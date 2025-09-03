Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region

PESHAWAR: Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle Wednesday in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region killing six civilians, local authorities told AFP.
The attack was in Kurram district on the border with Afghanistan, where sectarian violence has flared in recent months.
“This morning, armed men targeted a vehicle belonging to a member of the Sunni community from Para Chamkani,” local administrative official Amir Nawaz Khan said.
“Six people inside the vehicle were killed.”
Another official in Kurram, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack, which he said took place in a Shia-majority area.
Kurram has been wracked by sectarian violence for decades.
Around 250 people have been killed in a flare-up of fighting since July, according to local officials.
Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country but Shiites make up between 10 and 15 percent of the population.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the country’s leading human rights NGO, urged an “immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident” and referred to the situation in Kurram as a “humanitarian crisis.”
The local government of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal leaders have touted numerous truces between the warring communities, but none have managed to stop the violence, with feuding regularly rekindled over land disputes.
In February, an ambush on a convoy bringing food supplies to the region killed six people.
KARACHI: Pakistan has vaccinated more than 10.6 million children in the first two days of a nationwide anti-polio campaign, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the country battles a resurgence of the virus that has already left 24 children paralyzed this year.
The weeklong campaign from Sept 1-9 is the country’s fourth drive of 2025 and aims to immunize 28.7 million children under five across 99 high-risk districts.
The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said the push was being conducted simultaneously with Afghanistan, the only other country where polio remains endemic.
“In the first two days of the campaign, 37 percent of children nationwide [from target of 28.7 million] have been vaccinated,” the NEOC said in a statement.
Vaccination rates so far include 23 percent in Punjab, 47 percent in Sindh, 41 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 49 percent in Balochistan, 44 percent in Islamabad, 59 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan and 65 percent in Azad Kashmir.
The drive was postponed in nine Punjab districts due to flooding and will begin in southern KP on Sept. 15.
Polio, an incurable and highly infectious virus that causes lifelong paralysis, can only be prevented through repeated doses of oral vaccine and routine immunizations. Pakistan recorded 74 cases in 2024, a sharp rise from six in 2023 and just one in 2021, underscoring the challenge of eradication.
Pakistan has made major gains since the 1990s, when annual cases exceeded 20,000, reducing the toll to eight by 2018. But vaccine hesitancy, fueled by misinformation and resistance from some religious hard-liners, continues to undermine efforts.
Polio teams have also faced frequent militant attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, where health workers and security personnel have been killed while administering drops in remote communities. Officials say such violence, coupled with natural disasters like the current flooding, are complicating nationwide eradication efforts.
ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has started distributing emergency relief packages to flood-affected families across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, as more rains may lash the region in the coming days.
According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 881 people have died since the monsoon began on June 26, with KP accounting for more than half of the deaths at 488.
The crisis in KP was driven in part by cloudbursts that began on Aug. 15 and triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting several districts. Buner was the worst hit, where the unprecedented rains claimed over 200 lives in a single day and caused widespread devastation.
“Aid is being delivered across the hardest-hit districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swabi and other impacted areas,” KSrelief said in a statement. “In response to the crisis,
KSrelief has allocated 10,000 Shelter NFI [non-food item] Kits and 10,000 Food Packages.”
It said that each shelter kit includes a tent, solar LED lighting, thermal blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers and antibacterial soap.
“Each Food Package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil — carefully tailored to meet the urgent nutritional needs of flood-affected families,” it added.
The Saudi aid agency is distributing these items in collaboration with the NDMA, KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department (RR&SD) and local implementing partners including the Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization, ensuring smooth and transparent delivery to the most vulnerable communities.
It said the Kingdom’s assistance reflects its firm commitment to supporting Pakistan in this humanitarian crisis.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warned on Wednesday of fresh flooding risks in Punjab after India conveyed a “high flood” alert for the Sutlej and Tawi rivers, even as rising waters on the Chenab threatened downstream districts where millions are already reeling from monsoon devastation.
Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and its agricultural heartland, has been under a flood emergency for more than a week, with at least 41 people killed and more than 2.4 million affected in the last 10 days, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed 881 people since June 26, reviving memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, more than 1,700 people died, 30 million were displaced and economic losses topped $35 billion.
With fresh inflows working through Punjab’s waterways, authorities have warned riverside settlements in districts of Kasur, Okara, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Gujrat, Sialkot and Jhang to prepare for possible evacuations in the coming days.
“The High Commission of India to Pakistan has conveyed the following information … Flood Data: High Flood, Sutlej (Harike below, Ferozepur below) and Tawi, Jammu, at 0800 hrs on 3rd September 2025,” Pakistan’s Office of the Commissioner for Indus Waters said in a statement.
The PDMA said the Indian intimation meant “Sutlej, Harike and Ferozepur below, and Tawi, Jammu is at high flood level … which will affect the water levels in downstream respective districts.”
Much of the flooding crisis in Pakistan is driven by unusually heavy monsoon rains, but water levels also surge when India releases excess flows from its upstream dams and barrages once reservoirs fill to capacity.
Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India retains control of the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — but is obliged to notify Pakistan of releases that could cause flooding downstream, a process meant to prevent sudden inundations.
RISING RIVER FLOWS
According to the PDMA’s latest update, water levels were continuing to rise along the Chenab River, with flows at Marala Headworks crossing 468,000 cusecs, Khanki at 367,000 and Qadirabad at 253,000.
Levels on the Ravi were also climbing at Jassar, Ravi Siphon and Shahdara, while the Sutlej was steady but carrying more than 269,000 cusecs at G.S. Wala.
PDMA chief Irfan Ali Kathia said the civil administration, army and line departments had been placed on alert, pledging that citizens’ lives and property would be protected.
Authorities have directed district administrations to strengthen embankments, pre-place heavy machinery at choke points, and stockpile food, medicines and drinking water in flood-prone areas. Evacuation teams and Rescue 1122 units have been pre-deployed.
POWER DISRUPTIONS
Floodwaters have also battered electricity distribution networks across multiple regions. A federal Power Division report said tens of thousands of households in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh remained without power as of Wednesday, while Chiniot and Faisalabad had restored service to more than 90 percent of affected consumers.
In Jhang, only about 5 percent of over 81,000 impacted customers had electricity back, while in Chiniot nearly 95 percent of 72,000 affected consumers had been reconnected. The ministry said most repairs were targeted for completion between Sept. 4 and 5, subject to floodwaters receding.
“Restoration of electricity in affected areas is the top priority,” the Power Division said.
Monsoon rains, which provide 70–80 percent of South Asia’s annual precipitation between June and September, are crucial for farming but increasingly unpredictable due to climate change.
QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bombing ripped through a political rally in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday night, killing at least 13 people and injuring 31, police said on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been grappling for decades with a separatist insurgency that has escalated in recent years. Militants frequently target security forces, officials and non-local residents they see as exploiting the province’s resources. The province is also of strategic importance for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, where China has invested heavily in port, roads and energy projects.
Senior Superintendent Police Muhammad Baloch said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated about 10 kilograms of explosives as supporters and senior leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) left a stadium after a rally to mark the fourth death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal.
“Around eight to 10 kilograms of explosive material was used in the attack,” Baloch told Arab News.
“Security officials have collected the evidence from the crime scene and investigations are underway.”
BNP-M, an ethnic Baloch nationalist party that campaigns for greater provincial autonomy and control over natural resources, is headed by former parliamentarian Sardar Akhtar Mengal and remains a key political force in Balochistan’s majority-Baloch districts.
Mengal said the explosion struck shortly after he escorted political allies out of the rally.
“After the rally, I was escorting our guests, including the opposition leader, Mehmood Khan Achakzai. As we left and moved a little ahead, the blast occurred,” Mengal told Arab News.
Mengal declared a three-day mourning period and a “black day” across Balochistan.
“The government didn’t inform us of any threat alert before the rally,” he said. “Further actions will be announced after discussions with our aligned political parties.”
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos.
“We looked back and saw flames rising up … several people were injured and some had already been martyred. We immediately picked up people and left for Civil Hospital,” Bilal Ahmed told Arab News.
Party member Agha Hassan Baloch said he and other leaders were just steps away when the bomber struck.
“We were approximately 15 to 20 feet away from the site of the explosion … it happened next to our party’s central leader Nawab Niyaz Zehri’s car, which was a suicide blast,” he said.
Provincial health officials said eight of the injured were in critical condition and had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.
“Teams are working around the clock to treat the wounded,” Dr. Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the provincial health department, said.
ISLAMABAD: On a late August night, Faraz-ul-Hassan, a banker by profession, digs into a plate of fresh, crispy broast with fries, buns and soft drink along with his colleague, Taimoor Abbasi, at a dimly lit shop tucked in the corner of an old building in Islamabad’s Blue Area.
From roadside stalls serving late-night crowds to established eateries drawing loyal diners in the Pakistani capital, the crispy, golden-brown delicacy has cemented its place as a national favorite and continues to dominate the Pakistani culinary landscape.
To understand the secret behind chicken broast’s enduring popularity, Arab News spoke to fans across the Pakistani capital and each had a different reason. Students called it “affordable,” youngsters raved about its crispy outer layer, and older residents said the dish has a nostalgic pull to it.
“It’s flavorful and so tender on the inside,” Abbasi, 37, told Arab News at GoGo Broast in Blue Area. “We love this place and their broast.”
Fried chicken is not a new concept. Globally, brands like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) have turned it into a fast-food phenomenon since the 1930s, when Col. Harland Sanders, an American businessman, began experimenting with frying chicken in a pressure cooker.
Sanders perfected the secret recipe involving 11 herbs and spices, and transformed KFC into an international brand by the 1950s. It remains a household name the world over.
But the term, “broast,” itself comes from another American invention. In 1954, American businessman L.A.M. Phelan founded the Broaster Company in Wisconsin and patented the “Broaster Pressure Fryer,” a machine that combined deep frying with pressure cooking. The method locked in juices while keeping the crust crisp. The company had the name “Broast” trademarked, selling both equipment and proprietary rights to restaurants.
While in the US, broast strictly refers to chicken made with Broaster equipment, the dish has taken on a life of its own in Pakistan since the 1970s when broast machines and recipes started entering the South Asian country, according to restaurateurs.
Today, whether sold at roadside stalls or restaurants like Savour Foods and GoGo Broast in Islamabad, broast means chicken marinated with South Asian spices, fried under pressure, and is usually served with chutney, raita and fries.
For Hasan, the 27-year-old banker from rural Sindh, the Pakistani version of broast offers ‘desi’ flavours that remind him of his hometown.
“This is traditional. Back home, KFC isn’t common but broast is everywhere. It reminds me of Sindh. The version there is crispier, fried with all-purpose flour like KFC, but it still carries that desi taste,” he told Arab News.
At GoGo Broast, one of Islamabad’s long-running outlets that serves up the delicacy, the owner insists the key to success lies in patience and guarded recipes.
“Broast is prepared in automatic plants, but the recipe is our own,” Tahir Javed, 56, told Arab News. “We’ve been making it for 20 to 25 years. We marinate the chicken for at least three to four hours, then add spices and leave it for another six hours. That way, the flavor runs deep inside, unlike roasted chicken, which stays bland inside.”
While nutritionists warn the deep-fried delicacy is high in fat and sodium, especially when paired with fries and sugary sodas, broast shows no signs of losing its place on dining tables across Pakistan.
“In our village, beef and mutton are preferred, so whenever we come to Islamabad, we always visit Savor [Foods] for its chicken [broast],” said Muhammad Adnan Khan, a university student from Lakki Marwat, a town in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
“The taste is good, it’s fried well. It’s something special.”