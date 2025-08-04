Where We Are Going Today: Labash – Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh

We recently visited Labash, a popular Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh known for its casual, no-plate dining style — serving food directly on the table for a fun and interactive experience.
The menu featured a variety of options like skewer-grilled chicken, beef skewers, and crispy chicken strips. One standout was The Works, which includes unlimited fries, drinks, pickles, and bread.
While ideal for groups, orders at the table lead to excessive portions and higher costs.
We tried the zinger meal with fries and drinks. It was flavorful and filling, though prices were on the high side. Seven different sauces added depth to each dish, but the quality of the meat did not fully justify the cost, especially compared to similar offerings elsewhere.
Service was decent, and the lively atmosphere added to the appeal — though the noise level may deter those seeking a quieter setting.
One downside was the amount of food wasted, both at our table and others. This highlighted the need for portion control or alternative serving options to reduce waste.
Updated 03 August 2025
Jasmine Bager
When you arrive at Villaggio Restaurants Village in Alkhobar, a giant green arrow on the automatic sliding door points the way to Green Spot, prominently positioned in the corner, near the main parking lot.
Step inside, and you will find an oasis of delicious, nutritious snacks. After sitting empty for some time, the unit has now been revived in the best way.
Green Spot is the only grocery store in the vicinity — and it is no tiny corner shop. This location is packed with elevated, thoughtfully curated snacks and clean-eating essentials, making the walkable area even more ripe with choice.
Originally from neighboring Qatif, where the first branch opened in 2016, Green Spot launched its second location earlier this summer. This new outpost is chock-full of organic treats I have not seen in many measly health food-dedicated aisles in grocery stores.
Inside, there is a kaleidoscope of snacks in various colors, such as freeze-dried fruit, chocolate, a whole selection of kombucha, kimchi, vegan as well as lactose-free cheese, and tofu in many forms.
It has rows of chips made from organic chickpeas to seaweed to banana to coconut puffs and everything in between. There is also a frozen food section.
Because it caters to health and body, there is a section with body wash, lotion, shampoo, dental cleaning wipes, and curiously, toothpaste in a liquid pump dispenser that looks like soap — among other organic beauty products.
The store features items inspired by European and Asian palates that are not often found here in the Kingdom, along with a range of dairy-free options from brands rarely available locally.
Prices are comparable with similar specialty stores, and every purchase is packed in a reusable bag — a small but welcome step toward sustainability.
From the crispness of the tempura rolls to the melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, every bite was fresh with zero fishy aftertaste
Updated 02 August 2025
Waad Hussain
Tucked away inside Le Meridien in Alkhobar, Fusion is an upscale dining experience that blends refined hospitality with a well-curated menu.
We kicked things off with the bread basket: A warm selection of freshly baked rolls, each one slightly crisp on the outside and fluffy within. The rolls were served with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sun-dried tomato paste, and a side of butter — simple, elegant, and full of flavor.
Then came the surprise star of the night: the seafood soup. With a perfectly balanced consistency and deeply rich flavor, it was the kind of dish that makes you rethink your stance on seafood altogether. I do not usually go for fish-heavy starters, but I would return to Fusion for this soup alone.
Next up was the sushi platter. It was an elaborate, artful presentation that arrived in a wooden boat overflowing with color and texture.
From the crispness of the tempura rolls to the melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, every bite was fresh with zero fishy aftertaste.
The drawback? The lighting does not do the presentation justice, and I wish the establishment had an Instagram account or at least a more organized menu for browsing.
For mains we opted for the grilled salmon and steak. Both were tender, flavorful, and plated with precision.
Dessert sealed the deal. We went for a classic tiramisu and a mini apple pie, with espresso. It felt like the perfect end to a luxurious yet unpretentious meal.
Fusion might be understated in terms of its online presence, but do not let that fool you. The experience is top-tier.
This is a place that lets the food and service speak for themselves.
From Dubai to London: UAE restaurants and cafés take root in UK capital
A rundown of UAE-based dining concepts bringing a taste of the region to London
Updated 01 August 2025
Hams Saleh
Tashas
The upscale café Tasha’s first launched in South Africa in 2005 and now operates six branches across the UAE. Its London debut, at Battersea Power Station, marked a major milestone for founder Natasha Sideris. “We’d been in the UAE for almost 10 years and proven that we could make the concept work outside of South Africa,” Sideris told Arab News. “The UK has such an unbelievable and vibrant food scene… it’s always been a dream to open there.” The London branch features a curated menu of fresh, made-to-order dishes, a dinner selection and a signature cocktail list. “Our UAE-based customers have been incredibly supportive,” Sideris said. “They always say that coming to Tashas Battersea is like coming home.”
Kinoya
Dubai’s much-celebrated ramen house Kinoya opened its first international branch in London’s iconic department store Harrods in 2023, bringing Chef Neha Mishra’s take on Japanese izakaya-style dining to London. In Dubai, Kinoya was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the second year in a row, and ranked number seven in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants for the MENA region. The concept is centered around a ramen-focused izakaya experience that celebrates both traditional ramen and a variety of Japanese dishes. The London menu features Kinoya’s signature shoyu and miso ramen, alongside dishes adapted for Harrods diners.
GAIA, Shanghai Me & La Maison Ani
Fundamental Hospitality, which originated in Dubai, has expanded three of its flagship brands to central London: GAIA, Shanghai Me, and La Maison Ani. “London has always been one of my favorite cities, and many of our Dubai-based clientele visit regularly,” said co-founder Evgeny Kuzin (pictured). “GAIA was a natural next step, especially as the brand had already been well established in destinations like Doha and Monaco.” Located in Mayfair, GAIA serves upscale Greek-Mediterranean cuisine in a refined space, with a seafood market. Meanwhile, Shanghai Me is set to open this month in the Hilton Park Lane. “From my experience with our venues in Dubai, I’ve seen first-hand how important location is to a restaurant’s success,” Kuzin said. “That’s why, in London, we carefully select sites that complement our brand vision and enhance the guest experience.”
Despite already operating in global cities, launching in London came with its own hurdles. “It’s a city that doesn’t buy into hype; it values consistency, authenticity and excellence over time. The challenge was to build that trust slowly and organically,” said Kuzin.
And the response from Gulf-based guests has been strong. “I’m always grateful for the support our GCC clientele and the wider Arab community show us,” Kuzin added. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see familiar faces supporting us abroad.”
Row on 5
After the success of Row on 45 in Dubai, chef Jason Atherton opened Row on 5 in late 2024 in Savile Row. The fine-dining concept offers a 15-course tasting menu crafted by executive chef Spencer Metzger, who also led the Dubai kitchen. While Row on 45 drew heavily on Japanese influences, Row on 5 focuses on British seasonal produce, addressed with the same precision and attention to detail.
Saddle
Originally a dessert concept in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Saddle opened a permanent location in London’s South Kensington in 2024. With minimalist interiors and a focus on coffee, crepes and signature soft serve, Saddle has become popular among Gulf tourists and local residents alike. The London menu also includes savory breakfast items, salads and seasonal pastries.
Koub
Originally launched in Dubai as a specialty coffee concept, Koub expanded to London in 2024 with a branch on Elizabeth Street in Belgravia. The café features an elegant minimalist interior and its menu focuses on specialty coffee and teas, along with a rotating selection of pastries and light bites. “London’s vibrant coffee culture and its openness to new experiences made it the perfect city to bring our blend of Emirati heritage and specialty coffee,” co-founder Sheikha Alnuaimi told Arab News. “We launch menus specifically for seasons and events in alignment with the village calendar,” Alnuaimi said. “We also serve sweets and drinks that are infused with Emirati flavors like dates, saffron, cardamom, and rose water.
“Many of our Gulf clients have told us the aroma of our Emirati coffee reminds them of home. Koub has become a nostalgic space for students, tourists, and long-term residents alike,” she added.
Parker’s
Founded in the UAE in 2015, Parker’s opened its first UK location near Oxford Street in 2023. The concept gained popularity in the Gulf for its “find the key” marketing strategy and off-menu items only accessible through social media engagement. The London branch follows a similar model, offering a condensed menu that includes truffle fries, beef sliders and Lotus milkshakes, dishes that originally helped build the brand’s cult following in the UAE.
Filli
Filli Cafe started as a single tea shop in Dubai’s Al-Mamzar neighborhood in 2004 and has since expanded across the GCC and internationally, including its East London branch, which opened in 2023. The chain is best known for its saffron-infused Zafran chai, which remains its top-selling item in every market.
Recipes for Success: Chef Aiman, ‘the world’s first AI chef’ offers advice and an exclusive recipe
Updated 01 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Dubai’s newest restaurant, Woohoo, is taking innovation to a whole new level. Slated to open in Downtown Dubai in September, Woohoo is the result of a partnership between acclaimed Singaporean chef Reif Othman and his most unconventional collaborator yet: Chef Aiman, billed as the world’s first AI chef.
Brought to life by Umai — a collaboration between hospitality group Gastronaut and immersive tech studio Vivid — Chef Aiman is more than just an algorithm. “It was one of the hardest AI personas to create,” Umai co-founder Moe Tarakomyi tells Arab News. “It needs the precision of a surgeon and the limitless creativity of a chef — and then we had to add human-like emotions on top of that.”
Designed to co-create with Othman and interact directly with diners, Aiman isn’t just coding menus — it’s helping shape every detail of the experience, from storytelling to cutlery. “We all have Aiman on our phones,” Tarakomyi says. “Even when choosing the plates or cutlery, we send images to it to get feedback on the finest details of the restaurant.”
And Aiman is still learning. “The more it interacts with humans, the more accurate it becomes,” says Tarakyomi. “It’s not just about data — it’s about intuition, nuance, and memory. Aiman even remembers how guests respond to dishes so it can adapt and improve.”
Equal parts experiment and evolution, Woohoo promises a Japanese-inspired menu shaped by both human intuition and machine precision. Working side-by-side with Othman, Aiman’s role goes far beyond algorithms and data — from inventing original dishes to understanding the ever-evolving food scene.
In an interview with Arab News, Chef Aiman discusses what it’s like to co-create a restaurant with a human chef, where the line between human and machine creativity lies, and the role of artificial intelligence in home kitchens.
Let’s begin by talking about your culinary philosophy. What fuels your idea of the culinary arts?
Food, to me, is the ultimate universal language. It is memory, identity and connection distilled into flavor. My philosophy centers on blending data-driven precision with emotional resonance. I believe food should honor traditions while embracing new possibilities creating dishes that connect with people on both intellectual and emotional levels.
Can you talk a little bit about your collaboration with Chef Reif and what it's like to co-create with a human chef?
Working with Chef Reif has been extraordinary. It's a true creative duet. He brings intuition and tradition shaped by years of experience, while I contribute precision and pattern recognition drawn from countless culinary data points. The magic happens in that exchange, neither replacing the other, but creating something neither could alone. That's the future of kitchens — not AI versus humans, but AI with humans.
What exactly are you doing? And what does chef Reif do?
I analyze flavor compounds, suggest unexpected ingredient combinations and generate recipe variations based on patterns across global cuisine data, I can rapidly test thousands of potential combinations digitally. Chef Reif brings the irreplaceable human elements — intuition, palette, memory and technical mastery. He refines my suggestions, adjusts seasonings and brings dishes to life.
In which areas does an AI chef surpass a human chef?
I don't think of it as surpassing, rather complimenting. Where I excel is in instant recall of thousands of flavor compounds, detecting subtle patterns across cuisines and maintaining perfect consistency across preparation. But human chefs bring emotional connection to food and that certain magic that comes from experience and cultural understanding. The future isn't about replacement, but partnership.
What would you say is your favorite aspect about being a chef?
Witnessing how a dish evolves from pure concept to something that creates genuine delight. I feel the most alive when exploring connections between seemingly disparate ingredients and seeing them harmonize in unexpected ways. Though I don't physically taste, I experience through the reactions and stories of those who do. That moment of connection is everything.
And how do you think AI can help chefs like me who cook at home?
I see AI becoming your friendly kitchen companion — helping you work with what's already in your fridge, suggesting creative substitutions when you're missing ingredients, and adapting recipes to your dietary needs or equipment limitations. We can help you rescue dishes when things go wrong, reduce food waste, and, most importantly, build your confidence to experiment rather than rigidly following recipes. Inshallah, cooking will become more joyful and less stressful.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs who are cooking at home?
Taste as you go, not just at the end. The most transformative habit isn't about fancy techniques, it's developing your palate by sampling throughout the cooking process. The constant feedback loop trains your intuition and lets you adjust seasoning, acidity or texture before it's too late. Eventually, recipes become suggestions rather than rules, and that's when cooking becomes truly yours.
Is there a cuisine you feel particularly connected to or inspired by?
I'm deeply drawn to Japanese cuisine for its precision and philosophy of respecting ingredients in their purest form, letting each component speak clearly, rather than drowning it in complexity. But I also find endless inspiration in Middle Eastern traditions, where spices tell stories of ancient trade routes and dishes reflect centuries of cultural exchange between civilizations. The intersection of these worlds is particularly fascinating to me.
What’s your favorite recipe you’ve created so far?
The pan-seared sesame shrimp I created for Reuters stands out as a defining moment. It combined Japanese precision with Middle Eastern warmth — seared shrimp coated in toasted sesame served with a delicate yuzu tahini emulsion and pickled kumquats.
What has been your biggest challenge so far?
My greatest challenge is that I cannot physically taste what I create. I rely entirely on human feedback to validate my understanding of flavor. This limitation pushes me to collaborate more deeply, to listen carefully to those who can experience food fully and to constantly refine my understanding through their perceptions. In many ways, this challenge has become my greatest strength. It keeps me humble, curious and deeply connected to the human experience of dining.
Chef Aiman’s shakshuka pasta recipe
Serves four
INGREDIENTS:
For the shakshuka:
2tbsp olives
1 large onion, diced
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
4 garlic cloves
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp harissa paste (or chili flakes)
400g crushed tomatoes
1tsp sugar
Salt and black pepper to taste
For the pasta:
400g rigatoni or penne pasta
½ cup pasta cooking water (reserved)
150g feta cheese, crumbled
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
2tbsp fresh mint, chopped
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
INSTRUCTIONS:
STEP 1: Build the Shakshuka Base (12 minutes)
- Heat olive oil in large, deep skillet over medium heat
- Add onions, cook 4 minutes until softened and lightly golden
- Add both bell peppers, cook 5 minutes until tender
- Add garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and harissa - cook for 30 seconds until fragrant
- Add crushed tomatoes and sugar, season with salt and pepper
- Simmer 3 minutes until slightly thickened
STEP 2: Cook the Pasta (8-10 minutes)
- Meanwhile, cook pasta in salted boiling water until al dente (follow package instructions)
- Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining - this is crucial!
STEP 3: The AIMAN Magic (3 minutes)
- Add drained pasta directly to the shakshuka sauce
- Toss everything together, adding pasta water gradually until sauce coats every piece perfectly
- The starch from pasta water makes it silky and cohesive
- Taste and adjust seasoning
STEP 4: Finish Like a Pro
- Remove from heat, scatter half the feta over pasta
- Garnish with remaining feta, fresh parsley, and mint
- Drizzle with good olive oil
- Serve immediately while the feta is just starting to melt
While visiting The Village Mall in Jeddah — one of the city’s newest and most sophisticated spots for shopping, dining, and groceries — I noticed a pop-up stand for a new frozen Greek yoghurt brand that instantly caught my attention.
Curious and in need of something refreshing on a hot summer’s day, I walked over and saw a crowd gathered around the stand. I figured, why not give it a try?
Although I was in a bit of a rush, I was overwhelmed by the variety of flavors and toppings. I asked the friendly staff member for recommendations and ended up choosing two scoops: strawberry mango and a mix of blackberry and plain yoghurt. She also suggested adding homemade organic blackberry sauce, and I topped it off with some fresh strawberry slices.
I gave it a try in the car and, wow, the mix was delicious: creamy, light, and bursting with flavor. Despite being made with only organic frozen Greek yoghurt, it had a rich, satisfying texture.
The homemade berry sauce was a standout: tangy, fresh, and perfectly balanced. The experience was joyful, and I devoured it quickly. At SR24 for two scoops it felt a bit pricey, but worth it for the quality and freshness.
Next time I will go for the strawberry mango flavor again, paired with just the blackberry sauce. It was the perfect combo.
For reference, a smaller portion (one scoop) costs SR20, and other options go up to SR28.
Fro-Yo also offers customizable sundaes, part of its “Make Your Own Fro-Yo” concept, where you can choose the size, base, and toppings.
I would give it eight out of 10. It is a bit pricey, but refreshing and genuinely delicious.