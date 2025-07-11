You are here

Years later, key figures in Russia investigation face new scrutiny from Trump administration

Former FBI Director James Comey. (AP/File)
Former CIA Director John Brennan. (AP/File)
Updated 11 July 2025
AP
  • Former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan targetted in probe by Trump administration
  • Comey and Brennanamid were central players in the 2017 intel assessment on Russian election interference in the 2016 US election
AP
WASHINGTON: FBI Director Kash Patel pledged at his confirmation hearing that the bureau would not look backward, but the Trump administration’s fresh scrutiny of the Russia investigation has brought back into focus a years-old inquiry that continues to infuriate the Republican president.
The Justice Department appeared to acknowledge in an unusual statement this week the existence of investigations into two central players from that saga, former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, amid a new report revisiting a 2017 intelligence community assessment on Russian election interference.
That the Russia investigation, which shadowed President Donald Trump through his first term, would resurface is hardly surprising given Trump’s lingering ire over the inquiry and because longtime allies, including Patel and current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, now lead the same agencies whose actions they once lambasted. Whether anything new will be found is unclear in light of the numerous prior reviews on the subject, but Trump has long called for investigations into Comey and Brennan, and Patel — in his memoir — placed them on a list of “members of the Executive Branch Deep State” deserving of derision.
“The conduct at issue or alleged conduct at issue has been the subject of numerous other investigations — IG investigations, special counsel investigations, other internal investigations, congressional investigations. And none of those past investigations turned up any evidence that led to criminal charges against any senior officials,” said Greg Brower, a former FBI senior executive and ex-US attorney in Nevada.
Word of the inquiry came as FBI and Justice Department leaders scramble to turn the page from mounting criticism from prominent conservatives for failing to release much-hyped files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. And as federal investigators have taken steps to examine the actions of other perceived adversaries of the administration, fueling concerns that the administration is weaponizing the criminal justice system for partisan purposes.
At issue now is a newly declassified CIA report, ordered by Ratcliffe, that faults Brennan’s oversight of a 2017 intelligence community assessment that found that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election because Russian President Vladimir Putin aspired to see Trump beat Democratic opponent Hillary Rodham Clinton.
The report does not challenge that conclusion but chides Brennan for the fact that a classified version of the intelligence assessment included a two-page summary of the so-called “Steele dossier,” a compilation of opposition research from a former British spy that included salacious and uncorroborated rumors about Trump’s ties to Russia.
Brennan testified to Congress, and also wrote in his memoir, that he was opposed to citing the dossier in the intelligence assessment since neither its substance nor sources had been validated. He has said it was included at the FBI’s urging.
But the new report casts Brennan’s views in a different light, asserting that he “showed a preference for narrative consistency over analytical soundness” and brushed aside concerns over the dossier because of its “conformity with existing theories.” It quotes him, without context, as having written that “my bottomline is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report.”
Fox News reported Tuesday evening that the FBI had begun investigating Brennan for potentially making false statements to Congress as well as Comey, though the basis for that inquiry is unclear. A person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press that Ratcliffe, a staunch Trump defender and vocal critic of the Russia investigation, had referred Brennan to the FBI for possible investigation.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a referral that has not been made public.
A Justice Department spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday referencing, without elaboration, the “criminal investigations” of Brennan and Comey, saying the department did not comment on “ongoing investigations.” It was not clear if the statement also referred to the continued scrutiny of Comey over the Instagram post. The FBI declined to comment.
Representatives for the men declined to comment this week, though Brennan said in an MSNBC interview on Wednesday that he had not been contacted by the FBI and knew nothing about an inquiry. He said he remained proud of the work intelligence agencies did to examine Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“I think this is unfortunately a very sad and tragic example of the continued politicization of the intelligence community, of the national security process,” Brennan said. “And quite frankly, I’m really shocked that individuals who are willing to sacrifice their reputations, their credibility, their decency to continue to do Donald Trump’s bidding on something that is clearly just politically based.”
A lengthy investigation by former special counsel John Durham that reviewed the intelligence community assessment as well as the broader Russia investigation did not find fault with Brennan.
Comey has separately been interviewed by the Secret Service after a social media post that Republicans insisted was a call for violence against Trump. Comey has said he did not mean the Instagram post as a threat and removed it as soon as he realized it was being interpreted that way.
The Justice Department has taken steps in recent months to scrutinize other people out of favor with Trump opening inquiries into whether former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lied to Congress about his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and into whether New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his company, engaged in mortgage fraud. Both have vigorously denied wrongdoing. In other instances, the Justice Department has been directed by Trump to examine the actions of ex-government officials who have criticized him.
At the same time, the department refrained from opening an investigation into administration officials who disclosed sensitive military plans on a Signal chat that mistakenly included a journalist.
“Donald Trump is not interested in justice — he’s interested in settling scores and he views the vast prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice as a way to do that,” said Liz Oyer, who was fired in March as the Justice Department’s pardon attorney after she says she refused to endorse restoring the gun rights of actor Mel Gibson.

UN experts demand probe into Belarus deaths in custody

UN experts demand probe into Belarus deaths in custody
Updated 11 sec ago
UN experts demand probe into Belarus deaths in custody

UN experts demand probe into Belarus deaths in custody
Updated 11 sec ago
“Several individuals identified by human rights defenders as political prisoners have died in custody or shortly after being released,” the UN experts said
The dead included people who took part in protests surrounding the 2020 presidential elections

GENEVA: United Nations experts on Wednesday demanded transparent investigations into the deaths of people detained in Belarus for voicing political dissent.

Ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, Belarus has outlawed all genuine opposition parties and faces accusations of persecuting dissidents.

“Over the past four years, several individuals identified by human rights defenders as political prisoners have died in custody or shortly after being released,” the UN experts said in a joint statement.

They said the dead included people who took part in protests surrounding the 2020 presidential elections, which rights groups and critics said Lukashenko had rigged.

The call for investigations came from Nils Muiznieks, special rapporteur on human rights in Belarus, plus the rapporteurs on freedom of expression, protecting rights while countering terrorism, and on extrajudicial executions.

UN special rapporteurs are independent figures appointed by the Human Rights Council to report in their field of expertise. They do not speak for the United Nations itself.

The experts raised the cases of three individuals who died in custody.

“It is of the utmost importance to thoroughly investigate the alleged instances of ill-treatment and
neglect that resulted in the deaths,” they said, while highlighting the deaths of others designated as political prisoners by human rights defenders.

“There are strong reasons to believe that these individuals lost their lives in retaliation for exercising their civil and political rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

Presenting an annual report to the Human Rights Council, last month Muiznieks said the rights picture in Belarus was “dire” and getting worse.

The eastern European country still holds more than 1,000 political prisoners in its jails, according to Belarusian human rights group Viasna.

“If these figures are even close to being accurate, Belarus probably has the most political prisoners per capita in the world,” said Muiznieks.

Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh group

Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh group
Updated 16 July 2025
AFP
Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh group

Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh group
  • Daesh operatives were trained in neighboring Somali Puntland region
  • Ethiopia is part of AUSSOM combating the Al-Shabab group in Somalia
Updated 16 July 2025
AFP

NAIROBI: More than 80 suspected members of Daesh have been arrested across Ethiopia, state media said, claiming they intended to carry out a “terror mission.”
The 82 individuals were trained in neighboring Somali Puntland region, according to state outlet Fana Media Corporation, which cited a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
Ethiopia shares a long border with Somalia, which for months has been experiencing a resurgence of attacks by the militant Al-Shabab group.
Fana said late Tuesday the suspected Daesh group members were “identified and arrested,” but did not give any further details.
The suspects “had been recruited for a terror mission,” Fana said, noting the arrests took place in several regions across the country, including capital Addis Ababa.
Somalia and Ethiopia have had tense relations for months after Addis Ababa announced an agreement with the breakaway Somaliland region last year, angering Mogadishu and raising fears of regional destabilization.
Relations between Somalia and Ethiopia have since normalized.
Ethiopia is part of the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) combating the Al-Shabab group in Somalia.
The AUSSOM mission faces funding difficulties, even as fears of the groups resurgence are stoked by attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.

Topics: Ethiopia Somalia Puntland Daesh Al-Shabab AUSSOM

At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine

At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Updated 16 July 2025
AP
At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine

At least 15 injured in Russian attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine
  • Russia launched 400 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as one ballistic missile, during the night
  • “Russia does not change its strategy,” Zelensky said
Updated 16 July 2025
AP

KYIV: Russian weapons pounded four Ukrainian cities overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, injuring at least 15 people in an attack that mostly targeted energy infrastructure, officials said.

The latest bombardment in Russia’s escalating aerial campaign against civilian areas came ahead of a Sept. 2 deadline set by US President Donald Trump for the Kremlin to reach a peace deal in the three-year war, under the threat of possible severe Washington sanctions if it doesn’t.

No date has yet been publicly set for a possible third round of direct peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine. Two previous rounds delivered no progress apart from prisoner swaps.

Russia launched 400 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as one ballistic missile, during the night, the Ukrainian air force said. The strikes targeted northeastern Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Vinnytsia in the west and Odesa in the south.

“Russia does not change its strategy,” Zelensky said. “To effectively counter this terror, we need a systemic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, and more resolve so that Russia feels our response.”

Trump on Monday pledged to deliver more weapons to Ukraine, including vital Patriot air defense systems, and threatened to slap additional sanctions on Russia. It was Trump’s toughest stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin since he returned to the White House nearly six months ago.

But some US lawmakers and European government officials expressed misgivings that the 50-day deadline handed Putin the opportunity to capture more Ukrainian territory before any settlement to end the fighting.

Other US ultimatums to Putin in recent months have failed to persuade the Russian leader to stop his invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed in the war, many of them along the more than 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, and Russian barrages of cities have killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, the United Nations says.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Tuesday that “Putin holds a theory of victory that posits that Russia can achieve its war aims by continuing to make creeping gains on the battlefield indefinitely and outlasting Western support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.”

Trump said the US is providing additional weapons for Ukraine but European countries are paying for them. While Ukraine and European officials were relieved at the US commitment after months of hesitation, some hoped Washington might shoulder some of the cost.

“We welcome President Trump’s announcement to send more weapons to Ukraine, although we would like to see the USshare the burden,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday. “If we pay for these weapons, it’s our support.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi attends ceremony of solar power system to training and autism centres in Lebanon

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi attends ceremony of solar power system to training and autism centres in Lebanon
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Japanese Ambassador Magoshi attends ceremony of solar power system to training and autism centres in Lebanon

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi attends ceremony of solar power system to training and autism centres in Lebanon
  • The initiative was supported through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program
  • Al Midan is providing various training opportunities for vulnerable people in Zgharta
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: Magoshi Masayuki, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon, on Tuesday attended the ceremony to hand over a solar power system to the Al Midan training center and the North Autism Center located in Zgharta, North Lebanon.

The initiative was supported through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).

The ceremony was held in the presence of Rima Frangieh, Founder of Al Midan and NAC; Lamia Yammine, Executive Director of Al Midan, and Former Minister of Labor; Sabine Saad, Executive Director of NAC; Pierro Doueihy, President of the Municipality of Zgharta-Ehden; and Bassam Haykal, President of the Union of Municipalities of Zgharta.

Al Midan is providing various training opportunities for vulnerable people in Zgharta, North Lebanon, while the North Autism Center has been serving youth with autism and other special needs in the region through specialized sessions and learning opportunities.

Given the pivotal roles both centers have played in the region, Japan supported Al Midan with a solar panel system to help address the centers’ pressing need for stable energy supply, which allowed them to increase the number of students and enhance the learning environment.

During the ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI highlighted Japan’s recent support for solar power projects across Lebanon in various sectors and emphasized the importance of this initiative.

He also reiterated Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s education sector to help Lebanon overcome the ongoing socio-economic challenges.

In return, Rima expressed deep gratitude for the Japanese support, emphasizing the vital role this solar energy system plays in sustaining services at both centers.

She highlighted how the reliable energy supply has already begun to improve the learning conditions for children with special needs and enhance access to essential training programs for the community.

She also reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to creating inclusive and resilient spaces for all.

Topics: Japan Lebanon

Europol says pro-Russia hacking group broken up

Europol says pro-Russia hacking group broken up
Updated 16 July 2025
AFP
Europol says pro-Russia hacking group broken up

Europol says pro-Russia hacking group broken up
  • NoName057 was disrupted following raids in 12 countries between July 14 and 17
Updated 16 July 2025
AFP

THE HAGUE: EU anti-crime bodies Europol and Eurojust said Wednesday they had coordinated an international operation to dismantle a pro-Russian hacking group accused of launching thousands of online attacks against Ukraine and its allies.

The network, known as NoName057(16), was disrupted following raids in 12 countries between July 14 and 17, they said.

Germany and Spain led the legal action, while police made arrests in France and Spain.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Europol Eurojust NoName57 hacker group

