Marseille knife attacker ‘not radicalized’: French prosecutors

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism

CARACAS: A new global awareness is being consolidated, one that categorically rejects any form of colonialism, supremacism, and hegemonic power dynamics, both in Latin America and worldwide, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro told a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, he said his struggle is not that of a single man, but that of a people with a sacred history of revolution, projected through an inclusive humanist socialism.

He said more than 90 percent of Venezuelans reject and repudiate the threats from Washington, and expressed gratitude for the conscious solidarity of social movements and world public opinion — even in the US — where many reject the idea of war against the peoples of the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We have always maintained channels of conversation and diplomatic dialogue with the US, Maduro said, adding: “That is a golden rule.”

However, he lamented that these channels have deteriorated, as attempts have been made to impose gunboat diplomacy.

He said what has been orchestrated against Venezuela can only be described as a farce.

“It is a farce against an entire country. Having failed and been defeated in every form of so-called hybrid warfare, they have simply opted for the worst mistake,” he added.

Maduro said Venezuela has responded by calling for national unity and preparing to safeguard sovereignty, peace, and territorial integrity every day, every month.

“The Caribbean wants peace and opposes any foreign intervention that could unleash armed conflict. The Caribbean broadly supports Venezuela in its struggle for sovereignty and peace.”

Maduro denounced a grave foreign military threat, describing it as the greatest of the past century in the region, and declared that Venezuela responds with the “maximum preparation” for its defense, backed by its people and its armed forces.

He noted: “We have a work plan: the Homeland Plan, with seven strategic lines of action. This was a program debated and consulted by more than 4 million Venezuelan men and women in community and workers’ assemblies.”

Maduro said: “I thank all the citizens of Venezuela for their composure, firmness, patriotic awareness, spirit, and fervor shown in these days of escalating and continuous threats.

“Venezuela is a pacifist, peaceful country, but we are a people of warriors, and Venezuela will never yield to blackmail or threats of any kind in our historical path.”

He reiterated his commitment to the defense of the country and stressed that the country has overcome economic sanctions and the diplomatic blockade.