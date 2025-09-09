At Islamabad talks, Pakistan and Turkiye pledge to take bilateral trade to $5 billion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday concluded their two-day Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) talks in Islamabad, the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said, with both sides aiming to take their bilateral volume to $5 billion.

The session was preceded by extensive inter-ministerial consultations and coordination between both sides, including through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), Joint Standing Committees (JSCs), and diplomatic missions. A comprehensive draft protocol was reviewed in advance, with the final technical session successfully resolving key areas of cooperation, according to the Pakistani ministry.

The JMC is a cornerstone institutional mechanism for bilateral economic cooperation established in 1975. The discussions at the session, co-chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, encompassed 24 key sectors, including Trade and Investment, Energy, Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Finance, Industrial Cooperation, Education, Tourism and Climate Change.

“A major highlight was the mutual commitment to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion, with the first in-person round of negotiations for the Trade in Goods Agreement scheduled for October 2025,” the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said in a statement. “Both sides agreed to deepen business-to-business linkages, facilitate digital trade, and streamline customs cooperation.”

Bilateral trade volume between Turkiye and Pakistan rose by nearly 30 percent year-on-year in 2024 to reach $1.4 billion, according to Turkish state media.

Pakistan and Turkiye have moved closer since Ankara’s public support for Islamabad during its four-day skirmish with India in May. The military forces of the two Muslim-majority countries have since then resolved to forge stronger ties in defense and trade amid regional tensions.

At the ministerial talks in Islamabad, both sides reiterated their commitment to regional connectivity by agreeing to expedite the operationalization of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) Railway Corridor and advance work on the proposed TURPAK Transport Corridor. Cooperation will also expand in the maritime sector, including ship recycling and port development, according to the statement.

In the energy sector, both countries agreed to establish Sub-Working Groups to explore collaboration in renewables, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, mining, LNG, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Further cooperation was pledged in electricity distribution, transmission modernization, and hydropower development. Pakistan and Turkiye will also organize an IT Business Forum, while in the agriculture field, the two sides agreed to collaborate in livestock health, irrigation, fisheries, and the development of digital crop surveillance systems.

“The Ministry of Economic Affairs welcomes the renewed momentum in Pakistan–Türkiye economic relations and looks forward to the timely implementation of the key decisions and projects outlined during this session,” the statement read. “The outcomes reaffirm the shared vision of both nations to build a deeper, broader, and more strategic economic partnership.”

Separately, the Turkish defense minister called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, with both sides reaffirming their support for each other’s national interests and agreeing to continue working closely to elevate their partnership.

“Highlighting Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, the Prime Minister also invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan,” Sharif’s office said.