributed from the federal government to Pakistan’s provinces. The existing formula primarily weighs population, though there are several influential voices within the government demanding that future formulas consider a broader range of development metrics.

The finance minister also noted Pakistan must confront two “existential issues” — climate change and population growth — if it wants to reach its long-term goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

“Just think about it: 40 percent of children under the age of five in this country are stunted,” he said. “If we don’t address this, there is no sustainable path forward.”

Aurangzeb noted the issue extended beyond food and sanitation, pointing to the need for birth spacing, women’s education and family planning awareness.

He also emphasized the scale of available resources for addressing these challenges.

Referring to Pakistan’s recently signed 10-year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank, he said the agreement includes $20 billion in financing, with $600–700 million annually earmarked for population-related measures.

“We have a lot of funds already at our disposal, provided we find the right places to invest and prioritize them correctly,” he said.

Aurangzeb also argued that Pakistan’s total development spending across federal and provincial budgets exceeds Rs 4.2 trillion ($14.7 billion).

“The issue isn’t funding,” he said. “We must shift from infrastructure-heavy thinking to human capital investments.”

No discussion to oust Zardari, promote Pakistan military chief to presidency – minister

No discussion to oust Zardari, promote Pakistan military chief to presidency – minister
No discussion to oust Zardari, promote Pakistan military chief to presidency – minister

No discussion to oust Zardari, promote Pakistan military chief to presidency – minister
  • Speculation has swirled over alleged plan to replace president through constitutional amendment
  • Interior minister says rumor campaign backed by ‘hostile foreign agencies’ aims to destabilize leadership
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday dismissed rumors that President Asif Ali Zardari is being pushed out of office or that army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is eyeing the presidency, reiterating that there had been no discussion about such a change.

Media chatter about a possible constitutional amendment to replace President Zardari with someone else, potentially even the army chief, has gained traction in recent days. However, key political figures have swiftly rejected the notion.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff,” Naqvi said in a post on X.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the President being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency.”

The president maintains a “strong and respectful” relationship with the military leadership, Naqvi said, adding that the army chief’s “sole focus” was on Pakistan’s strength and stability. He warned those pushing this narrative in coordination with “hostile foreign agencies” to continue as they wished but vowed that the government would do “whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) echoed Naqvi’s rebuke, with PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari calling the rumors “baseless” and noting that the country’s federal government could not function without the PPP’s support.

“Zardari is the duly elected president of this country, and this system cannot function without him,” Bukhari said, dismissing the allegations as “uninformed and misleading.”

Irfan Siddiqui, a close aide to Prime Minister Sharif and a former senator, has also rejected the speculation, saying, “No such suggestion is under consideration at any level.”

Pakistan eyes $1 billion valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan

Pakistan eyes $1 billion valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan
Reuters
Pakistan eyes $1 billion valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan

Pakistan eyes $1 billion valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan
  • Pakistan ready to part with minority stake in the prime Manhattan property, government official says
  • Pakistan has said it will adopt a joint venture model for the hotel’s sale to maximize long-term value
KARACHI: Pakistan is seeking a valuation of at least $1 billion for the Roosevelt Hotel it owns in New York and is ready to part with a minority stake in the prime Manhattan property as it scouts for a redevelopment partner, a senior government official said.

Named after former US President Theodore Roosevelt, the century-old property in midtown Manhattan is seen as one of Pakistan’s most valuable foreign assets, which it acquired in 2000. Faced with mounting losses, the over 1,000 room hotel was shut in 2020, and has also operated briefly as a migrant shelter.

As part of the government’s $7 billion IMF-backed privatization push, Pakistan’s government approved a “transaction structure for the Roosevelt Hotel” on Tuesday , saying it won’t do an outright sale but has decided to adopt a joint venture model to maximize long-term value. It gave no further details.

The senior Pakistani official said the government will retain ownership in the project through an equity partnership, but declined to disclose the size of the stake being offered to any potential JV partner.

The official declined to be named since the process is confidential. JLL, or Jones Lang LaSalle, will run the process and the government is eyeing a valuation of over $1 billion for the 42,000 square feet property it hopes could be redeveloped for residential-cum-office use, the official said.

“It is among the best pieces of land in NY real estate ... The process begins immediately and is expected to be completed in the next six-nine months,” said the official.

Pakistan’s Privatization Ministry and state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which owns the hotel through its investment arm, did not respond to request for comments, and neither did JLL.

Pakistan this week also approved four parties to bid for a stake in debt-ridden PIA.

The hotel is located near marquee New York destinations such as Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, and Fifth Avenue, placing it in one of Manhattan’s most valuable commercial zones.

Pakistan’s government is estimating the redevelopment will take 4–5 years, the official said, adding the “interest level is extremely high.”

In June, the government said it expects $100 million in the initial payment from the joint-venture partnership by June 2026. 

Pakistani minister calls Israel 'illegal state,' rules out recognition

Pakistani minister calls Israel ‘illegal state,’ rules out recognition
Pakistani minister calls Israel ‘illegal state,’ rules out recognition

Pakistani minister calls Israel ‘illegal state,’ rules out recognition
  • Statement follows social media debate over Pakistan’s possible alignment with the Abraham Accords
  • Religious affairs minister says Pakistanis are ‘deeply wounded’ by Israeli bombings on civilians in Gaza
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Thursday ruled out any possibility of recognizing Israel, calling it an “illegal state” during a meeting with Palestinian envoy Dr. Zuhair Muhammad Hamdallah Zaid, as he reaffirmed his country’s longstanding position on the issue.

The comments come amid a debate on social media over whether Pakistan might be moving closer to joining the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered framework that has seen several Muslim-majority countries normalize relations with Israel since 2020.

The speculation was stirred in the wake of the recent high-level engagements between Pakistani officials and members of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There has never been, and will never be, any recognition of Israel,” Yousaf said during the meeting, according to a statement by the religious affairs ministry. “Israel is an illegal state, and Pakistan has always condemned its oppression of the innocent Palestinian people.”

Pakistan has continued its vocal criticism of Israeli policies in recent weeks, especially in light of Tel Aviv’s military operations in Gaza and recent clash with Iran.

“We are deeply wounded by the bombings on defenseless civilians, especially children and women, in Gaza,” the Pakistani minister continued, adding that his country would “continue to raise its voice to awaken the conscience of the international community.”

Yousaf also called for the Palestinian issue to remain a top priority on the agenda of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ambassador Zaid praised Islamabad’s “consistent and selfless” support and noted that many Palestinians serving in key positions had studied in Pakistan.

He reiterated the Palestinian people’s resolve to “sacrifice their lives, wealth and families” for the liberation of their land from Israeli occupation.

He informed that Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was expected to visit Pakistan soon, accompanied by the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan's new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions
PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions
  • Sheikha Asma Al Thani recently became first Qatari woman to summit Nanga Parbat
  • Sharif hails her role in highlighting Pakistan’s mountain beauty, empowering young women
Fatimah Amjad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday invited Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, recently appointed as Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountain and adventure tourism, to return to the country for future expeditions.

Al Thani, who became the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to summit Nanga Parbat earlier this month, met the prime minister in Islamabad where he praised her courage and her contributions to global awareness of Pakistan’s natural beauty.

“The prime minister congratulated her for being the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to successfully summit Nanga Parbat,” the PM Office said in a statement.

“He appreciated Sheikha Asma’s extraordinary courage and commitment in achieving this milestone and praised her efforts to promote awareness around empowering women, especially young women, through adventure sports.”

The prime minister noted that five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks are in Pakistan, calling it a “matter of pride” that positions the country as a key destination for climbers worldwide. He also thanked Al Thani for selecting Pakistan’s mountains and “drawing international attention to their challenges and natural beauty.”

“He extended best wishes to Sheikha Asma in her mission to summit all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks and invited her to return to Pakistan to further explore the country’s diverse and breathtaking landscapes.”

The prime minister acknowledged the vital contribution of Pakistani porters and guides in enabling international climbers to pursue their goals, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety, support and hospitality.

He also expressed interest in strengthening Pakistan-Qatar cooperation in areas such as sports, youth engagement and adventure tourism.

“The prime minister appreciated Sheikha Asma’s active role as Vice President of the Gender Equality Commission in creating equal opportunities,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Al Thani expressed gratitude for the hospitality she received during her climbs, and praised the local porters and guides who assisted her on Nanga Parbat and other summits.

She also highlighted the experience of climbing K2, which she had summited previously.

“It is the best of all the peaks I’ve climbed,” she was quoted as saying in the statement. “Its beauty is unmatched.”

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods
Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods
  • Over 23 million people in high-risk areas receive alerts via Pakistan’s largest telecom network Jazz
  • NDMA using geo-fencing and mobile apps to expand real-time disaster communication nationwide
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens in flood-prone areas of imminent weather threats, state media reported on Thursday, as the country grapples with deadly monsoon rains.

The system, developed under the Disaster Early Warning System (DEW-3 – Monsoon), is a collaboration between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital telecom operator. It uses geo-fencing technology to deliver real-time alerts to millions of mobile users living in high-risk zones, enabling timely evacuations or precautionary action.

The move comes as torrential rains continue to batter parts of Pakistan, with over 80 killed since the start of the monsoon season in June.

Over 23 million Jazz subscribers live in areas identified by the NDMA as vulnerable to flooding and other climate-related disasters.

“This is a powerful demonstration of how public-private collaboration can leverage technology to protect lives and strengthen communities,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, was quoted as saying in the APP statement.

“Our [Jazz] nationwide reach and location-based capabilities make us uniquely positioned to support NDMA in its mission to minimize disaster-related risks. As the monsoon season continues, this remains an ongoing effort aimed at reaching and protecting even more people in harm’s way.”

According to APP, the system sends out targeted SMS alerts using advanced geo-fencing techniques to people located directly within affected areas. These messages include clear, actionable instructions to help the public respond effectively to natural disasters.

NDMA acknowledged the partnership with Jazz, “which has enabled them to reach vulnerable populations quickly and effectively, using geo-fenced alerts to ensure no one is left uninformed in times of crisis,” APP reported.

The partnership was formalized in March 2025 to enhance Pakistan’s disaster preparedness using digital infrastructure. The system is designed to be scalable and responsive as weather patterns shift or new emergency zones emerge.

NDMA officials say the alerts are part of a wider effort to modernize disaster response by integrating digital tools and expanding risk communication channels. The authority also disseminates information through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app, social media, and mainstream news outlets.

Pakistan has faced increasingly severe climate-related disasters in recent years, from catastrophic floods in 2022 to recurring heatwaves and droughts. The country ranks among the top ten nations most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, underscoring the urgent need for improved early warning and resilience systems.

