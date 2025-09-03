Afghanistan roar back to beat Pakistan in UAE tri-series tournament
Afghanistan roar back to beat Pakistan in UAE tri-series tournament
Afghanistan's players celebrate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Haris (L) during the T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Sharjah on September 2, 2025. (AFP)
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan’s veteran spinner Mohammad Nabi reached 100 wickets in Twenty20 internationals as he helped his team beat Pakistan by 18 runs in a tri-series match in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Pakistan had won the first meeting between the teams in the competition by 31 runs.
On Tuesday, Nabi grabbed 2-20 to help restrict Pakistan to 151-9 as they chased 169.
Ibrahim Zadran’s 45-ball 65 and Sediqullah Atal’s brisk 64 helped Afghanistan to 169-5 in their 20 overs despite Pakistan paceman Faheem Ashraf’s career best 4-27.
Ashraf’s previous best of 3-5 was against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2018.
In reply, Pakistan briefly looked on course to chase down the target with Fakhar Zaman scoring an 18-ball 25 in his 100th T20I but Nabi dismissed him and Mohammad Haris, for oner, to end all hopes.
Tail-ender Haris Rauf top-scored with 34 not out, hitting four sixes off 16 balls.
Spinner Rashid Khan, until Tuesday the only Afghanistan bowler to take 100 or more T20I wickets, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad all took two wickets.
Before the T20 international, players observed a minute of silence for the victims of natural disasters in their countries: an earthquake which has killed more than 1,400 in Afghanistan and the deadly floods in Pakistan.
Two thirds of the way through the three-nation tournament, that also includes hosts United Arab Emirates, Pakistan leads the table with Afghanistan second.
After a rest day on Wednesday, Pakistan face the winless UAE on Thursday. The group stage ends with the hosts taking on Afghanistan.
The top two teams will play the final on September 7.
KARACHI: IMAGE, a Pakistani Shariah-compliant real estate trust, is set to raise Rs920 million ($3.3 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), it said on Tuesday.
The company says it generates income through two prime projects in Karachi: an 8-floor, fully occupied commercial building on Shahrah-e-Faisal and a residential-cum-commercial project, which is expected to generate both sales and rental income.
The IPO, consisting of 92,015,467 units of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) scheme, will be conducted through a 100 percent Book Building method, with a floor price of PKR 10 per unit, and a price band of up to 40 percent (i.e., PKR 14 per unit), according to the firm.
“Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the completion and marketing of 11 residential floors of the Developmental REIT project,” IMAGE said in a statement. “The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has been appointed as the Trustee of IMAGE REIT.”
The retail portion will comprise 25 percent of the total issue size and will be offered to the general public at the strike price determined post-Book Building, IMAGE said, describing it as an opportunity for investors to capitalize on “recovering” real estate market.
The IMAGE REIT scheme is managed by Sinolink REIT Management Company Limited, a licensed firm dedicated to developing innovative, Shariah-compliant investment opportunities in Pakistan’s real estate sector, providing both institutional and retail investors with access to professionally managed real estate portfolios.
“Topline Securities and Growth Securities are joint Consultants and Book Runner for this IPO,” IMAGE added.
Germany considering appeal by 200 Afghans deported by Pakistan — Chancellor Merz
After the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Berlin set up a scheme to offer sanctuary to Afghans who had worked with German forces in Afghanistan
Since Chancellor Merz’s coalition government took power in May, it has put the process on ice as part of a wider push to toughen immigration policy
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday his government was considering an urgent appeal for help from more than 200 Afghans who have been deported back to their Taliban-run homeland from Pakistan.
The group are among roughly 2,400 Afghans who have fled their country for Pakistan in recent years after being told Germany would grant them refuge — before Berlin’s approach to migrants hardened under a new government.
The group of over 200, whom Pakistan deported in mid-August, called their anonymous letter, seen by AFP, “a desperate plea for urgent intervention to save our lives” from the threat of Taliban retaliation.
Merz, asked about the letter during a Berlin press conference, said he took it “seriously” and pledged that legally binding commitments given by previous German governments would be honored.
After the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Berlin set up a scheme to offer sanctuary to Afghans who had worked with German forces in Afghanistan or who were deemed at particular risk from the Taliban, for example journalists, lawyers and human rights activists.
Since Merz’s conservative-led coalition government took power in May, it has put the process on ice as part of a wider push to toughen immigration policy.
As alarm has grown about many of those now left in limbo, Berlin on Monday allowed a first group of 47 Afghans who had successfully taken legal action to fly to Germany.
The group of over 200 who were deported to Afghanistan — among them rights activists, artists, former judges and their families — wrote of their desperate plight in a letter sent Monday to the chancellery and the foreign and interior ministries.
“Trusting in the commitments of the Federal Republic of Germany and hoping to begin a safe life in Germany, we left Afghanistan despite grave threats and perilous journeys,” they wrote.
They said they had traveled to Islamabad expecting to receive German visas within months but, in many cases, had been waiting for more than three years.
Since being deported to Afghanistan last month, they had been “living in constant fear inside a so-called ‘safe shelter’ organized by your partners.”
“The constant threat of Taliban entry, the fear of revenge, arbitrary detention, abduction, torture or death has created unbearable psychological trauma,” they added.
Merz said the government was now reviewing the eligibility of Afghans to enter Germany “on a case-by-case basis.”
“There are some cases that are very clear. There are other cases that are not so clear. And in any case, a security check is required before each individual entry.”
He added that “Germany has entered into a number of legal obligations under the previous government, which it must of course also fulfil under this government.”
“All cases are subject to review, particularly with regard to security,” he said. “And with this in mind, we are of course also considering the request of the 200 Afghans who have approached us.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday assured all possible assistance to Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi after a deadly earthquake killed more than 1,400 people in Afghanistan, the Pakistani foreign office said.
Sunday night’s powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck several provinces, causing extensive damage. It flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood that were unable to withstand the shock.
The rough terrain was hampering rescue and relief efforts, forcing Taliban authorities to air drop dozens of commandos to evacuate the injured persons from places where helicopters could not land.
Dar telephoned his Afghan counterpart on Tuesday to convey condolences on the tragic loss of lives, with thousands injured in last week’s earthquake, according to the Pakistani foreign office.
“He offered prayers for the victims and bereaved families, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Afghan people, and assured readiness to extend all possible support as required by the Afghan side,” it said.
The earthquake, which leveled homes made of mud and stone in Afghanistan’s areas bordering Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was the deadliest since June 2022, when tremors of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 1,000 people in the country.
The Taliban government, which is only recognized by Russia, has appealed for assistance from the international community and the humanitarian sector. However, help for Afghanistan is in short supply due to competing global crises and reduced aid budgets in donor countries.
In a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident coordinator for Afghanistan, warned of a surge in casualty numbers and said rescuers were scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote area hit.
“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” Ratwatte said, while urging the international community to step forward. “These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people.”
ISLAMABAD: India has warned Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding for the second time in as many weeks, Pakistani disaster management authorities announced on Tuesday, as the nationwide monsoon death toll surged past 880.
Pakistan has been facing a flood emergency, with at least 41 people killed and more than 2.4 million affected in its breadbasket province of Punjab over the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
Nationwide, rains, floods, landslides and similar incidents have killed 881 people since June 26, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of Pakistan was submerged, more than 1,700 people were killed, 30 million displaced and damages topped $35 billion.
An Indian government official told AP news agency that New Delhi shared the warning with Pakistan on ‘humanitarian grounds’ through its high commission in Islamabad as Pakistan’s national disaster management authority (NDMA) warned of further rains in flood-hit Punjab.
“These rains may increase problems in flood-affected areas in Punjab,” the NDMA said on Tuesday evening. “Stay away from rivers, streams and drains. Residents of low-lying areas should take precautionary measures. Follow the instructions of the administration.”
Widespread heavy rains are expected in Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sargodha and adjoining areas in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the authority.
Intermittent rain is also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and adjoining areas during the same period.
Punjab’s Disaster Management Authority said the Indian high commission conveyed the warning to Pakistan through the Ministry of Water Resources rather than the water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said remains suspended, according to the AP report.
The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan on Wednesday. Raging torrents already have devastated border communities in Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.
Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, arriving in early June in India and late June in Pakistan, and lasting through until September. The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. But increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns are turning the rains into a destructive force.
The NDMA said on Tuesday evening that the flow of 885,000 cusecs in Chenab has been reduced to 550,000 cusecs after authorities breached the river bank at two locations.
“Since there is a capacity of only 650,000 cusecs to pass through the Panjnad headworks, there will be no need to breach the dyke at any other place,” it said.
“This stream from Panjnad is likely to reach Guddu Barrage by the afternoon of September 6, where the total flow is expected to be 450,000 to 500,000 cusecs.”
Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia earlier said a flood wave from the Chenab would reach Multan in southern Punjab via the Trimmu headworks by Tuesday night.
“The situation in Multan could become critical,” Kathia said in a statement. “The total number of villages affected so far [in Punjab] is 3,243 and approximately, 2.4 million population have been affected in some form or the other.”
Over one million people had been rescued with both government and private agencies participating in operations, Kathia added.
KARACHI: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to boost cooperation in naval training and regional maritime security operations, the Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.
The statement came after Bahrain’s Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al-Nuaimi’s meeting with Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Admiral Ashraf underscored Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as the regional maritime security patrols to safeguard sea routes, deter piracy, curb smuggling and protect commercial shipping.
“Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional maritime security and prospects for deepening cooperation in defense, training and joint maritime security operations,” the navy’s directorate general of public relations (DGPR) said in a statement.
“Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defense relationship.”
The Bahraini general praised Pakistan Navy’s “professional capabilities and steadfast commitment” to ensure maritime security in the region, according to the statement.
“The visit will further deepen bilateral defense ties and enhance collaboration in regional security initiatives,” the DGPR added.
Pakistan and Bahrain have maintained close diplomatic, security, trade and defense ties through training, joint security initiatives and regular high-level exchanges.
On Monday, the Bahraini chief of defense staff met Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and expressed Bahrain’s interest in learning from the experience of PAF in multi-domain operations.
The meeting followed a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.
“Underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing in Multi Domain operations to augment the operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force, he (Al-Nuaimi) conveyed his earnest desire to gain deeper insight into PAF’s complete methodology of multi-domain warfare, with the aim of learning from its rich operational experience,” the PAF said in a statement.
“The visiting dignitary also expressed interest in initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.”
In July, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met his Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa to further strengthen security collaboration between both countries in various fields.