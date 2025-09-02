You are here

Pakistan's Balochistan launches foreign jobs drive, 180 youth secure Gulf jobs within a year
Tariq Javed Mengal MD B-TEVTA (right) meets the official of Eraam group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 18, 2025. (B-TEVTA/File)
  Launched in October 2024, B-TEVTA regulates and finances technical, vocational education and training sector in Balochistan
  Successful candidates say lack of work opportunities in Balochistan forced them to apply for B-TEVTA's foreign jobs initiative
Saadullah Akhtar
QUETTA: Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan province has helped 180 youths secure jobs in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in less than a year through a fresh skills development and jobs initiative, the program’s managing director confirmed recently.

The Balochistan Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA) is an apex provincial body that regulates, promotes and finances the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector in the province. 

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by land yet its most backward by almost all social and economic indicators. The province has been reeling from a low-level insurgency for decades, launched by separatist militants who accuse the center of depriving locals of a share of Balochistan’s mineral resources. Islamabad denies the allegations. 

B-TEVTA launched a jobs program in October 2024 to help skilled, young candidates secure jobs in foreign countries, mainly Saudi Arabia. Tariq Javed Mengal, B-TEVTA’s managing director, told Arab News the body received 12,826 applications on its online portal when the foreign jobs initiative was announced last year. Only 6,000 candidates were screened and selected by B-TEVTA for various skills development courses. 

“Presently, we have placed 180 candidates in Gulf countries,” Mengal said on Saturday. “Among [them] 150 are now working in Saudi Arabia.” 

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain among the top preferred destinations for Pakistan’s labor force, who travel abroad in search of better work opportunities. 




A picture of B-TEVTA office in Quetta Pakistan. Picture taken on August 29, 2025. (AN Photo)

According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Saudi Arabia remained the leading destination for Pakistani migrant workers in 2025. Around 284,532 Pakistanis registered for employment in the Kingdom during the first seven months of this year.

Mengal, who visited Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5-20, was confident that due to the rapid development undertaken under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program, the Kingdom would emerge as the “leader” of the Middle East. 

“At the moment, there are ample job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and we should be ready to support them with skilled human resources,” Mengal said. “Starting from blue-collar jobs to white-collar jobs.”

‘UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY’

Pakistani workers send billions of dollars in remittances from abroad every year. These remittances serve as a vital lifeline for the cash-strapped country’s economy that frequently relies on the International Monetary Fund’s financial bailouts. 

Pakistan received $3.2 billion in remittances during July, with Saudi Arabia remaining the top contributor with $823.7 million.

Muhammad Faris, 29, worked as a laborer since he was a child in Balochistan’s remote Kech district bordering Iran. 

Now, he is preparing to leave for Qatar after getting selected under B-TEVTA’s foreign jobs initiative under the “general labor” category.

Faris says the lack of work opportunities in Balochistan pushed him to apply for B-TEVTA’s program.

“This is a unique opportunity if we take advantage of this initiative,” he told Arab News. “Arab countries have similar religion and culture to ours, the way we dress and eat.

“Thus, the majority of the youth in Balochistan focus on working there,” he added. 

Muhammad Haroon, 25, is another youth from Balochistan’s Chaman town bordering Afghanistan, secured a job in a Dubai restaurant.

Haroon, who worked as a water in Chaman and Quetta previously, termed the initiative as “suitable” for middle-class and lower-middle-class youths of Balochistan.

“If we had gone abroad on our own expense, it would have cost us lots of money,” Haroon told Arab News. 

He said the B-TEVTA training program proved useful in teaching the trainees the basics of the Arabic language.

“We were also taught how to introduce ourselves in Arabic, how to count,” Haroon said. “We were thoroughly guided on everything, including how to maintain conduct with people there.”

Mengal said Saudi companies were interested in hiring Pakistani skilled workers, especially those from Balochistan. He said some of the candidates selected through B-TEVTA’s program had secured jobs in the hospitality sector, while others secured employment in Aramco’s subsidiary companies. 

“Now, we are entering the second phase of this program,” Mengal said. “And we want the maximum number of youth to participate in this initiative.”

Mengal said the second phase of the program would involve the provincial government finding jobs in the US, UK, Japan and Korea for the youth of Balochistan. He said B-TEVTA has received proposals from different firms based in these countries, who are looking for skilled laborers from Pakistan. 

  Over 1,100 people died, thousands were injured in magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday
  The Afghanistan-Pakistan region, suffers frequent earthquakes as it lies at intersection of Indian, Eurasian tectonic plates
More than 1,100 people died and thousands were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the rugged eastern region of Afghanistan, the latest such event following an increase in seismic activity.

Here are previous similar disasters of recent years in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, which lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

2025

  • A magnitude 5.6 quake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 27.
  • A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 19, at a depth of 186 km (115 miles).
  • A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan on June 29, with its epicenter at a depth of 149 km (93 miles).
  • A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan on May 10, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
  • Quakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.8 hit the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan-Tajikistan border regions, on April 16 and 19, respectively.
  • A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Pakistan on April 12, at a depth of 39 km (25 miles).
  • Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi has been hit by several moderate or minor tremors in March and June.

2024

  • A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on October 17.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.75 struck Pakistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on September 11.
  • Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.8 struck Pakistan between March 19 and March 20.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit northwestern Kashmir on February 19.
  • A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 11.
  • A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on January 5.

2023

  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 15.
  • At least four earthquakes hit Afghanistan between October 7 and 15, the two deadliest in the western province of Herat, killing about 1,000 people and destroying entire villages.
  • On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
  • Earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on May 3 and on August 5, respectively.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Afghanistan in late March, killing at least 13.
  • A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 5.

2022

  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit southeastern Afghanistan on December 16.
  • Over September 5 and 6, at least two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, with one killing at least eight.
  • A magnitude 5.6 quake struck Pakistan’s southwestern region on August 1.
  • A magnitude 6 earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people in June.
  • A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on February 5.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), hit western Afghanistan on January 17.

2021

  • At least 15 people were killed after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan on October 7.
  • A magnitude 4.6 earthquake, at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles), shook Afghanistan on May 19.
Updated 02 September 2025
  Pakistan has sought to leverage its position to connect landlocked Central Asian states to markets in Asia, Arabian Gulf, Africa
  Pakistan's maritime affairs minister highlights potential partnerships within Gwadar's free zones in meeting with Kazakh envoy
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Officials from Pakistan and Kazakhstan discussed joint venture opportunities to enhance bilateral trade through the Karachi and Gwadar seaports, Pakistan’s maritime affairs ministry said on Tuesday amid Islamabad’s push to enhance its role as a regional transit hub. 

Pakistan has recently sought to leverage its strategic location to connect landlocked Central Asian states to Asia. Islamabad is pursuing a “Vision Central Asia” policy based on improving bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, investment, energy and connectivity, security and people-to-people contact with Central Asian Republics. 

Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry met Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin in Islamabad, with the two sides expressing interest in promoting bilateral cooperation, the Pakistani ministry said.

“Minister Chaudhry suggested initiating joint ventures at the Karachi and Gwadar ports, highlighting potential partnerships within Gwadar’s free zones,” the maritime affairs ministry said in a statement. “These efforts are intended to utilize Pakistan’s strategic port infrastructure to enhance trade access for Kazakhstan, a landlocked nation seeking wider maritime connectivity.”

Kistafin said Kazakhstan wanted to use Pakistan’s seaports as transit hubs for the Central Asian region, the statement said. The Kazakh official said a ministerial-level delegation led by his country’s communication minister, is scheduled to visit Pakistan “soon.” 

The delegation would conduct in-depth discussions with Chaudhry to explore further cooperation in maritime trade and logistics, the Pakistani ministry said. 

Chaudhry highlighted the role of Pakistani ports as “gateways” providing direct access to Central Asian countries to the Arabian Gulf, African and Southeast Asian markets.

He said these efforts would boost trade connectivity across the continent, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties through maritime channels.

Karachi and Gwadar are Pakistan’s most vital seaports, which Islamabad hopes can serve as gateways for international trade and regional connectivity. 

The southern Karachi city handles the majority of Pakistan’s imports and exports while Gwadar, located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, offers traders direct access to the Arabian Sea. It is central to regional trade routes, including the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. 

Pakistan seeks to enhance the performance of the two crucial ports in its bid to boost its fragile $350 billion economy. 

Updated 02 September 2025
  Pakistan kicked off week-long vaccination drive across 99 high-risk districts on Monday 
  Pakistan, struggling to stem the spread of poliovirus, has reported 24 cases so far this year
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistani health authorities vaccinated over seven million, or 24.9% of the targeted 28.7 million children against poliovirus during the first day of an ongoing countrywide drive against the disease this week, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said on Tuesday. 

Pakistan kicked off the week-long vaccination campaign on Monday in 99 high-risk districts across the country. Pakistani health authorities said their target was to vaccinate 28.7 million children under the age of five against poliovirus, with the campaign set to conclude on Sept. 7. 

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only protection is repeated doses of oral vaccine for every child under five, along with timely routine immunizations. Pakistan has reported 24 polio cases so far this year including 16 from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), six from the southern Sindh province and one each from Punjab and northern Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

“On the first day, vaccination of 24.9% of children across the country was completed,” the NEOC said. “The polio campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

The NEOC said 30% of children were vaccinated in Punjab, 22% in Sindh, 29% in KP, 20% in Balochistan, 18% in Islamabad, 21% in GB and 31% in Azad Kashmir on Monday.

The authority urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and complete the immunization timely to stem the spread of the infection.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic. Pakistan has made significant progress in curbing the virus in the past, with annual cases dropping from around 20,000 in the early 1990s to just eight in 2018. 

Pakistan reported six cases in 2023 and only one in 2021, but the country saw a sharp resurgence in 2024 with 74 cases recorded.

Pakistan’s polio program began in 1994, but efforts to eradicate the virus have been repeatedly undermined by vaccine misinformation and resistance from some religious hard-liners who claim that immunization is a foreign plot to sterilize Muslim children or a cover for Western espionage.

Militant groups have also frequently targeted polio vaccination teams and the security personnel assigned to protect them, often resulting in deadly attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan.
 

Updated 02 September 2025
  Explosive-laden vehicle rams FC Lines gate as gunbattle injures four police officers
  Bannu attack comes amid surge in militant violence targeting Pakistan's security forces
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: At least three militants were killed and four police officers injured on Tuesday after fighters stormed a paramilitary compound in the northwestern Pakistani town of Bannu, police said, the latest in a string of attacks on security installations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Military cantonments and FC bases in provincial capitals like Quetta, Karachi, and Peshawar have faced suicide bombings and gun assaults in the past, underscoring the militants’ ability to strike heavily guarded facilities despite intensified counter-terrorism operations in recent years.

Bannu Police spokesperson Bashir Khan said militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the Frontier Corps (FC) Lines compound before attempting to enter on Tuesday morning. Intense gunfire erupted as police and paramilitary personnel engaged the attackers inside the facility.

“Three terrorists have been killed so far,” Khan said in a statement, adding that both entry and exit points of the compound had been sealed. “Four police officers [were] injured in the crossfire.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police take part in an operation following an attack by militants on a paramilitary compound in Bannu, Pakistan, on September 2, 2025. (Bannu Police)

He said small explosions were also being heard at intervals as the gunbattle continued. An emergency was declared at the nearby hospital, while a clearance operation remained underway by late Tuesday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, though the TTP has claimed similar past assaults on security forces in the province.

Bannu has witnessed a sharp rise in militant violence in recent months, including quadcopter attacks on security personnel. 

Militant attacks across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the government collapsed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police take part in an operation following an attack by militants on a paramilitary compound in Bannu, Pakistan, on September 2, 2025. (Bannu Police)

Pakistan accuses the TTP of operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan, a charge rejected by Kabul, which insists Islamabad should deal with its internal security issues. Tensions over the cross-border violence have strained relations between the two neighbors. Pakistan also accuses India of backing the TTP and separatist groups in Balochistan and KP, allegations New Delhi denies.

Pakistan’s armed forces and paramilitary and police compounds have been frequent targets of militant violence over the past two decades. 

Earlier this year, suspected militants stormed a military compound in Bannu, killing at least 15 people and injuring another 25, security and health officials said. Earlier in December 2022, militants overran a counter-terrorism center in Bannu itself, taking hostages before security forces retook the compound after an operation.

In 2023, militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters of Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi. Two police officers, a ranger and a civilian were killed and 14 others wounded.

Updated 02 September 2025
  Standing crops such as rice, sugarcane, cotton, vegetables have been damaged by floods, says Kissan Ittehad Council president
  Financial analysts say food shortages could push government to increase imports, triggering inflation in calamity-hit country
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: The president of a leading farmers association this week estimated that losses from devastating floods in Pakistan’s breadbasket province of Punjab may have already caused losses in billions of rupees for farmers, while financial analysts feared the impending shortage of agricultural commodities could lead to inflation and impact exports. 

Heavy monsoon rains and excess water released by Indian dams have caused catastrophic floods in Punjab since last week. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 41 people have been killed by the deluges in the last 10 days while over two million have been affected by the floods. 

The destruction brought about the heavy rains have raised the death toll from floods and heavy rains this monsoon season to 863, as per the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) latest situation report. Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has reported the highest deaths since Jun. 26, 484, while Punjab has reported 216 deaths, Sindh 58, northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 41, Azad Kashmir 30 and Balochistan 28 deaths. Islamabad has reported eight casualties so far from rain-related incidents. A total of 9,166 houses have been damaged by the floods across the country while 6,180 livestock have perished, according to the NDMA. 

“All the standing crops be it rice, sugarcane, maize, cotton or vegetables have been damaged,” Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, president of the Kissan Ittehad Council (KIC) association, told Arab News on Monday. “For now we can safely say the farmers’ losses must be running in billions (of rupees).”

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), agriculture constitutes the largest sector of the economy, contributing about 24 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. It also accounts for about half of Pakistan’s employed labor force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings. 

Last year, Pakistan’s agriculture sector grew by 0.6 percent. The country had produced 28.4 million tons of wheat in 2024, which was 10 percent less than the preceding year. This year, Pakistan’s food ministry said the government aims to produce 10.2 million bales of cotton, 9.17 million tons of rice, 9.7 million tons of maize and 80.3 million tons of sugarcane.

This target, however, may face a setback, as deluges are expected to move toward the country’s southern regions. Provincial Disaster Management Authority spokesperson Mazhar Chaudhry said 2,300 villages in Punjab alone have been inundated by floods. 

He declined to give more details about potential losses, saying the government would be better placed to give estimates once the floods recede. 

CROP LOSSES, HIGHER IMPORTS AND INFLATION

With floods expected to hit large swathes of crops in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, economists fear the potential damage to major crops and supply chain disruptions may push the cash-strapped government to increase imports.

“The prices of agriculture commodities react positively amidst expectations of shortage,” Shankar Talreja, head of research at the Karachi-based brokerage firm Topline Securities, said. “So we can expect uptick in inflation led by wheat and food prices including fresh vegetables.”

Talreja said inflation could rise to over 4.5 percent in the month of September due to the uptick in prices. He said similar to the cataclysmic floods of 2010, the ongoing floods will damage Pakistan’s standing crops, particularly rice and cotton.

Adnan Sami Sheikh, assistant vice president of research at the Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, agreed. 

“Loss of crops will likely be met with higher imports, which would impact the balance of payments,” Sheikh said. “Reconstruction efforts would involve higher fiscal spending that would add to government’s borrowing requirements. This would likely push inflation.”

Pakistan is already spending billions in the import of cotton bales. The country produced 7.1 million bales cotton last year against a target of 10.9 million bales, according to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee data.

KP Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam estimated the province’s crop losses at 57,892 acres, saying that 5,412 animals had perished in 14 flood-affected districts of the province.

“A comprehensive survey has been initiated to assess damages the calamity has caused,” a document the KP official shared with Arab News said. 

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, former director of operations at Sindh’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, said the floods would impact Pakistan’s overall economy, agriculture included. 

“We all know that the inundation also causes salinity and loss of soil fertility, damaging major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, and sugarcane,” he said. 

Siddiqui said this would not only weigh on Pakistan’s exports and GDP growth, but also fuel food insecurity, inflation and unemployment.

Khokhar, meanwhile, rued that the floods had cost farmers “everything.”

“The farmers don’t even have the fodder to feed their livestock,” he said. “Animals too are starving along with humans.”

