Tendulkar says 'life has come full circle' with Lord's portrait
Sachin Tendulkar stands next to his portrait at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London on July 10, 2025. (Courtesy: @sachin_rt/ X)
Updated 10 July 2025
AFP
Tendulkar says 'life has come full circle' with Lord's portrait
  • Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen cricket has known, scoring 34,357 runs in Test matches, ODIs and one T20
  • It is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in the collections of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord’s ground 
AFP
LONDON: Sachin Tendulkar said “life has truly come full circle” after a portrait of the India cricket great was unveiled at Lord’s on Thursday.

Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen cricket has known, scoring 34,357 runs in Test matches, one-day internationals and one T20 for India in an international career that spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013.

That total is over 6,000 more runs than the next highest of 28,016 compiled by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

“I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly,” Tendulkar said of his first visit to Lord’s in 1988 as a teenager in a post on X.

“Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I’m grateful, and filled with wonderful memories.”

The portrait, by Stuart Pearson Wright, is painted from a photograph taken by the artist in Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai 18 years ago and was unveiled before the first day of the third Test between England and India.

It is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in the collections of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord’s.

Girelli fires Italy past Norway and into Euro 2025 semifinals
Updated 17 July 2025
AFP
Girelli fires Italy past Norway and into Euro 2025 semifinals
  • Italy will play either holders England or Sweden in the last four next Tuesday after Girelli headed home the decisive goal in the final minute in Geneva from Sofia Cantore’s cross
  • The Italians will be a tough nut to crack after seeing off Norway, who have two of the women’s game’s biggest stars in Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen
AFP

GENEVA: Cristiana Girelli shot Italy into the semifinals of Women’s Euro 2025 on Wednesday with a brace, including a last-gasp winner, in the Azzurre’s historic 2-1 triumph over Norway.

Italy will play either holders England or Sweden in the last four next Tuesday after Girelli headed home the decisive goal in the final minute in Geneva from Sofia Cantore’s cross.

The Italians hadn’t reached last four of a Euros since losing the final to Germany in 1997 and will be a tough nut to crack after seeing off Norway, who have two of the women’s game’s biggest stars in Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

“Cantore gave me an incredible ball for the second goal. She looked up, saw where I was and just put it on my head, so it was easy for me to put it in the goal,” said Girelli.

“I didn’t realize how close we were to the end of the match... I still can’t believe it, to tell you the truth, I can’t believe it, it’s just magnificent.”

Hegerberg, who also missed a penalty, netted for the Norwegians in the 66th minute after Girelli opened the scoring five minutes after half-time.

Juventus forward Girelli has now scored 61 times for her country, with Wednesday’s double probably the most important goals of her career.

She is also the oldest woman to score more than once in a women’s Euros at the age 35 years and 84 days.

The Norwegians were pioneers of modern women’s football and the first country to win the World Cup, European Championship and Olympics but have fallen behind since triumphing at the Sydney Games.

Now managed by Gemma Grainger, Norway haven’t reached the semifinals of a major tournament since losing the final of the 2013 Euros.

Italy were the better side for large chunks of the match but continued to squander chances just as they did while qualifying from Group B behind Spain.

Arianna Caruso was the the first to fluff her lines in the ninth minute when after bundling her way into the penalty area she scuffed a great opportunity wide.

Girelli then stopped Emma Severini from heading home Barbara Bonansea’s inviting cross in the 20th minute by challenging for the same ball even though she had little chance of getting an effort on target.

And moments later Severini hit a weak shot at Norway goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand after being sent clean through by Caruso’s superb first-time pass.

Hegerberg almost made Italy pay in the 37th minute when Thea Bjelde’s deflected low cross struck her thigh and dribbled wide in front of an open goal.

Girelli finally gave Italy their deserved lead by prodding home Cantore’s mishit shot, but going behind seemed to wake Norway up and as she did in their first Group A match against Switzerland, Hegerberg both won and then shot wide a penalty.

The former Ballon d’Or winner made up for her horrendous mistake six minutes later when she pounced on hesitant goalkeeping from Laura Giuliani to poke home the leveller.

Both teams traded blows from that point but it looked like extra time was nailed on until Girelli struck at the last, perfectly guiding home Cantore’s searching cross and giving Italy a date with one of the tournament favorites in the next round.

Rose fired up for 23rd tilt at winning the Claret Jug
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Rose fired up for 23rd tilt at winning the Claret Jug
Reuters

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland: Justin Rose will make his 23rd bid to win the British Open when he tees off at Royal Portrush on Thursday and he firmly believes he can fulfill his dream of lifting the Claret Jug at the age of 44.
The Englishman has twice been joint runner-up, last year and in 2018, after finishing fourth as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998.
“As a kid, on the putting green since I’ve been playing the game since probably age eight; I’ve been dreaming about winning The Open of course,” Rose told reporters on Wednesday.
“1998 obviously was a fairytale story and ending to my amateur career. I’ve been close a couple of times. As a British player, it’s been the one that I’ve dreamed about winning and holed the putt many times in my mind.”
Twelve months ago at Troon, Rose ended two shots behind American Xander Schauffele.
“If I look back at Troon, I think I played as good a golf as anybody for the whole entire week,” he said.
“I went out and I shot the second lowest score of the day on Sunday, but I got beaten by Xander who played an amazing round of golf.”
Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, endured another near miss in April when he lost the Masters in a playoff against his Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy, seven years after losing the Green Jacket in the same way to Sergio Garcia.
“Obviously, when Rory was there over his three-footer to win and the tap-in, I was definitely, oh, man, I’ve kind of been here before watching the same story, being in a playoff against Sergio, so there was definitely a little bit of deja vu.
“I was able to still be happy for Rory in that moment, and it had been a long time coming for him. It was always going to be a matter of time,” Rose said.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, the world No. 2, will start as one of the favorites to land his second British Open title, roared on by the home fans.
“Rory is obviously a local hero around here, and rightly so. The legend around him in these parts has been growing for a long, long time,” Rose said.
“I feel like the pressure is off him almost from that point of view. This would just be like cherries on top of everything for him.”
Rose acknowledged he was probably too old to improve his game much.
“I would say it’s going to be hard to get a ton better and transform my game to suddenly add new dimensions. But in situations and certain environments, I can still bring my best, and if I do that I still feel very competitive,” he added. 

Lamine Yamal to wear Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey next season
Updated 16 July 2025
AP
Lamine Yamal to wear Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey next season
  • Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi wore the No. 10 jersey for the Catalan club
AP

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal will switch to the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona, the same number Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi wore for the Catalan club.
“I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them,” Yamal said Wednesday at the club’s announcement. “All three have been incredible players, they’re legends, and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.”
Having turned 18, Yamal was able to sign the contract extension that he had agreed with Barcelona in May, keeping him in place until 2031.
“My goal is to keep winning and growing,” Yamal said. “It’s the club of my life. It’s my home, I’ve been here since I was 7 years old.”
Yamal wore the No. 19 jersey last season. The No. 10 most recently was with Ansu Fati, who will play on loan with Monaco.
Yamal, accompanied by his family, received the No. 10 jersey from club president Joan Laporta.
The announcement comes after Yamal was criticized for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainers during his lavish 18th birthday party last weekend.
Yamal sidestepped the controversy on Wednesday.
“In the end I work for Barça, but when I’m away from the club’s training center, I enjoy my life and that’s it,” Yamal said. “I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don’t come from my family or people close to me.”

'Unstoppable' Dubois says he's ready to cause chaos and beat Usyk
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
'Unstoppable' Dubois says he's ready to cause chaos and beat Usyk
  • Dubois fights Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday
  • Dubois, 27, is the IBF champion while Usyk, 38, holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts
Reuters

LONDON: Daniel Dubois said he felt unstoppable and ready to cause chaos when he fights unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Dubois, 27, is the IBF champion while Usyk, 38, holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.
The unification fight is a rematch of one that the Londoner lost by a controversial ninth-round knockout in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2023 after Usyk was given time to recover from what the referee ruled was a low blow.
Dubois can become Britain’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 while Usyk is bidding to be a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time after relinquishing the IBF title last year.
“I’ve resurrected myself, resurrected my career and now we’re on a roll,” Dubois told the BBC.
“Unstoppable, I feel like I can’t be beat right now. I’m in the prime of my life and I’m going to go through whatever I have to do. We’re here now, no more excuses.
“I’ve got to beat him this time and I am going to win. I am going to cause chaos, knockouts, by any means necessary... I am ready. Man, I’m 100 percent ready.
“As soon as the bell rings my whole approach is just to seek and destroy, bring chaos and get the victory, seize the moment,” he added.
The two fighters were due to hold open workouts at a venue near the stadium on Wednesday before the final face-to-face press conference on Thursday.
Promoter Frank Warren, who represents Dubois, has said Usyk would find the Briton a very different opponent to the one he beat before.
“Last time they fought Daniel the boy. This time they’re fighting Daniel the man and that’s the difference and he’ll find that out on Saturday,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
“He (Usyk) is the best heavyweight of his generation, but everybody’s the best until they get beaten and I think it’s his time now.”

How climate change could force FIFA to rethink the World Cup calendar
Updated 16 July 2025
AP
How climate change could force FIFA to rethink the World Cup calendar
  • Scientists warn that staging the World Cup in the Northern Hemisphere summer is getting increasingly dangerous for both players and spectators
  • Some suggest that FIFA may have to consider adjusting the soccer calendar to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses
AP

GENEVA: Soccer had a fierce reckoning with heat at the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States — a sweltering preview of what players and fans may face when the US co-hosts the World Cup with Mexico and Canada next summer.

With temperatures rising worldwide, scientists warn that staging the World Cup and other soccer tournaments in the Northern Hemisphere summer is getting increasingly dangerous for both players and spectators. Some suggest that FIFA may have to consider adjusting the soccer calendar to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“The deeper we go in the decade, the greater the risk without considering more dramatic measures, such as playing in the winter months and/or cooler latitudes,” said Prof. Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Center for Climate Futures in Leeds, England. “I’m getting increasingly worried that we are only one heatwave away from a sporting tragedy and I would like to see governing bodies lean into the climate and health science.”

Tournament soccer in June and July is a tradition going back to the first World Cup in 1930.

Since then, the three-month period of June, July and August globally has warmed by 1.05 degrees Celsius (1.89 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Meanwhile, European summer temperatures have increased by 1.81 degrees C. The rate of warming has accelerated since the 1990’s.

Climate scientists say that’s a factor that needs to be considered when playing high-intensity outdoor sports like soccer.

“If you want to play football for 10 hours a day, they’ll have to be the hours of the early morning and late evening,” climatologist Friederike Otto from Imperial College, London, told The Associated Press in an email, “if you don’t want to have players and fans die from heatstroke or get severely ill with heat exhaustion.”

FIFA adapts
Extreme heat and thunderstorms made an impact on FIFA’s newly expanded tournament for club teams. The Club World Cup was held in 11 American cities from June 14 to July 13.

FIFA adapted by tweaking its extreme heat protocol to include extra breaks in play, more field-side water, and cooling the team benches with air fans and more shade.

Still, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández said the heat made him dizzy and urged FIFA to avoid afternoon kickoffs at the World Cup next year.

The global soccer players union, FIFPRO, has warned that six of the 16 World Cup cities next year are at “extremely high risk” for heat stress.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the heat concerns on Saturday, saying the handful of World Cup stadiums that are covered would be used for day-time games next year.

Extreme heat could become an even bigger challenge at the following World Cup in 2030, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Games are scheduled to be played in afternoons and early evenings from mid-June to mid-July. All three countries have already seen temperatures rise above 40 degrees C (well above 100 Fahrenheit) this summer.

FIFA downplayed the heat risk in its in-house evaluation of the 2030 World Cup bid, saying “weather conditions are difficult to predict with the current development in global and local climate, but are unlikely to affect the health of players or other participants.”

Heat exhaustion
The physical effects of playing 90 minutes of soccer in direct sunshine during the hottest part of the day can be severe and potentially result in hyperthermia – abnormally high body temperatures.

“When players experience hyperthermia, they also experience an increase in cardiovascular strain,” said Julien Périard of the University of Canberra.

“If core temperature increases excessively, exertional heat illness can occur,” leading to muscle cramping, heat exhaustion, and even life-threatening heat stroke, he said.

Many sports events held in the summer adjust their start times to early morning or late night to minimize the risk heat-related illness, including marathons at the Olympics or track world championships. Morning kickoffs, however, are rare in soccer, where World Cup match schedules are often set with European TV audiences in mind.

It would be hard for FIFA to avoid day-time World Cup kickoffs given the packed match schedule as the number of participating teams increases from 32 to 48 in 2026.

Calendar rethink
Heat mainly becomes an issue when the World Cup is held in the Northern Hemisphere, because June and July are winter months in the Southern Hemisphere.

FIFA has stuck to its traditional June-July schedule for the men’s World Cup except in 2022 when it moved the tournament to November-December to avoid the summer heat in Qatar. Something similar is expected when neighboring Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament in 2034.

However, moving the World Cup to another part of the year is complicated because it means Europe’s powerful soccer leagues must interrupt their season, affecting both domestic leagues and the Champions League.

FIFA didn’t respond to questions from AP about whether alternate dates for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups were being considered.

When and where to schedule the World Cup and other outdoor sports events is likely to become more pressing as the world continues to warm.

Athletes and even everyday people doing basic physical activities are now exposed to 28 percent more of moderate or higher heat risk in 2023 than they were in the 1990s, said Ollie Jay, a professor at the University of Sydney who has helped shape policy for the Australian Open in tennis.

“This is symbolic of something bigger,” said Michael Mann, a University of Pennsylvania climate scientist. “Not just the danger and inconvenience to fans and players, but the fundamentally disruptive nature of climate change when it comes our current way of life.”

