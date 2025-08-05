Pakistan partners with TikTok to launch science and technology feed, boost education access

KARACHI: Pakistan, in partnership with video-streaming app TikTok, on Monday launched its dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) feed, the Pakistani information technology (IT) ministry said, reinforcing the country’s commitment to make high-quality educational content more accessible and engaging for all.

The new STEM feed on TikTok is a dedicated, in-app experience where users can explore a curated stream of high-quality content that is designed to spark curiosity, promote critical thinking and expand digital learning opportunities, especially for students, educators and young professionals, across Pakistan, according to the IT ministry.

TikTok is also partnering with leading academic institutions across the country to launch a training program for teachers, educators and instructors. These trainings are focused on empowering them with the tools, techniques and best practices needed to create compelling, informative and engaging STEM content tailored for short-form video.

“This initiative is aligned with our broader vision to use digital platforms to enhance education and skill development in Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said.

“TikTok’s STEM feed is an excellent example of how technology can democratize access to knowledge and empower our youth, including aspiring female students, to explore new career pathways in science and technology.”

The minister announced that her government was developing a new policy to provide smartphones to Pakistanis on easy installments, ensuring digital devices are accessible to every individual.

Under the DigiSkills program, she said, 100,000 youth had been trained in the past year and the target for this year is to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training to 1 million children.

State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar welcomed the launch of TikTok’s dedicated STEM Feed in Pakistan as a step toward making science and technology more accessible and relatable to Pakistani youth.

“Digital platforms, when used responsibly, can become powerful tools for education, creativity, and empowerment. This initiative aligns with our national goals to promote STEM learning and build a future-ready generation— curious, skilled, and inspired,” she said.

TikTok is wildly popular in Pakistan, in part because of its accessibility to a population with low literacy levels.

In addition to the dedicated feed, TikTok will be actively nurturing Pakistan’s local STEM creator community, providing training and guidance to increase the volume and quality of STEM content across the platform in English, Urdu and regional languages as well, according to the IT ministry.

This effort is aimed at building a self-sustaining educational ecosystem where both formal educators and independent creators contribute to a shared mission: making STEM education fun, inclusive, and discoverable.

The video-sharing platform has launched a dedicated hashtag #StemTok as well as a landing page, where it will feature content created by partners, creators and publishers, providing easy access to local language STEM content in Pakistan.

“The launch of the TikTok STEM feed in Pakistan marks an exciting milestone in our mission to inspire and educate through creativity,” said Fahad Muhammad Khan Niazi, TikTok’s head of public policy and government relations in Pakistan.

“By partnering with the MoITT (Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication), Government of Pakistan, and by collaborating with prestigious academic institutions, we are investing in Pakistan’s future talent. STEM education has the power to transform lives, and we are proud to be supporting its digital evolution on TikTok.”

By combining the reach and creative potential of TikTok with the expertise of Pakistan’s top educational institutions and government bodies, the STEM feed will create new, scalable avenues for learning, according to the Pakistani IT ministry.

“From explaining complex physics concepts through short videos to coding tutorials, engineering hacks, and climate science awareness, STEM content will now be more relatable and accessible than ever before,” it said, adding the initiative aims to foster innovation and empower youth through technology-driven education.