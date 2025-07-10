You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan delegation concludes UAE visit under governance exchange program

Pakistan delegation concludes UAE visit under governance exchange program

Pakistan delegation concludes UAE visit under governance exchange program
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qmds

Updated 10 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan delegation concludes UAE visit under governance exchange program

Pakistan delegation concludes UAE visit under governance exchange program
  • Meetings focused on digital governance, tax reform and service delivery
  • Delegation seeks to adopt UAE best practices in innovation, institutional performance
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistani government delegation on Thursday concluded an official visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of a program aimed at sharing knowledge and best practices in governance and public sector modernization.

The delegation, led by Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance and Railways and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, participated in the UAE Government’s Experience Exchange Programme (EEP). The initiative is aligned with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s wider push for institutional reform and better service delivery across the country’s public sector.

During the visit, the eight-member team held detailed sessions with senior UAE officials to learn about digital governance, tax system modernization, leadership development, and innovation in public service.

“Kayani expressed gratitude to the UAE Government for facilitating valuable knowledge-sharing engagements in areas such as digital governance, public service delivery, and tax system modernization,” the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in an official statement.

On the final day of the program, the Pakistani delegation met senior Emirati officials including Mohammad Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the UAE Federal Tax Authority, Saeed Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of The Digital School and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

The sessions focused on the UAE’s approach to future foresight, media communication, and performance management in governance.

Kayani “underscored Pakistan’s commitment to adopting global best practices in digital governance, efficiency, and public sector competitiveness to enhance service delivery and institutional performance,” the statement added.

The visit builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 16, 2025, between the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in governance excellence and institutional capacity-building.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and an important source of foreign remittances, with more than 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates living and working in the Emirates. According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, the UAE is the second-largest destination for Pakistani migrant workers after Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, bilateral trade has grown steadily, reaching nearly $10 billion in 2024, driven by energy imports, textiles, and other goods. Pakistani workers in the UAE sent home over $5 billion in remittances last fiscal year, providing vital foreign exchange for the country’s economy.

The two countries maintain close ties in investment, defense cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, underpinned by shared commitments to economic development and regional stability.

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests
Updated 16 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests
  • Reports of rifts within Khan’s party grew after a senior leader spoke about lack of clarity over ongoing nationwide protest drive
  • Khan orders party members to avoid sharing grievances publicly, says time for negotiations with government “has passed”
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged party members to put aside their grievances amid reports of rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and focus on the ongoing protest movement, reiterating that the time for negotiations with the government “has passed.”

Reports of a rift within the party began to emerge after Ali Amin Gandapur, a close Khan aide and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, announced on July 13 that a 90-day “do-or-die” protest drive against the government is underway. The protest call, however, appeared to contradict an earlier call for a nationwide protest posted on Khan’s official X account, set to culminate on August 5. The day marks the second anniversary of the former prime minister’s imprisonment on corruption charges.

Speculation of conflicts within the party further grew after senior PTI leader and Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza Malik publicly voiced concerns on X about a lack of clarity around the campaign. Malik questioned the origin of the 90-day plan and asked for details on the party’s strategy to secure Khan’s release.

According to a statement shared from his official X account, Khan told his family and lawyers at Adiala Jail where he is imprisoned, that he and others from the PTI are currently undergoing “some of the harshest imprisonments.”

“Therefore, I direct every member of the party to put aside all personal grievances,” the statement read. “Publicly airing internal matters or individual concerns before the media is entirely unacceptable.”

Khan instructed his party members, both juniors and seniors, to avoid sharing “internal differences” on social media, electronic media, print media or other platforms, urging them to “focus exclusively” on the protest movement.

“If any party official fails to participate in this movement, I will make the final decision about them myself, even from within jail,” he warned.

The cricketer-turned-politician directed the PTI leadership to decide about nominations for the party’s Senate tickets through “mutual consultation.”

Khan urged his party supporters to continue protesting against the government.

“The time for negotiations has passed,” the statement said. “What remains now is the time for the nation to rise in protest.”

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar last week dismissed the party’s protest call as a “political gimmick.”

“PTI has lost street power and its credibility, and is heading toward irrelevance,” the minister said.

Khan was ousted from the PM’s office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and jailed in August 2023. Since then, the PTI has repeatedly mobilized street protests, including a large march to Islamabad in November 2024, to demand his release and challenge the legitimacy of the February 2024 general election.

The government accuses the PTI of using the protests to incite instability and disrupt efforts at economic recovery.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said earlier this week that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every individual. However, she accused the PTI of abusing that right in the past.

“PTI has a history of violence and anarchy,” she told reporters. “No political party is allowed to attack with weapons as Pakistan is our red line.”

Hundreds of PTI supporters were arrested after riots allegedly incited by the party against the military on May 9, 2023. The government also says four soldiers were killed in November protests last year. PTI denies the charges.

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Imran Khan

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push
Updated 16 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push
  • Government pushes ahead with shut down of decades-old Utility Stores Corporation by end of July
  • Voluntary Separation Scheme under discussion as committee reviews financial and legal implications
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will shut down the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by July 31 as part of a broader government effort to restructure and privatize loss-making public sector entities, according to a statement from the finance ministry carried by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

The decision follows years of declining performance, mismanagement allegations, and heavy financial losses at the USC, a nationwide retail chain originally established in 1971 to provide essential commodities at subsidized prices to low-income households. The stores were once a key instrument in the government’s food security and price control policies but have faced mounting criticism over inefficiency, politicized staffing and weak oversight.

A high-level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oversee the closure and privatization of the USC met on Wednesday in Islamabad, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing the session.

The committee is responsible for ensuring a transparent shutdown process, designing a fair Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for USC employees and recommending a timeline for privatization or asset disposal.

“All operations of Utility Stores Corporation will be closed by 31st of this month in accordance with the government's directives,” the Radio Pakistan report said.

The committee “discussed at length the formulation of a fair and financially viable Voluntary Separation Scheme for the Utility Stores employees” and examined various aspects including its potential size, fiscal impact, and legal implications.

To support the analysis, a sub-committee led by the secretary of the Establishment Division has been formed and will submit recommendations on the structure and feasibility of the VSS by the end of the week.

The committee also advised that the government’s Privatization Commission be consulted on whether the USC's assets should be sold off or restructured for privatization.

The closure of the USC marks a significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of state-owned enterprises on the national budget in line with reforms encouraged by the International Monetary Fund. Over the years, several audits and parliamentary reviews have pointed to chronic inefficiencies at the USC, including procurement irregularities and an inability to meet its mandate effectively in remote and underserved areas.

Topics: Utility Stores Corporation Utility Stores Pakistan

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army
Updated 16 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army
  • Army says three militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Awaran district
  • Accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, vows to continue operations
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani army officer was killed during a clash with militants in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday, the military said, saying the assailants were Indian proxies operating inside Pakistan.

The fighting took place in Awaran district during an intelligence-based operation targeting suspected members of “Fitna al Hindustan,” a term the Pakistani military uses for militants it says are backed by India. The region, part of Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, has long experienced separatist and insurgent violence, and Islamabad has frequently alleged Indian involvement in destabilizing activities there, a charge New Delhi has repeatedly denied.

According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops engaged the suspected militants at their hideout and killed three.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and resultantly, three Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” ISPR said in a statement.

The military said Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, 34, was killed in the firefight while leading the operation. He was a resident of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq … a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the statement said.

A sanitization operation was underway following the clash to clear the area of any remaining militants, the military said, adding that such actions were part of Pakistan’s broader effort to eliminate what it described as “Indian Sponsored Terrorism” within its borders.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

The incident follows a series of recent accusations and military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, including most recently when they exchanged in a four-day long air war in May. They have in the past fought multiple wars and regularly trade blame over unrest in disputed Kashmir and border regions.

Topics: Pakistan Army

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan
Updated 16 July 2025
Follow

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan
  • Armed men shot indiscriminately at bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta at N-25 highway, say police
  • Gunmen last week abducted, killed nine people after stopping two passenger buses in Balochistan
Updated 16 July 2025
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Three people were killed while 12 others were injured in Pakistan’s southwestern Kalat district on Wednesday, police and an official confirmed, after unidentified men opened fire on a passenger bus headed toward Quetta.

Kalat Station House Office (SHO) Habibullah Baloch said unidentified armed men shot indiscriminately at a passenger bus from Karachi headed toward Quetta on Wednesday. The attack took place near Nimragh Cross in Kalat district, located on the N-25 highway connecting Balochistan to the southern port city of Karachi.

“Three passengers, residents of Karachi, were killed in the attack and 12 others were wounded,” Baloch told Arab News, adding that the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Kalat for treatment.

Rescue officials and survivors assist an injured man at Civil Hospital in Quetta on July 16, 2025, after gunmen attacked a Quetta-bound passenger bus near Balochistan’s Kalat district. (AN Photo)

The police official said the attackers did not stop the bus to check the National Identity Cards (NICs) of the passengers before firing at them, adding that the gunmen “sprayed” the vehicle with bullets.

He said dozens of passengers were traveling in the bus, adding that most of them were residents of Karachi.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack in a statement.

“The security forces have surrounded the area and a hunt for the attackers is underway,” Rind said.

The latest attack has taken place after gunmen abducted and killed nine people last week when they stopped two passenger buses on a highway in Balochistan’s Zhob and Loralai districts. Those buses were traveling from Quetta to the eastern Punjab province.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government officials and installations and people from other provinces, particularly Punjab, the country’s most populous and prosperous province and a major recruitment base for the military.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran. The group accuses the central government of stealing their resources to fund development in Punjab and other parts of the country. The federal government denies the allegations and says it is working for the uplift of local communities in Balochistan, where China has been building a deep-sea port as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan accuses India of backing separatists in Balochistan as well as religiously motivated militant groups, like the Pakistani Taliban, in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. New Delhi denies the allegations.

Balochistan has seen a rise in militant attacks since last year. Last August, nearly two dozen passengers were killed after BLA militants forcibly removed them from Punjab-bound buses in a string of coordinated attacks in Balochistan. Another seven Punjabi commuters were offboarded from buses and killed in Balochistan’s Barkhan district in February this year.

In March, BLA separatists hijacked a train that carried hundreds of passengers near Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, which resulted in the deaths of 23 soldiers, three railway employees and five passengers. At least 33 insurgents were also killed.

Topics: Balochistan Attacks Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)

Pakistan’s HUBCO seeks extension of $51 million guarantees to safeguard coal plants

Pakistan’s HUBCO seeks extension of $51 million guarantees to safeguard coal plants
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Pakistan’s HUBCO seeks extension of $51 million guarantees to safeguard coal plants

Pakistan’s HUBCO seeks extension of $51 million guarantees to safeguard coal plants
  • New transmission charges, which HUBCO says were not originally included, have pushed investors to seek extended guarantees
  • Coal-fired power is crucial amid rising use of solar power, whose variability could potentially cause blackouts if mismanaged
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest independent power producer Hub Power (HUBCO) said on Wednesday it was seeking an extension to $51 million in bank guarantees to protect its coal-fired power plants, a crucial source of stable power amid Pakistan’s rising use of solar.

The guarantees, previously short-term, would now stay in place until 2034 to cover future loan repayments and potential penalties, the company said in a notice to the country’s stock exchange.

New government-imposed transmission charges, which HUBCO is contesting and says were not included in its original contracts, have pushed investors to seek extended guarantees. The cost of borrowing to provide these guarantees would remain below the expected returns from the projects, it said.

“The extended guarantee will cover any fines or funding gaps that may arise,” HUBCO said in a notice to the country’s stock exchange, adding that the company has invested about $131 million in the projects so far.

The South Asian nation has faced chronic electricity shortages and challenges to grid stability because of rising solar power use, fuel import constraints due to a foreign exchange crisis and a debt-burdened electricity sector.

Stable coal-fired power supply is crucial amid rising use of solar power, whose variability could potentially cause blackouts if mismanaged.

HUBCO will hold an extraordinary general meeting in August to seek shareholder approval for the plan for its two 330 megawatt (MW) plants operating on locally mined coal “to ensure the plants’ continued operation,” it said.

The plants’ problems stem from broader challenges faced by Pakistan’s power sector. Pakistan last year authorized an early termination of a power supply deal running to March 2027 as a part of an IMF mandate to cut energy debt.

Topics: HUBCO coal power plant Hub Power

Latest updates

Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
Malaysia in a tight spot as pressure builds to reject Trump’s ‘alpha male’ pick as ambassador
Abrahamsen wins Tour de France stage as Pogacar survives scare
Abrahamsen wins Tour de France stage as Pogacar survives scare
Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case
Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case
Girelli fires Italy past Norway and into Euro 2025 semifinals
Girelli fires Italy past Norway and into Euro 2025 semifinals
Starvation among kids in Gaza reaches record levels, humanitarian chiefs tell UN Security Council
Starvation among kids in Gaza reaches record levels, humanitarian chiefs tell UN Security Council

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.