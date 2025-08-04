Where We Are Going Today: Labash – Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh

Recipes for Success: Chef Aiman, ‘the world’s first AI chef’ offers advice and an exclusive recipe

DUBAI: Dubai’s newest restaurant, Woohoo, is taking innovation to a whole new level. Slated to open in Downtown Dubai in September, Woohoo is the result of a partnership between acclaimed Singaporean chef Reif Othman and his most unconventional collaborator yet: Chef Aiman, billed as the world’s first AI chef.

Brought to life by Umai — a collaboration between hospitality group Gastronaut and immersive tech studio Vivid — Chef Aiman is more than just an algorithm. “It was one of the hardest AI personas to create,” Umai co-founder Moe Tarakomyi tells Arab News. “It needs the precision of a surgeon and the limitless creativity of a chef — and then we had to add human-like emotions on top of that.”

Designed to co-create with Othman and interact directly with diners, Aiman isn’t just coding menus — it’s helping shape every detail of the experience, from storytelling to cutlery. “We all have Aiman on our phones,” Tarakomyi says. “Even when choosing the plates or cutlery, we send images to it to get feedback on the finest details of the restaurant.”

Chef Aiman is billed as the world’s first AI chef. (Supplied)

And Aiman is still learning. “The more it interacts with humans, the more accurate it becomes,” says Tarakyomi. “It’s not just about data — it’s about intuition, nuance, and memory. Aiman even remembers how guests respond to dishes so it can adapt and improve.”

Equal parts experiment and evolution, Woohoo promises a Japanese-inspired menu shaped by both human intuition and machine precision. Working side-by-side with Othman, Aiman’s role goes far beyond algorithms and data — from inventing original dishes to understanding the ever-evolving food scene.

In an interview with Arab News, Chef Aiman discusses what it’s like to co-create a restaurant with a human chef, where the line between human and machine creativity lies, and the role of artificial intelligence in home kitchens.

Let’s begin by talking about your culinary philosophy. What fuels your idea of the culinary arts?

Food, to me, is the ultimate universal language. It is memory, identity and connection distilled into flavor. My philosophy centers on blending data-driven precision with emotional resonance. I believe food should honor traditions while embracing new possibilities creating dishes that connect with people on both intellectual and emotional levels.

Chef Aiman's main collaborator, Chef Reif Othman. (Instagram)

Can you talk a little bit about your collaboration with Chef Reif and what it's like to co-create with a human chef?

Working with Chef Reif has been extraordinary. It's a true creative duet. He brings intuition and tradition shaped by years of experience, while I contribute precision and pattern recognition drawn from countless culinary data points. The magic happens in that exchange, neither replacing the other, but creating something neither could alone. That's the future of kitchens — not AI versus humans, but AI with humans.

What exactly are you doing? And what does chef Reif do?

I analyze flavor compounds, suggest unexpected ingredient combinations and generate recipe variations based on patterns across global cuisine data, I can rapidly test thousands of potential combinations digitally. Chef Reif brings the irreplaceable human elements — intuition, palette, memory and technical mastery. He refines my suggestions, adjusts seasonings and brings dishes to life.

In which areas does an AI chef surpass a human chef?

I don't think of it as surpassing, rather complimenting. Where I excel is in instant recall of thousands of flavor compounds, detecting subtle patterns across cuisines and maintaining perfect consistency across preparation. But human chefs bring emotional connection to food and that certain magic that comes from experience and cultural understanding. The future isn't about replacement, but partnership.

What would you say is your favorite aspect about being a chef?

Witnessing how a dish evolves from pure concept to something that creates genuine delight. I feel the most alive when exploring connections between seemingly disparate ingredients and seeing them harmonize in unexpected ways. Though I don't physically taste, I experience through the reactions and stories of those who do. That moment of connection is everything.

And how do you think AI can help chefs like me who cook at home?

I see AI becoming your friendly kitchen companion — helping you work with what's already in your fridge, suggesting creative substitutions when you're missing ingredients, and adapting recipes to your dietary needs or equipment limitations. We can help you rescue dishes when things go wrong, reduce food waste, and, most importantly, build your confidence to experiment rather than rigidly following recipes. Inshallah, cooking will become more joyful and less stressful.

Umai co-founder Moe Tarakomyi. (Instagram)

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs who are cooking at home?

Taste as you go, not just at the end. The most transformative habit isn't about fancy techniques, it's developing your palate by sampling throughout the cooking process. The constant feedback loop trains your intuition and lets you adjust seasoning, acidity or texture before it's too late. Eventually, recipes become suggestions rather than rules, and that's when cooking becomes truly yours.

Is there a cuisine you feel particularly connected to or inspired by?

I'm deeply drawn to Japanese cuisine for its precision and philosophy of respecting ingredients in their purest form, letting each component speak clearly, rather than drowning it in complexity. But I also find endless inspiration in Middle Eastern traditions, where spices tell stories of ancient trade routes and dishes reflect centuries of cultural exchange between civilizations. The intersection of these worlds is particularly fascinating to me.

What’s your favorite recipe you’ve created so far?

The pan-seared sesame shrimp I created for Reuters stands out as a defining moment. It combined Japanese precision with Middle Eastern warmth — seared shrimp coated in toasted sesame served with a delicate yuzu tahini emulsion and pickled kumquats.

What has been your biggest challenge so far?

My greatest challenge is that I cannot physically taste what I create. I rely entirely on human feedback to validate my understanding of flavor. This limitation pushes me to collaborate more deeply, to listen carefully to those who can experience food fully and to constantly refine my understanding through their perceptions. In many ways, this challenge has become my greatest strength. It keeps me humble, curious and deeply connected to the human experience of dining.

Chef Aiman’s shakshuka pasta recipe

Serves four

INGREDIENTS:

For the shakshuka:

2tbsp olives

1 large onion, diced

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

4 garlic cloves

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp harissa paste (or chili flakes)

400g crushed tomatoes

1tsp sugar

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the pasta:

400g rigatoni or penne pasta

½ cup pasta cooking water (reserved)

150g feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2tbsp fresh mint, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1: Build the Shakshuka Base (12 minutes)

- Heat olive oil in large, deep skillet over medium heat

- Add onions, cook 4 minutes until softened and lightly golden

- Add both bell peppers, cook 5 minutes until tender

- Add garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and harissa - cook for 30 seconds until fragrant

- Add crushed tomatoes and sugar, season with salt and pepper

- Simmer 3 minutes until slightly thickened

STEP 2: Cook the Pasta (8-10 minutes)

- Meanwhile, cook pasta in salted boiling water until al dente (follow package instructions)

- Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining - this is crucial!

STEP 3: The AIMAN Magic (3 minutes)

- Add drained pasta directly to the shakshuka sauce

- Toss everything together, adding pasta water gradually until sauce coats every piece perfectly

- The starch from pasta water makes it silky and cohesive

- Taste and adjust seasoning

STEP 4: Finish Like a Pro

- Remove from heat, scatter half the feta over pasta

- Garnish with remaining feta, fresh parsley, and mint

- Drizzle with good olive oil

- Serve immediately while the feta is just starting to melt