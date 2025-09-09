You are here

Pakistan government rules out joint security force with China

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar speaks to Arab News Pakistan in Islamabad on September 8, 2025. (AN photo)
  • In interview to Arab News, information minister says Pakistan’s own forces capable of protecting Chinese projects, nationals 
  • Beijing’s concerns have grown as projects under over $60 billion Belt and Road plan face delays, escalating militant violence
Waseem Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has ruled out the possibility of forming a joint security force with China to protect thousands of Chinese workers in Pakistan, the information minister said on Monday, despite concerns raised by Beijing during recent high-level talks between the two countries.

Last week, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China for the SCO heads of state summit, President Xi Jinping pressed him to improve security for Chinese nationals who have been repeatedly attacked by militants while working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a showcase for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global Belt and Road Initiative projects but security threats to Chinese workers in the country have become a source of tension between the close allies.

Media have also widely reported that recent attacks — particularly a bombing in the southern port city of Karachi that killed two Chinese engineers last year — have angered Beijing and pushed it to seek a joint security management system with Islamabad. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar ruled out the possibility of a joint security force or Islamabad allowing Beijing to bring in its own security staff to provide protection to thousands of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

“Obviously, there has to be cooperation, there has to be intel-sharing, there has to be a lot of exchange of ideas, that happens all the time,” said Tarar, who was part of Sharif’s delegation to China. 

“But with regard to on-ground security [presence of Chinese forces], I think Pakistani security forces, Pakistani armed forces, are well equipped to deal with the situation and they’re already dealing with it.”




Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, on September 2, 2025. (China Daily via REUTERS)

Pakistan has deployed tens of thousands of army troops, paramilitary units and police to protect Chinese projects, including power plants and the Arabian Sea port of Gwadar. But much of the planned $60 billion investment is widely believed to have been put on hold, partly due to security concerns. Both religiously motivated and separatist militants have targeted Chinese personnel.

Projects have been hit particularly in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where Gwadar is located. 

Major incidents also include a suicide bombing outside Karachi airport late last year that killed two Chinese engineers, and a March 2024 attack in which five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver died when a bomber rammed a convoy near a dam project in northwest Pakistan. In 2021, a bus bombing in Dasu, also in the northwest, killed 13 people, nine of them Chinese nationals.

Tarar acknowledged Beijing’s concerns.

“I think as far as the security situation is concerned, yes, it’s a concern,” the information minister said. 

“And the prime minister [Sharif] also raised this in his speeches [in China] that we are faced with a situation where a security situation does exist, but things are getting better gradually.”

CHINESE INVESTORS ‘READY TO RELOCATE’ TO PAKISTAN

Tarar described Sharif’s recent trip to China as “historic,” highlighting the success of business-to-business (B2B) meetings held on the sidelines of the SCO summit. He said 900 business participants from both countries signed joint venture agreements worth $1.5 billion and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $7 billion.

“I think this B2B conference was a great matchmaking event in which the EV [electric vehicle] sector, the textile sector, the mining sector, the energy sector, all sectors were covered,” the minister said.

“Chinese investors are ready to even relocate their industry to Pakistan because it is beneficial for them to export their products from Pakistan because the port is near, the Gwadar port [in Balochistan], the Karachi port.”

Asked which companies are planning to come to Pakistan, he said several textile firms, electric vehicle manufacturers and software development companies had shown interest.

“A number of joint ventures will be on the ground within the next six months,” Tarar said. “You will see a lot of business activity going on in Pakistan, with Chinese businessmen coming here, Chinese firms moving their offices here, opening new offices, and relocating industry.”




A policeman stands guard under the national flags of China and Pakistan along a road ahead of the visit of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Islamabad on July 30, 2023. (AFP/File)

In response to a question on whether the Asian Development Bank would fund upgrades to part of Pakistan’s creaking railway system, replacing China after prolonged delays in financing, Tarar said “a lot of negotiations are going on.”

Reuters reported last month, citing multiple anonymous sources, that the ADB is in advanced talks to lead financing of a $2 billion upgrade of a 500-km stretch of the ML-1 railway line from Karachi to Rohri in the south, which had previously been part of the CPEC project.

“We have a lot of discussions going on. And even in China, they were very positive with regards to facilitating any process with regards to the ML-1,” Tarar said, without providing further details.

“I don’t see any negativity on any side with regard to the ML-1. And ML-1, whichever arrangement is finalized, I think there will be cooperation and there will be facilitation from the Chinese side as well. Let’s see how it turns out eventually.”

 

 

US TIES

Tarar also discussed a striking turnaround in Pakistan’s ties with the US after years of mistrust and diplomatic drift. In July 2025, the two countries finalized a landmark trade agreement that significantly reduced reciprocal tariffs — from around 29 percent down to 19 percent — on key Pakistani exports like textiles, leather goods, surgical instruments, IT services, and agricultural products, marking one of the lowest tariff levels among major Asian economies.

Just this week, Pakistan inked a $500 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US Strategic Metals and the Frontier Works Organization to develop its critical minerals sector, including immediate exports of antimony, copper, gold, tungsten, and rare earth elements, as well as plans for a US-backed poly-metallic refinery in Pakistan. 

Analysts say this revival of Pakistan–US cooperation could inject new friction into its “iron brotherhood” with Beijing, forcing Pakistan into a delicate balancing act between its two most powerful patrons.

Asked if China was concerned, Tarar said Islamabad’s relations with other countries are “independent and unique“:

“With regard to the entire situation, the geopolitical situation, global politics, you’ve seen that Pakistan has gained importance, and Pakistan is seen as a serious country. And we’ve had a lot of diplomatic successes. So, I think one relationship is not at the cost of the other.”

Topics: Pakistan China Ties Information Minister Attaullah Tarar President Xi Jinping

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Doha, vows support to Qatar and Palestine

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Doha, vows support to Qatar and Palestine

  • Qatar said Israeli strikes targeted homes of several members of Hamas’s political bureau in Doha
  • Islamabad says the strikes constitute most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas officials in Doha and reaffirmed Islamabad’s support to Qatar and Palestine in the wake of Israeli “aggression.”

Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted homes of several members of Hamas’s political bureau residing in the Gulf country, where the militant group’s senior leadership is based.

A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP the group’s negotiators had been “targeted” in Doha, though it was not immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties.

In a post on X, PM Sharif said they condemned the “unlawful and heinous” bombing in Doha that targeted a residential area and endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

“This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability,” he said.

Tuesday’s strikes, Israel’s first attack on the Gulf state, come less than two weeks after Israel’s armed forces chief vowed to target the group’s leaders based abroad.

“Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on August 31.

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has led multiple attempts to end Israel’s war against Hamas, which was killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Despite sealing two temporary truces, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.

Qatar condemned Tuesday’s attack, saying it had targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a post on X.

In his message, the Pakistan prime minister extended sympathies and solidarity to the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the people of his country.

“Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Qatar ties Pakistan Palestine Hamas Israeli military

Pakistan highlights port investment opportunities to visiting US delegation

Pakistan highlights port investment opportunities to visiting US delegation

  • The delegation was told Karachi Port handles over half of Pakistan’s trade
  • Its members were also briefed on LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted investment opportunities in cargo handling, terminals and other maritime projects to a visiting United States delegation while briefing them on the country’s port facilities and connectivity options.
Pakistan is striving to modernize its ports and customs systems to improve efficiency, speed up cargo handling and delivery and facilitate businesses engaged in imports and exports, aiming to boost national revenue.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed officials to cut the time required to process containers to avoid congestion at port facilities. The government not only wants a more efficient system for Pakistan’s own trade but also hopes to handle cargo from the landlocked Central Asian republics, giving them greater access to global markets through sea lanes.

"US delegation visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday, where they were received by Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah," said an official statement released by the maritime ministry. "During the meeting, the secretary briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, business models, cooperation opportunities and maritime connectivity."

"Discussions highlighted potential cooperation areas at Port Qasim, emphasizing investment prospects in bulk, break-bulk, containerized cargo handling and off-dock terminals," it added.

The delegation was informed that Karachi Port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, an environment-friendly cement export facility and 13 dry cargo berths.

Karachi Port currently handles 54 percent of Pakistan’s trade with an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the statement said, adding that it improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports in 2023 and recently managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 meters.

The Port Qasim Authority chairman briefed the visitors on ongoing projects, including dredging of navigation channels, commissioning an alternate route, dualization of a 26-kilometer main access road, and installation of effluent treatment plants in the industrial zones.

He informed planned projects included a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, a shipyard, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.

The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s strategic location, tourism potential, infrastructure projects and special economic zones.

The statement said the US delegation expressed interest in all three ports, including LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, while recognizing the importance of Pakistan’s maritime facilities as a significant opportunity for economic development.

 

Topics: Pakistan US Ties Pakistan port

‘Take it seriously’: Punjab’s monsoon torrents push south, raising flood fears in Sindh

‘Take it seriously’: Punjab’s monsoon torrents push south, raising flood fears in Sindh

  • Authorities warn of a “super flood” on the Indus as rains and Indian dam releases swell rivers
  • Officials forecast fresh rains in Sindh, Balochistan after worst flooding in decades in Punjab
Kashaf Rehman & KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is bracing for potentially catastrophic flooding as swollen rivers from the north rush downstream, the provincial government said on Tuesday, urging vulnerable riverbank communities to move to relief camps as authorities reinforced embankments along the Indus, the country’s longest river.

The alert comes after weeks of record monsoon rains across Punjab, Pakistan’s agricultural heartland, where millions of people have already been displaced by torrents from the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers. Floodwaters from those rivers are now merging into the Indus in Sindh, threatening farmland, villages, and major towns. Releases from Indian dams on the Sutlej have added to the flows, with authorities in New Delhi easing pressure on swollen reservoirs during heavy rains.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of a new spell of rain in Sindh and neighboring Balochistan, with risks of severe urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur as well as flash floods in mountain catchments.

Officials say the Sindh government has made preparations for a “super flood” and is reinforcing weak embankments after inspecting defenses at barrages along the Indus.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and a former foreign minister, on Tuesday visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, two critical flood-control structures on the Indus, where officials briefed him on preparations.

“In every eventuality, difficulties are there for people, especially for poor people who live close to river, whether it is medium flood, high flood, very high flood or super flood,” he told reporters.

When asked about the likelihood of unprecedented flooding, he said: “I believe we should take it seriously. A flood is a flood.”

The Sindh government said it had set up 528 relief camps and 159 medical camps across flood-hit districts since late August, housing over 143,000 displaced people. More than 390,000 livestock, vital to rural livelihoods, have also been evacuated, with veterinary services established in high-risk areas.

Bhutto-Zardari warned the country was facing a food security crisis after $1.5 billion in agricultural losses, mostly in Punjab.

“I and the Pakistan Peoples Party are of the opinion that we should declare an agricultural emergency nationwide, and whatever can be done by the federal and provincial governments, we must help our Pakistani farmers,” he said.

Nationwide, the NDMA has said 928 people have died in floods, rains and related incidents since June 26.

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed urgent measures to safeguard food supplies, urging officials to protect farmers and livestock, strengthen storage and distribution systems, and adopt climate-resilient practices to withstand future shocks.

PUNJAB

Punjab province, Pakistan’s most populous and its main farming belt, has borne the brunt of the disaster of the latest monsoon spell that began late last month.

According to Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 66 people have been killed, 21 million displaced or evacuated to safer areas, and around 1.95 million acres of farmland inundated.

He said the province had seen “the largest water torrents in its history,” with the biggest rescue operation ever mounted in Punjab. The army joined civilian agencies to relocate people from low-lying villages along the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

Kathia detailed current water flows: 253,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej near the Indian border, 34,000 cusecs in the Ravi, 300,000 cusecs at Trimmu, 300,000 cusecs at Punjnad, and over 400,000 cusecs at Guddu in Sindh.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said over 4.2 million people across 4,300 villages had been affected and more than 1.57 million animals evacuated.

BALOCHISTAN

The NDMA has also issued warnings for Balochistan, a sparsely populated but mountainous southwestern province where heavy rains can trigger flash floods in seasonal rivers known as nullahs. Authorities forecast downpours in Hub, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Ormara and Hingol Valley, raising fears of dangerous torrents that could damage roads, crops and weak housing.

Pakistan has ranked among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, experiencing increasingly erratic monsoons, untimely rains, heat waves and droughts in recent years. Monsoon rains bring up to 80 percent of the nation’s annual precipitation and are vital for replenishing rivers and agriculture, but their growing intensity has turned them into a recurring disaster.

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Monsoon 2025

Pakistan blocks over 1,300 sites, apps over sale of leaked citizen data

Pakistan blocks over 1,300 sites, apps over sale of leaked citizen data

  • Interior minister has directed formation of a cyber team to probe the matter
  • Leak fuels fears of personal data misuse with consequences for affected people
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom regulator said on Tuesday it blocked more than 1,300 websites, applications and social media pages involved in selling leaked data of Pakistani nationals.

The development follows a local broadcaster’s report that thousands of Pakistanis, including federal ministers and senior officials, were affected by a personal data breach, with the information now being offered for sale online.

The leaked data reportedly includes the addresses of mobile phone subscribers, call logs, copies of national identity cards and records of foreign travel. The breach appears to cover a wide range of individuals across different levels of government.

Only licensed telecom companies are responsible for storing and managing subscriber data, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

"In its ongoing crackdown on unlawful content, PTA has blocked 1,372 sites, apps and social media pages involved in selling or sharing personal data," it said in a statement.

"Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators."

The PTA added that it did not find any breaches within the licensed telecom sector.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the sensitive data leak, directing the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency to probe the matter and submit a report within 14 days.

Dozens of websites were offering the sensitive data at low prices, with mobile location information available for Rs500, detailed mobile records for Rs2,000 and international travel details for Rs5,000, according to a local media report.

This is not the first time that personal information of Pakistani nationals has been leaked online, raising concerns about potential misuse with far-reaching consequences for those affected.

In May this year, the National Cybercrime Emergency Response Team issued a warning that login credentials and passwords of more than 180 million Internet users in Pakistan had been stolen in a global data breach, urging people to take immediate protective measures.

In March 2024, a joint investigation team, formed to probe a data leak from the National Database and Registration Authority, told the interior ministry that credentials of as many as 2.7 million Pakistanis had been compromised between 2019 and 2023.

 

Topics: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data leak

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari calls time on international career

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari calls time on international career

  • Shinwari represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from Dec. 2013 to Dec. 2019
  • The left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Usman Shinwari on Tuesday dropped curtains on his international cricket career, having represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

Shinwari became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 against Sri Lanka in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the 2018 one-day Asia Cup. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets.

“His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka — 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi,” the PCB said.

Shinwari’s retirement comes days after Pakistan batter Asif Ali announced quitting international cricket after 79 white-ball matches, in a career often criticized for being too carefree.

Ali, 33, represented Pakistan in 58 Twenty20s and 21 one-day internationals.

His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during a win over Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Ali’s last international was at the 2023 Asia Games.

Topics: Usman Shinwari

