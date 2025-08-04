Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

HAMBUR: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Pakistan’s state agency, has issued a new international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Monday.
The deadline for submission of price offers is August 11.
The announcement is believed to indicate that Pakistan will make no purchase in its previous tender for 100,000 tons of sugar on July 31, traders said.
On July 8, Pakistan’s government had approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability. Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.
Traders said three companies had participated in the July 31 tender, with the lowest price offer assessed at $539.00 a ton cost and freight included (c&f).
Pakistan reportedly received no offers in a previous tender to buy 50,000 tons of sugar on July 22, with traders saying the requirement to load shipments from August 1-15 was too short notice for realistic offers.
The new tender seeks small/fine and medium grade sugar from worldwide origins, excluding India and Israel, packed in bags transported either in ocean shipping containers or breakbulk.
Shipment of breakbulk supplies is sought from September 1-15 for 50,000 tons and September 10-25 for 50,000 tons.
For 50,000 tons of sugar in ocean shipping containers, shipment can also be made between September 1 and 20.
Shipments should be organized to achieve the arrival of all the sugar in Pakistan by October 20.
ISLAMABAD: Major Pakistani charities have intensified their relief operations in flood-affected areas, with representatives warning on Tuesday that significantly more funds will be needed during the rehabilitation phase to support thousands of people who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
Since late June, heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 707 people across Pakistan, damaged infrastructure and triggered flash floods and landslides in the country’s mountainous north, according to official data.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 400 people have died and 181 have been injured in northern Pakistan in the latest spell of rains that began last week, with Buner district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province emerging as the worst-hit, accounting for 225 of the deaths.
Pakistan’s commercial hub Karachi, in the southern Sindh province, also experienced flash flooding on Tuesday following intense downpours that killed at least eight people. However, the primary focus of the NDMA and major relief organizations remains the northern districts, where emergency supplies are being dispatched daily to flood-hit areas.
“Currently, around 6,000 volunteers are working across Pakistan, with more than 1,100 deployed in Buner alone and since August 15, we have spent over Rs250 million ($886,525) on aid supplies, and are intensifying our efforts,” Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the top Alkhidmat Foundation (AKF) official, told Arab News.
While Rahman said many individuals were still donating generously, he warned that the larger challenge lay ahead.
“Far greater support will be required for the post-flood rehabilitation of homes and businesses,” he said, noting that AKF had already begun collecting data on damaged houses and shops to assist their owners with rebuilding.
In the immediate term, he added, the charity is focused on food and medical relief. Daily meals, crockery and clothes are being distributed, while volunteers are helping residents clear mud from homes to make them habitable again.
“Two mobile health units with full diagnostic facilities are operating round the clock, while a hospital in Buner provides comprehensive medical services, including surgeries,” Rahman said.
He feared a surge in waterborne diseases in the flood-affected areas, saying the charity was distributing bottled water, installing portable filtration systems and deploying a high-capacity water purification truck capable of treating 2,000 liters per hour.
Raza Narejo, the country director of Islamic Relief, an international humanitarian organization based in the United Kingdom, said his teams were working closely with local communities in Buner, Swat and Shangla districts of KP and were committed to long-term recovery.
“So far, we have generated £500,000 ($677,350) initially and we are aiming for more than £5 million ($6.8 million) overall response initially in life-saving phase and then recovery rehabilitation transitioning toward development,” Narejo told Arab News.
He stressed that rebuilding efforts would require major investment in not only shelters, but also in damaged irrigation systems, farmland and road networks. Delivery of aid remained difficult due to damaged roads in the hilly terrain, he noted, though coordination with local authorities and communities was helping overcome challenges.
Meanwhile, emergency teams in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan regions from the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) have evacuated more than 3,000 people from high-risk areas and are providing food, tents and temporary shelter.
“AKAH is organizing safe shelter in schools, community buildings and with host families where a total of 100 families (800 individuals) have been supported with one month of food and non-food items,” the organization said in a statement.
AKAH’s community volunteers are also working to restore damaged drinking water supply lines, irrigation channels, roads and agricultural land under extremely challenging conditions. The charity plans to deploy 16,500 mobile health care units and deliver portable medical equipment to affected health facilities.
“Village Emergency Response Teams (VERT) have been on the frontlines in Diamer, rescuing residents and stranded tourists, delivering emergency supplies and evacuating the injured to hospitals,” the statement added.
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has also activated its Emergency Operations Center.
“PRCS has deployed volunteers for flood awareness, conducted rapid needs assessments, and mobilized emergency stocks including water treatment plants,” the group said.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inspected the flood-hit district of Buner in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing monsoon season, where at least 228 people have died since last Friday out of 377 reported across the province.
The annual monsoon rains are vital for agriculture, food security and the livelihoods of millions of farmers in Pakistan, though in recent years they have caused intense flooding and landslides amid shifting weather patterns that scientists attribute to climate change worldwide.
Pakistan is among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations and has recorded at least 707 deaths, including 427 in KP, since the start of the season on June 26, with weather authorities warning of more rains in the coming days.
“The Prime Minister departed to visit the flood-affected district of Buner,” said his office in a statement. “During the journey, he conducted an aerial inspection of flood conditions and damage in Buner and Shangla.”
“The Prime Minister will meet flood victims in Buner and distribute relief checks among them,” the statement added.
According to KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 377 people, including 294 men, 50 women and 33 children, have died and 182 others have been injured in rains and flash floods across several districts since last week.
The agency said 1,377 houses had been damaged, including 355 completely destroyed, with the highest losses reported in Buner.
The PDMA said local administrations had been instructed to accelerate relief efforts and its emergency operations center was fully active.
KARACHI RAINS
Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of extremely heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur in the next 12 to 24 hours, forecasting more than 100 mm of rain in a short span of time.
The NDMA said urban flooding could persist in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas due to poor drainage, while flash floods were possible in Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Dadu.
It warned that rising water levels in the Indus River and its tributaries could inundate low-lying areas, potentially disrupting transport, electricity and telecommunications. Residents were advised to move valuables and livestock to safer ground and prepare emergency supplies.
RIVER FLOWS
In Punjab province, the PDMA said melting glaciers and monsoon rains were increasing river flows.
The Indus River was experiencing medium-level flooding at Chashma and Taunsa barrages, and low-level flooding at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Sukkur.
Low-level flooding was also reported at points along the Sutlej River, while the Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers were flowing normally with some tributaries at low flood levels.
The authority said Tarbela Dam was 99 percent full and Mangla Dam 74 percent, urging citizens to take precautions and cooperate with authorities in case of emergency evacuation.
Evicted Afghan refugees huddle in Islamabad park, dreading return home
Families with newborns and pregnant women say evicted by landlords under government pressure, now live under plastic sheets in the rain
UN says Pakistan deporting documented Afghans, a move that could force more than a million to leave despite long-term residency
Updated 56 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
Evicted from their homes and huddling under plastic sheets after heavy rains, Afghan refugees in a park near government offices in Islamabad said they had nowhere to go as Pakistan pressures landlords to expel documented families.
Among them is Samia, 26, from Afghanistan’s Hazara minority, a Shi’ite community long persecuted at home, who gave birth just three weeks ago.
“I came here when my baby was seven days old, and now it has been 22 days … we have no food, and my baby was sick but there was no doctor,” she said on Friday (August 15), wearing damp clothes and shoes caked in mud as she cuddled her son, Daniyal whose body bore a rash.
The United Nations says Pakistan has begun deporting documented Afghans before a Sept. 1 deadline that could force more than a million to leave.
The action comes despite about 1.3 million holding refugee registration documents, while 750,000 have Afghan identity cards issued in Pakistan.
Samia now lives on the park’s wet ground, among 200 families who cook, sleep and dry their belongings there after nights of rain. Plastic sheets serve as makeshift shelters, and children and parents spend their days battling mud, sun and hunger.
Families pool the little money they have to buy potatoes or squash, cooking small portions over open fires to share with several people. The women use the washroom in a nearby mosque.
Sahera Babur, 23, another member of the Hazara community, who is nine months pregnant, spoke with tears in her eyes.
“If my baby is born in this situation, what will happen to me and my child?” she said, adding that police had told her landlord to evict her family because they were Afghan.
Dozens of policemen stood at the edge of the park in Pakistan’s capital when Reuters visited, watching the camp. Refugees said officers regularly told them to leave or risk being taken away.
Police denied harassment. Pakistan’s information ministry did not respond to a text message requesting comment.
Many at the camp say they cannot go back to Afghanistan because of the risks.
Pakistan, host to millions of Afghans since the 1979 Soviet invasion, has stepped up expulsions under a 2023 crackdown, blaming Afghans for crime and militancy, charges rejected by Kabul.
The green grass and serene vistas in Islamabad’s park stand in stark contrast to the lives of those camping there. “My message to the world is to see our situation,” Samia said, clutching her newborn.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi is bracing for another spell of heavy rain today, according to a meteorological official on Wednesday, as the city is still reeling from downpour a day earlier that killed eight people and submerged major thoroughfares, leaving citizens stranded for hours.
The downpour in Karachi occurred at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an intense monsoon season that has already ravaged several areas, particularly in the country’s north, where cloudburst-triggered deluges have killed nearly 400 people since August 15.
In total, over 700 Pakistanis, including 175 children, have died in this year’s monsoon season, which began on June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The situation has raised fears of a repeat of the catastrophic 2022 floods that submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,700 people, as well as causing $30 billion in economic losses.
“Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi during the first half of the day, which could trigger flooding similar to yesterday,” Ameer Hyder, Director of the Met Office Karachi, told Arab News.
He added the city recorded up to 163.4 millimeters (mm) of rain on Tuesday.
“If today’s downpour reaches the same intensity or goes above it, it may again lead to flood-like conditions,” he said.
The situation has prompted the local administration to declare a public holiday on Wednesday due to the threat of urban flooding.
Dr. Summayia Syed, a police surgeon in the city, said eight bodies were brought to different hospitals in Karachi after yesterday’s downpour, adding that a large number of citizens also were injured in rain-related incidents.
“Eight bodies have been brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and Civil Hospital Karachi since the rain started yesterday,” she told Arab News, adding most deaths were caused by wall collapses and electrocution.
CITY PARALYZED
On Wednesday morning, water remained in several parts of the city, with vehicles still stranded along roadside stretches.
However, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said most major roads had been cleared by morning.
“Although there is still water near the airport, which was the worst affected area yesterday, the road is now motorable,” Wahab told Arab News, urging residents to stay indoors.
He cautioned that roads could be submerged again if heavy rain returned.
“We have been clearing the roads and will continue efforts today,” he said, attributing the flooding to unusually heavy downpours in a city where the drainage system can handle only 40mm of water.
Karachi, a city of more than 20 million with dilapidated infrastructure, has often seen even moderate rains trigger flooding in parts of the city, threatening residents’ lives and causing hours-long power outages.
Wahab said there were several civic agencies that collected revenue but were not seen on the ground.
Karachi has faced repeated bouts of urban flooding in recent years.
In July-August 2009, the heaviest rains in three decades killed at least 26 people and damaged infrastructure. Torrential downpours in August 2017 left 23 dead and large parts of the city paralyzed, while heavy rains in
2019 killed 11, mostly from electrocution and collapsing structures.
The following year brought the worst flooding in nearly a century, with record-breaking rainfall in August 2020 killing more than 40 and cutting power to many neighborhoods for days.
In July 2022, intense monsoon showers again submerged parts of the city, killing at least 14 in early July and several more later that month.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to attend the sixth trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan, according to an official statement.
The trilateral dialogue, institutionalized in 2017, aims to promote political trust, counterterrorism coordination and economic integration.
It also helped ease tensions between Islamabad and Kabul amid a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to elevate diplomatic ties earlier this year in May to the ambassadorial level.
China brokered the deal in an informal meeting in Beijing to improve relations between the two neighbors, under which it was also agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.
“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, has arrived in Kabul today for the 6th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan,” the foreign office said in a statement.
The foreign office said Dar will hold a bilateral meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss wide-ranging issues between the two countries.
He will be accompanied by the country’s special representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior foreign ministry officials.
Last month, Dar visited Kabul to sign a framework agreement for a joint feasibility study on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, marking a step toward boosting regional connectivity with Central Asia.
Today’s meeting will also mark Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s first visit to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power five years ago.
The trilateral takes place as Pakistan presses ahead with a deportation drive against “illegal immigrants,” mostly Afghans, launched in 2023 on security grounds.
The process has continued in phases, with Islamabad now planning to expel documented Afghan refugees after September 1, having refused to extend their stay permits.