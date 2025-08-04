You are here

Pakistan starts receiving Hajj applications, dues from intending pilgrims under government scheme

Pakistan starts receiving Hajj applications, dues from intending pilgrims under government scheme
A policeman looks as Muslims perform the farewell Tawaf ritual around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 8, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
Updated 04 August 2025
Pakistan starts receiving Hajj applications, dues from intending pilgrims under government scheme

Pakistan starts receiving Hajj applications, dues from intending pilgrims under government scheme
  • Pakistan has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims for the next year
  • Of this, 129,210 seats have been allocated for government scheme
Updated 04 August 2025
KASHIF IMRAN
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started receiving applications and dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2026, the Pakistani religious affairs ministry said on Monday.

Pakistan has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims. Of this, 129,210 seats have been allocated for the government scheme and the rest for private tour operators, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf announced on July 30.

Under the government Hajj scheme, pilgrims can avail either a long Hajj package of 38–42 days or a short package that consists of a duration of 20–25 days, with the estimated cost of the government’s Hajj package ranging from Rs1,150,000 to Rs1,250,000 [$4,049.93 to $4,236].

“Hajj applications can be submitted through hundreds of branches of 14 designated banks,” the religious affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Registered pilgrims can also submit their applications on the [Hajj] online portal from home.”

Individuals, registered on a first come, first served basis, can deposit the first installment of their Hajj dues by Saturday, August 9, according to the ministry.

“Fresh applicants will also be able to apply from August 11 to 16 if seats were available,” it said.

“Receipt of Hajj dues will immediately be stopped once all the seats are filled.”

The second installment of Hajj dues will be collected from November this year, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Saudi Arabia had approved a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan this year as well, but a large portion of the private Hajj quota for 2025 remained unutilized due to delays by tour operators in meeting payment and registration deadlines, while the government fulfilled its full allocation of over 88,000 pilgrims.

Private operators attributed the shortfall to technical issues, including payment processing problems and communication breakdowns.

Islamabad says Iran to prioritize Pakistani rice, mango and meat exports under 'landmark' understanding

Islamabad says Iran to prioritize Pakistani rice, mango and meat exports under ‘landmark’ understanding
Islamabad says Iran to prioritize Pakistani rice, mango and meat exports under ‘landmark’ understanding

Islamabad says Iran to prioritize Pakistani rice, mango and meat exports under ‘landmark’ understanding
  • The development comes more than a week after Pakistan and Iran signed agreements aimed at raising bilateral trade to $10 billion
  • The two countries have attempted to forge closer economic and investment ties through border markets and trade links in recent years
ISLAMABAD: Iran will prioritize Pakistan’s rice, meat, mango and other exports as part of a “landmark” trade understanding reached between the two countries in Tehran, the Pakistani government said on Monday.

The statement came after a high-level ministerial meeting between both sides on food security and agricultural cooperation. National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain led the Pakistani side. The meeting was co-chaired by his Iranian counterpart, Mr. Gholamreza Nourozi, and attended by senior representatives of key ministries, research institutions, and trade authorities from both countries.

Both sides reached an agreement for Iran to source a major portion of its rice imports from Pakistan for both government and private sector procurement, while the Iranian side assured of addressing longstanding challenges faced by Pakistani fruit exporters, particularly delays in issuance of import permits and foreign exchange allocations in Iran, according to Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID).

“With these measures in place, exports of Pakistani mangoes to Iran are set to rise substantially,” the PID said, adding that the discussion also focused on Pakistan’s livestock and meat sector. “Iran agreed to focus on Pakistan as a principal supplier and to ensure that around 60 percent of its meat procurements are sourced from Pakistan.”

Similarly, Iran agreed to import large volumes of maize from Pakistan, with a commitment to resolve technical and procedural issues on priority and within the shortest possible time, according to the PID.

Recognizing the need for science-driven solutions in agriculture, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Iranian research institutions.

“This collaboration will cover key areas of mutual advantage, including crop research, livestock breeding, water management, and innovation for farmers’ benefit,” the PID said.

Both sides reached a consensus on a wide range of facilitation measures aimed at easing agricultural trade, including faster customs clearance, establishment of warehouses and cold chain systems, and improvements in border

infrastructure to ensure perishable commodities reach markets efficiently and in prime quality.

“To ensure that these historic decisions are implemented effectively, a Joint Committee on Agricultural Cooperation was formally established,” the PID said. “The Committee will meet every six months to review progress, resolve emerging issues, and maintain the momentum of cooperation.”

The development comes more than a week after Pakistan and Iran signed agreements in the fields of politics, economy, culture and other vital sectors during Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan, aimed at raising their bilateral trade to $10 billion.

Pakistan and Iran, which have remained at odds over instability along their porous border, have attempted to forge closer economic and investment ties through border markets and trade links in recent years.

“My deep belief is that we can easily, in a short time, increase the volume of our trade relations from the current $3 billion to the projected goal of $10 billion,” Pezeshkian told reporters during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and high-level delegations from both countries in attendance.

Both countries also discussed militancy along their shared border and exchanged 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in science, technology and innovation, cooperation in information and communications technology, exchange programs for culture, art, tourism, youth, mass media and exports, cooperation in meteorology, climatology, tourism cooperation and other fields.

Indian foreign minister stresses on border peace in talks with China's Wang

Indian foreign minister stresses on border peace in talks with China’s Wang
Indian foreign minister stresses on border peace in talks with China’s Wang

Indian foreign minister stresses on border peace in talks with China’s Wang
  • Relations between the Asian giants began to thaw in Oct. after New Delhi, Beijing reached a pact to lower military tensions on border
  • Ties between the two countries deteriorated sharply following a military clash on their disputed Himalayan border in the summer of 2020
NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar began talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi on Monday and stressed that there could be positive momentum in ties between the neighbors only if there was peace on their border.

Wang arrived in the Indian capital on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will hold the 24th round of border talks with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This (discussing border issues) is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Jaishankar told Wang in his opening remarks.

It is also important for the two countries to pull back their troops amassed along their disputed border in the western Himalayas since a deadly border clash in 2020, Jaishankar said.

Wang’s visit comes days before Modi travels to China — his first visit in seven years — to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional political and security group which also includes Russia.

Relations between the Asian giants began to thaw in October after New Delhi and Beijing reached a milestone pact to lower military tensions on their Himalayan border following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi in Russia.

Ties between the two countries had deteriorated sharply following a military clash on their disputed Himalayan border in the summer of 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

Pakistan to launch real-time digital tracking of petroleum products to end smuggling, theft

Pakistan to launch real-time digital tracking of petroleum products to end smuggling, theft
Pakistan to launch real-time digital tracking of petroleum products to end smuggling, theft

Pakistan to launch real-time digital tracking of petroleum products to end smuggling, theft
  • A 2024 report says around 10 million liters of Iranian fuel was being smuggled into Pakistan daily, causing $805 million annual losses
  • A new legislation proposes punishments for illegal supply, storage and sale of petroleum products and aims to strengthen enforcement
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch this month a real-time digital tracking system to monitor the complete cycle of all petroleum products from their import to sale at fuel stations to curb smuggling and black marketing of fuel, an official said on Monday.

An April 2024 Petroleum Division intelligence report revealed that around 10 million liters of Iranian fuel was being smuggled into Pakistan daily, causing losses of over Rs227 billion ($805 million) annually. On Aug. 13, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the Petroleum (Amendment) Act 2025, which would amend the decades-old Petroleum Act 1934, giving regulators the authority to introduce IT-based systems for real-time monitoring of petroleum products.

The draft legislation proposes punishments for illegal supply, storage and sale of petroleum products, and aims to strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies by introducing IT-enabled digital tracking of petroleum products by covering storage, transportation and dispensing at fuel stations, storage facilities and along supply routes, with authorities empowered to act jointly or independently.

After its passage by the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, and the Senate standing committee for petroleum, the draft legislation now awaits a nod from the upper house for it to become a law and pave the way for the implementation of the new tracking system.

“The [draft] law has already been passed by the National Assembly and today [Monday], it was approved by the Senate Standing Committee. Now it will be laid before the Senate within next few days for its final passage to become a law,” Imran Ghaznavi, an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) spokesperson, told Arab News.

“Once the law is enacted, the real-time digital monitoring system of petroleum products will begin within this month as most of the system is ready,” he said, adding that OGRA had already completed tagging of fuel tankers and stations.

Until now, the end-to-end petroleum delivery was regulated but not digitally monitored, with the manual collection of data causing huge losses, according to Ghaznavi.

OGRA, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, has spent several months on the technical framework to ensure a smooth launch of the digital tracking system.

“The tankers have trackers, but real-time monitoring is not done [at present],” he said. “OGRA has installed digital mapping at almost all petroleum stations which are more than 10,000 across Pakistan.”

In the second phase, he shared, OGRA has decided to digitize the movement of all petroleum products, from port to depot, refinery to depot, depot to depot, and depot to fuel stations, so that it can be monitored in real time.

“The benefit of this step is that smuggled products can be detected by calculating discrepancies,” he said, explaining that if a fuel station purchased a certain amount of product but sold more than that, or if a fuel station had dormant petroleum stock yet continued selling beyond its recorded supply, then such irregularities would be identified through the new system.

The new law also proposes punishments such as confiscation of equipment and vehicles, and penalties for smugglers that would create a deterrent and discourage illegal sales of petroleum products, according to the OGRA spokesman.

“Illegal imports, transports, stores, sales produce, refines or blends of any petroleum [product] shall be punishable by a fine of 1 million rupees ($3,525),” says the draft legislation seen by Arab News, adding that whoever repeats the offense shall be liable to pay a fine of 5 million rupees ($17,627).

The law says any facility used for storage and selling of petroleum products to general public, without a license from relevant authority, shall be liable to sealing.

“All machinery, equipment, materials, storage tanks, receptacles and petroleum products being employed or sold therein shall be liable to confiscation by the Deputy Commissioner or any officer authorized by him and the owner thereof shall pay fine of ten million rupees ($35,255),” it read.

OGRA has signed a contract with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to develop a complete digital system to monitor the entire supply chain by tracking lorries and trucks from port to retail fuel stations, according to Ghaznavi.

All refineries and 95 percent Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) already have Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems in place, which would be integrated into the new digital tracking system immediately.

“The remaining five percent will also be added soon. That means that nearly 95 to 98 percent of petroleum products will be tracked,” he added.

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts
Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts
  • Official says cloudburst in Swabi completely destroyed several houses, killing more than 20 people
  • Nearly 340 killed since last week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in latest spell of monsoon rains 
BUNER, Pakistan: Fresh torrential rains in northern Pakistan killed at least 20 people on Monday, local officials said, as the region is ravaged by an unusually intense monsoon season that has left more than 300 people dead in recent days.

Torrential rains across the country’s north have caused flooding and landslides that have swept away entire villages, leaving many residents trapped in the rubble and around 200 still missing.

“A cloudburst in Swabi completely destroyed several houses, killing more than 20 people,” an official in the district, located in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP on Monday.

Several villages were wiped out by the huge amount of rain falling in a short period of time, a second local official said, confirming the death toll.

Since the first heavy rains on Thursday most of the deaths — more than 340 — were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the provincial disaster agency, which warned of new flash floods over the next few days.

The latest heavy rains halted the ongoing search efforts for the missing, with volunteers and rescue workers racing to find possible survivors and retrieve bodies.

“This morning fresh rains forced a halt to relief operations,” said Nisar Ahmad, 31, a volunteer in worst-hit Buner district, adding that 12 villages had been destroyed and 219 bodies recovered.

“Dozens of bodies are still buried under the mud and rocks, which can only be recovered with heavy machinery. However the makeshift tracks built to access the area have once again been destroyed by the new rains. 

Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in political, economic and climate domains

Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in political, economic and climate domains
Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in political, economic and climate domains

Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in political, economic and climate domains
  • The UK is among Pakistan’s largest development partners, with cooperation spanning across education, health, climate and governance sectors
  • Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, who is on a visit to the UK, will also launch a Punjab Land Record Authority project to assist the Pakistani diaspora
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in political, economic and climate domains, the Pakistani foreign office said on Monday.

The statement came after a meeting between Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, and UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London.

During the meeting, Dar shared Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms and perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

“Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains,” it said in a statement.

The UK is among Pakistan’s largest bilateral development partners, with cooperation spanning education, health, climate resilience, governance reform and trade.

Dar is on an official visit to the UK since Saturday to meet senior officials and launch a land record project for Pakistani diaspora, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

The focus of the visit is to strengthen Pakistan-UK ties, boost cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship, and enhanced cooperation with the Commonwealth.

The foreign office last week said Dar will inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority project, which would be piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, in London.

“The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely,” it added.

The UK is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas, estimated at over 1.6 million people, who contribute significantly to remittances, business and cultural links.

These Pakistani expatriates have often complained of prolonged procedures relating to sale, purchase, transfer and settlement of disputes concerning their lands back home. The initiative is likely to streamline processes to facilitate Pakistanis living in the UK.

