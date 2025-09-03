You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
The Taiwanese comments came as China’s President Xi Jinping (C), was joined by North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (center R) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (center L) for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56zar

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
  • China detests Lai, who says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te criticized strongmen personality cults and secret police networks on Wednesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of Russia and North Korea at a military parade marking the end of World War Two.
Democratically-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, has repeatedly lambasted China for what Taipei sees as a distorted view of the war, as the Republic of China was the government at the time, fighting alongside the Allies.
The Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists and retains the formal name to this day.
Writing on his Facebook page to mark Armed Forces Day in Taiwan, Lai said republican general Hsu Yung-chang signed the Japan surrender on behalf of China, calling it “gratifying” that the former Axis powers had all become democracies since.
“The definition of fascism is broad,” Lai wrote.
“It encompasses extreme nationalism, the pursuit of illusory great nation rejuvenation, intense domestic speech control, suppression of social diversity, establishment of secret police networks, and overt cults of personality around strongman leaders.”
Lai did not directly mention China’s war parade, at which Xi, flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, warned the world was facing a choice between peace and war.
Some Taiwan television stations showed the event, but it did not get the same wall-to-wall coverage as in China.
“I think that the three of them joining together is meant to show they might be willing to use force to invade Taiwan and threaten Western countries,” said Taipei restaurant owner Chen Ho-chien, 29, referring to Xi, Putin and Kim.
During China’s parade, Lai attended a memorial ceremony at Taipei’s National Revolutionary Martyrs’ Shrine to commemorate those who died fighting for the Republic of China, including those who battled Japan and the communists.
China detests Lai, who says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, as a “separatist” and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks. China has massively increased its military pressure on Taiwan, including holding war games nearby.
Taiwan told its people not to attend Beijing’s parade.
The most high-profile attendee from Taiwan was Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairwoman of its largest opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT.
The KMT was the Republic of China’s ruling party during the war against Japan, and it fled, along with the republican government, to Taiwan in 1949.
The KMT did not send any official delegation to Beijing’s parade.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

Powerful US senator arrives in Taiwan to discuss security
World
Powerful US senator arrives in Taiwan to discuss security

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump accused the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia late Tuesday of conspiring against the United States as they gathered in Beijing for a massive military parade.
As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at the parade marking 80 years since World War II ended, Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing Xi: “give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Topics: Donald Trump

Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid

Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid

Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid
  • Ruling party seeks snap election as rival gains crucial support
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

BANGKOK, Sept 3 : Thai politics were in chaos on Wednesday as the ruling Pheu Thai party said it had sought royal approval to dissolve the parliament for a new election, moments after the biggest group in the house said it would back another party to form a government. The chief whip of the Pheu Thai party, which last week suffered the loss of its prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to a court ruling,

Paetongtarn’s dismissal last Friday for an ethics violation triggered a scramble for power, with her Pheu Thai party racing to shore up a fragile coalition with a slender majority as its former alliance partner Bhumjaithai mounted a bold challenge to form its own government.
Her removal was the latest twist in a tumultuous, two-decade battle for power among Thailand’s rival elites, with Paetongtarn the sixth premier from or backed by the
billionaire Shinawatra family
to be ousted by the military or judiciary and the second in the space of a year.
People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said the party would back Bhumjaithai to prevent the return of a coalition government that was not fit to rule again, but it would not join its government. He said a parliamentary vote on a new prime minister could take place on Friday.
“There is a risk that there would be a return of the old coalition which has failed to run the country in the last two years, and a risk of the return of the coup maker as prime minister,” he told a press conference, referring to Prayuth Chan-ocha, a general who seized power in 2014 and remains eligible to become premier, despite retiring.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand power vacuum will ‘not affect’ border security: defense ministry
World
Thailand power vacuum will ‘not affect’ border security: defense ministry
Thailand grants some Myanmar refugees right to legal work
World
Thailand grants some Myanmar refugees right to legal work

Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade

Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade

Xi, Putin, and Kim gather at Beijing landmark for a grand military parade
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and invited guests including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have arrived at the historic Tiananmen Gate to watch a military parade Wednesday in Beijing.
Xi shook hands individually with guests on a red carpet before they climbed the stairs up to the viewing platform on the gate that looks out on Tiananmen Square.
Putin and Kim flanked Xi as they made their way to the platform. Other guests applauded politely as they walked to their seats. They paused to shake hands with five World War II veterans, some older than 100.
The audience includes about two dozen foreign leaders from countries seeking to improve or maintain relations with the government in Beijing.
The parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, will showcase missiles, modern fighter jets and other military might as China seeks to wield greater influence on the global stage. Some of the military hardware is on public view for the first time.
Domestically, the commemoration of the anniversary is a way to show how far China has come. China was a major front in the war, a fact often overlooked in accounts that focus more on the fight for Europe and US naval battles in the Pacific. A Japanese invasion before the war and the conflict itself killed millions of Chinese people.
The military parade is also a show of strength to boost support for the Communist Party and its leader, Xi, and a way to portray itself as a global alternative to the American-dominated postwar era.

Topics: China Russia Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says
  • Ukraine says it is not for Russia to decide what Kyiv can or cannot join, while NATO says that Russia can have no veto over membership of the alliance which was formed in 1949 to counter the threat from the Soviet Union
  • In an indirect reference to Moscow’s continued opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, Lavrov said that “Ukraine should be guaranteed a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status”
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow expects talks between Russia and Ukraine to continue but “new territorial realities” must be recognized and new systems of security guarantees formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops. Russia now controls a little under one fifth of Ukraine.
“For peace to be durable, the new territorial realities ... must be recognized and formalized in international legal terms,” Lavrov said in an interview to Indonesian Kompas newspaper, according to a transcript provided on the website of Russia’s foreign ministry.
“A new system of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine must be formed as an integral element of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.”
In an indirect reference to Moscow’s continued opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, Lavrov said that “Ukraine should be guaranteed a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.”
Ukraine says it is not for Russia to decide what Kyiv can or cannot join, while NATO says that Russia can have no veto over membership of the alliance which was formed in 1949 to counter the threat from the Soviet Union.
US President Donald Trump, who held a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European and NATO alliance leaders at the White House in efforts to bring an end to the war, said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” in the Russian leader.
Trump had expected Zelensky and Putin to meet after the summit. Zelensky has said Russia is doing everything it can to prevent the meeting, while Russia says the agenda for such a meeting is not ready.
Lavrov said the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were in direct contact.
“We expect negotiations to continue,” Lavrov said.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine NATO USA

Related

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says video
World
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases
  • Over the course of Epstein’s visits to the home, the man said more than a dozen girls might visit, and that he was charged with cleaning the room where Epstein had massages, twice daily
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
The folders contained hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell. They also contained video files appearing to be body cam footage from police searches, as well as law enforcement interviews with victims with their faces obscured.
The Justice Department released the files to the committee in response to a subpoena, but the files mostly contain information that was already publicly known.
Still, pressure is growing in Congress for lawmakers to act to force greater disclosure in the case. House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to quell an effort by Democrats and some Republicans to force a vote on a bill that would require the Justice Department to release all the information in the so-called Epstein files, with the exception of the victims’ personal information of the victims.
Acting quickly, lawmakers pressing for the full release of the so-called Epstein files launched a campaign for the House to take up their bill. Meanwhile, Johnson and a bipartisan group of lawmakers met with survivors of abuse by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
“The objective here is not just to uncover, investigate the Epstein evils, but also to ensure that this never happens again and ultimately to find out why justice has been delayed for these ladies for so very long,” said Johnson, R-Louisiana, after he emerged from a two-hour meeting with six of the survivors.
“It is inexcusable. And it will stop now because the Congress is dialed in on this,” he added.
But there are still intense disagreements on how lawmakers should proceed. Johnson is pressing for the inquiry to be handled by the House Oversight Committee and putting forward a resolution that directs the committee to publicly release its findings.
The files released Tuesday included audio of an Epstein employee describing to a law enforcement official how “there were a lot of girls that were very, very young” visiting the home but couldn’t say for sure if they were minors.
Over the course of Epstein’s visits to the home, the man said more than a dozen girls might visit, and that he was charged with cleaning the room where Epstein had massages, twice daily.
Some of the interviews with officers from the Palm Beach Police Department date to 2005, according to timestamps read out by officials at the beginning of the files.
Most, if not all, of the text documents posted Tuesday had already been public. Notably, the probable cause affidavit and other records from the 2005 investigation into Epstein contained a notation indicating that they’d been previously released in a 2017 public records request. An Internet search showed those files were posted to the website of the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office in July 2017.
If the purpose of the release was to provide answers to a public still curious over the long-concluded cases, the raw mechanics of the clunky rollout made that a challenge.
Lawmakers at 6 p.m. released thousands of pages and videos via a cumbersome Google Drive, leaving it to readers and viewers to decipher new and interesting tidbits on their own. The disclosure also left open the question of why the Justice Department did not release the material directly to the public instead of operating through Capitol Hill.
Meanwhile, Democrats and some Republicans are trying to maneuver around Johnson’s control of the House floor to hold a vote on a separate bill that would require the Justice Department to publicly release the files, with the exception of names and personal information of the victims.
The clash suggests little has changed in Congress since late July, when Johnson sent lawmakers home early in hopes of cooling the political battle over the Epstein case. Members of both parties remain dissatisfied and are demanding more details on the years-old investigation into Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier whose 2019 death in a New York jail cell while he faced sex trafficking charges has sparked wide-ranging conspiracy theories and speculation.

 

Topics: Jeffrey Epstein US President Donald Trump USA

Related

Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is transferred to a prison camp in Texas
World
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is transferred to a prison camp in Texas
Democrats use obscure law to seek release of Epstein files
World
Democrats use obscure law to seek release of Epstein files

Latest updates

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid
Thailand’s ruling party seeks house dissolution as opposition backs rival’s PM bid
Saudi leaders offer condolences after Sudan landslide
Saudi leaders offer condolences after Sudan landslide
UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19
UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.