You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion
An employee counts Saudi Riyals bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. (REUTERS/ file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uzbs

Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
ISMAIL DILAWAR 
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion
  • Remittances rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, with cumulative inflows for FY 2025–26 at $6.4 billion
  • Inflows from Gulf nations, led by Saudi Arabia and UAE, remain vital for Pakistan’s balance of payments
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
ISMAIL DILAWAR 
Follow

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia remained the leading source of remittances to Pakistan in August 2025, sending $736.7 million of the $3.1 billion total received during the month, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Monday. 

Remittances are a key pillar of Pakistan’s external finances, providing hard currency that supports household consumption, helps narrow the current-account gap and bolsters foreign exchange reserves. The steady pipeline from Gulf economies, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has remained crucial for Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Pakistan has received a cumulative $6.4 billion in workers’ remittances during the first two months of fiscal year 2025–26 (July-August), marking a 7.0 percent increase from $5.9 billion in the same period last year.

“Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $ 3.1 billion during August 2025,” the central bank said. “In terms of growth, remittances increased by 6.6 percent on year-on-year basis.”

The bulk of these inflows originated from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), followed by the UAE ($642.9 million), the UK ($463.4 million) and the US ($267.3 million).

Pakistan received a record $38.3 billion in workers’ remittances during the last fiscal year, reporting an increase of about $8 billion over a 12-month period — exceedng the country’s ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia led all contributors during FY25, with remittances totaling $9.34 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $7.83 billion, the United Kingdom at $5.99 billion and the United States at $3.72 billion.

Remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries excluding Saudi Arabia and the UAE totaled $3.71 billion, while EU countries contributed $3.53 billion.

Economists say remittances function as a stabilizer for Pakistan’s economy, helping millions of households manage expenses while giving policymakers breathing room during periods of tight external financing conditions. With traditional sources in the Middle East still accounting for the bulk of transfers, the trajectory of regional labor demand remains central to Pakistan’s outlook on remittance flows.

Topics: Saudi Riyal

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties
Updated 16 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties
  • Maj. Gen. Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi discusses bilateral military cooperation with Pakistan’s president and top military commanders
  • The Emirati naval commander conveys the UAE’s ‘keen interest’ in conducting joint exercises with PAF, the Pakistani military says
Updated 16 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday conferred its prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on UAE naval chief Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi, highlighting the close defense partnership between the two countries as the commander met senior civilian and military leaders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The UAE naval chief was bestowed with the award by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari at a special investiture ceremony in Islamabad, according to the president’s office.

Later, Maj. Gen. Alremeithi met with the president, who said the award was a recognition of his outstanding services, while his visit reflected the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

“The President underscored that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy extraordinary and exemplary relations, rooted in history and strengthened by enduring people-to-people bonds,” the Pakistan president’s office said in a statement.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue working closely with the UAE to further strengthen these brotherly ties.”

Pakistan and the UAE have strong defense, trade, cultural and brotherly relations, with both countries regularly participating in joint military exercises to strengthen their joint operability.

Highlighting the strong defense and security partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, the President expressed satisfaction over the active participation of the UAE Navy in Aman Dialogue-25 and Exercise Aman-25 in Feb. this year, according to the statement.

He appreciated the confidence the UAE Navy has placed in the professional expertise of Pakistan Navy and assured that Pakistan Navy remains ready to support the UAE Navy’s manpower requirements in the future as well, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing collaboration between the two naval forces.

Commander Alremeithi said he had close ties with Pakistan, having spent four years in the country while graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, the Pakistan presidency said.

Separately, the UAE naval chief met with Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on professional matters, reviewing the evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The meetings focused on professional matters, evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment. In his meeting with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief, both sides explored fresh avenues of engagement through joint training initiatives and deeper military-to-military cooperation.

“The visiting dignitary expressed the earnest desire of the UAE Armed Forces to draw from the Pakistan Air Force’s rich operational experience in multi-domain warfare,” the ISPR said. “He underscored that PAF’s tested operational framework and combat-proven doctrine remain invaluable for regional and international partners alike.”

The development follows a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.

The hour-long India-Pakistan fight, which took place in darkness, involved some 110 aircraft, experts estimate, making it the world’s largest air battle in decades.

Pakistan’s Chines-made J-10s shot down at least one Rafale, Reuters reported in May, citing US officials. Its downing surprised many in the military community and raised questions about the effectiveness of Western military hardware against untested Chinese alternatives.

“Commander of the UAE Naval Forces further conveyed UAE’s keen interest in conducting joint exercises with PAF, highlighting the immense value of mutual learning, operational synergy and enhanced interoperability,” the ISPR said.

“He also shared that the UAE Air Force is eager to participate in joint training initiatives in Pakistan, an undertaking he described as a vital cornerstone in further cementing the brotherly relations between the two nations.”

Topics: Pakistan UAE ties

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise
  • Asia Cup tournament looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in May 
  • Eight-nation cup is taking place in United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9-28, despite boycott calls from ex-Indian cricketers
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

Reigning 20-overs world champions India look overwhelming favorites to retain their Asia Cup title with Suryakumar Yadav leading a crack squad that can sweep aside rivals and any geopolitical distraction in the tournament beginning on Tuesday.

The Sept. 9-28 tournament had looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between tournament hosts India and bitter neighbors Pakistan in May this year.

The eight-team competition was subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates but the geopolitical undercurrents were palpable with several former India cricketers demanding a boycott of matches against Pakistan.

With New Delhi backing the Indian cricket board’s stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events only, the Asian Cricket Council, which organizes the Asia Cup, is confident its flagship tournament would prove a success.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, India gave an indication of how seriously they view the tournament when they picked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old is played sparingly to manage his all-format workload and India will hope to benefit from the wily seamer’s craft both in the powerplay and the death overs.

Test captain Shubman Gill has been recalled to reinforce a batting lineup teeming with serious power-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, currently the top-two T20 batters in official rankings, as well as skipper Suryakumar.

Arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the tournament low on experience but high on confidence after winning a tri-series, also involving Afghanistan and hosts UAE, on Sunday.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

“We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup.”

Having ignored former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will need sustained contribution from their batters against tougher opposition.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in Sunday’s final in Sharjah but skipper Rashid Khan counts their familiarity with conditions as a major gain.

“It’s important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rashid, who will lead Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack, said.

“Over the last eight-nine months, we haven’t played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy.

“I think it’s going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us.”

Under Litton Das, a new-look Bangladesh will be itching to prove their mettle having lost the likes of stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to retirement.

Afghanistan play Hong Kong in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. 

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day
  • Seven new dengue cases were detected in rural areas while four have been reported from urban areas, says state media 
  • Administration seals several sites after observing violations of dengue preventive SOPs, takes individuals into custody
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad sprang into action and carried out dengue inspection and prevention steps as the city reported 11 cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, state-run media reported on Monday. 

Dengue is an illness that spreads through vectors, carried by the bite of an infected mosquito. There is currently no cure or vaccine for dengue fever and in its most severe form, it can lead to fatalities. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

The district administration carried out 365 inspections across the city in the last 24 hours to identify mosquito larvae, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said. Three sites tested positive while 10 tested negative. 

“The district administration of Islamabad has released its latest dengue surveillance report, confirming 11 new cases across different union councils in the last 24 hours,” APP said in a report. 

It added that seven of the new dengue cases were detected in rural areas, while four were reported from urban localities. The report quoted a district administration spokesperson as saying that areas with confirmed larva presence were immediately treated to curb mosquito breeding. 

The spokesperson said enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) were carried out across the capital. These included inspection of various residential and commercial properties by magistrates and assistant commissioners, who checked for water accumulation and non-compliance with preventive measures. 

“Several sites were sealed after violations were confirmed,” the report said. “In some cases, individuals were taken into custody for negligence in implementing dengue control measures.”

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Ifran Nawaz Memon advised residents to ensure stagnant water is not left uncovered in their homes, workplaces or surroundings as it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The report said inspections are being conducted in high-risk zones including construction sites, junkyards, water storage areas and commercial outlets.

“Furthermore, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to inform citizens about preventive practices, including covering water containers, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper waste disposal,” the report said. 

Dengue fever is endemic to Pakistan, which experiences year-round transmission with seasonal peaks. This year’s first dengue-related death was reported in the country’s southern Sindh province on Jun. 3.

The development takes place exactly a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Pakistan’s flood-hit Punjab province has been witnessing an increase in vector-borne diseases. 

Punjab authorities have relocated thousands to relief camps across the province, where the WHO says unsafe drinking water and mosquitoes pose the main epidemic risks, making displaced people vulnerable to diarrhea, typhoid, malaria, dengue and skin infections.

“Although no major outbreak has been reported so far, an upsurge has been detected for vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, water-borne diseases like acute watery diarrhea, and skin diseases like scabies and eye infections,” Dr. Jose Ignacio Martin Galan, head of communications at the WHO Pakistan Country Office, told Arab News on Sept. 1.

Topics: Dengue Outbreak dengue fever

Pakistan shares surge to all-time high, investors bet on steady rates

Pakistan shares surge to all-time high, investors bet on steady rates
Updated 47 min 25 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan shares surge to all-time high, investors bet on steady rates

Pakistan shares surge to all-time high, investors bet on steady rates
  • Benchmark index crosses 156,000 points on strong earnings and local liquidity
  • 72 percent in Topline poll expect no change in policy rate at Sept. 15 meeting
Updated 47 min 25 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s benchmark stock index surged to a record high on Monday, lifted by strong corporate earnings and robust local institutional buying, while a survey showed most market participants expect the central bank to hold interest rates steady at its meeting later this month.

The Karachi Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 index gained as much as 1,922 points before settling up 1,810 points, or 1.17 percent, at 156,087. Investor flows into heavyweights such as Engro, Hub Power, Lucky Cement, Mari Petroleum and Sui Northern Gas helped drive the rally, adding more than 1,100 points to the index.

“Better-than-expected corporate earnings and strong local liquidity propelled the benchmark into uncharted territory,” said Maaz Mulla, vice president of equity sales at Topline Securities, a top brokerage house. 

Engro alone contributed over 400 points to the day’s rise after the brokerage reiterated a “buy” call on the stock, Mulla added. 

Total market participation remained high, with 1.12 billion shares traded at a value of PKR 62.2 billion.

POLICY OUTLOOK

Separately, a Topline survey said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent when its monetary policy committee meets on Sept. 15, with 72 percent of respondents forecasting no move.

The SBP began cutting its policy rate from a record 22 percent in June 2024, delivering 10 percentage points of easing by January 2025. It paused at 12 percent in March, cut further in May to 11 percent, and has held steady through June, July and August amid inflation concerns and flood-related risks.

The policy rate is the main tool used by the SBP to control inflation. A higher rate makes borrowing more expensive and slows demand, while lower rates can spur growth but risk fueling price increases.

“Looking at current market conditions and inflation outlook, we believe the SBP will maintain the policy rate at 11 percent in the upcoming monetary policy,” Topline Securities said in its survey report.

Topline also warned that the devastation of the 2010–2011 floods — Pakistan’s worst on record, which submerged a fifth of the country and cut rice production by about 30 percent — showed how climate disasters can fuel food inflation.

“The area under cultivation of wheat, rice and cotton fell between 3 and 18 percent,” it noted, adding that this year’s ongoing floods could trigger similar supply shocks.

Market signals also reflect expectations of stability. The six-month KIBOR — a key interbank lending rate — and yields on short-term government securities have shown little change since the last SBP meeting.

Topline projects inflation averaging 6–7 percent in fiscal year 2026 and expects gradual cuts later, bringing the policy rate to around 10 percent by mid-2026 once flood-related pressures subside.

Pakistan remains under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program that emphasizes maintaining prudent monetary policy alongside reforms to stabilize the currency and strengthen transparency.

Topics: Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push
  • Integration of instant payment system aims to speed up fund transfers for investors
  • Move seen as part of Pakistan’s drive to modernize and expand its stock market
Updated 08 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Central Depository Company (CDC) has integrated JS Global Capital Limited into its RAAST Aggregator platform, allowing investors to transfer funds instantly for stock trading in what officials said on Monday marked a milestone in efforts to modernize the country’s capital markets.

Authorities hope linking the State Bank’s RAAST instant payment system to the stock market will cut settlement delays, lower barriers for small investors and build trust in a market often plagued by low liquidity and limited participation. Pakistan’s stock exchange is one of Asia’s oldest but remains thinly traded, with only around 250,000–300,000 active retail investors in a country of 240 million. Its market capitalization hovers around $27 billion, far smaller than regional peers.

“This partnership with JS Global Capital Limited reflects CDC’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation in the capital market,” CDC Chief Executive Officer Badiuddin Akber said at a signing ceremony in Karachi.

“By making fund transfers instant, secure, and more convenient, we are helping investors trade with greater confidence and efficiency. We believe such integrations are not just about technology, they are about building investor trust and laying the foundation for a stronger, more transparent capital market ecosystem.”

The RAAST system, launched by the State Bank in 2021 with World Bank support, has already processed hundreds of millions of payments for individuals and merchants. Each investor sub-account is assigned a unique Investment ID in IBAN format, and once registered with a bank, funds are transferred directly into a broker’s client account within minutes, giving investors immediate access to trading capital.

JS Global Capital Limited CEO Muhammad Khalilullah Usmani said the integration would help strengthen client confidence.

“Joining CDC’s RAAST Aggregator is a step forward in our strategy to provide best-in-class services to investors,” he said. “This integration not only simplifies the fund transfer process but also strengthens investor trust by ensuring speed and reliability.”

Pakistan has been under pressure from international lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, to strengthen transparency, digitalization and governance in financial markets as part of wider economic reforms. CDC said its latest move builds on other initiatives such as its Asaan Connect digital onboarding platform, aimed at making it easier for new investors to enter the market and boosting overall efficiency.

Topics: digital banking Raast system

Latest updates

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Ithra’s flagship design event Tanween to return in November
Ithra’s flagship design event Tanween to return in November
PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem
International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.