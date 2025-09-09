You are here

French president Macron names close ally Lecornu new PM

France’s Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu looks on as he visits the Paris International Air Show, north of Paris, June 17, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
  • The formal handover of power between Bayrou and Lecornu is due to take place on Wednesday at midday
  • Lecornu is seen as a discreet but highly skilled operator who himself harbors no ambition of becoming president
AFP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named defense minister and his close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to resolve a deepening political crisis as protests loom in the next days.
In choosing Lecornu, 39, to replace Francois Bayrou as the seventh premier of his mandate, Macron has plumped for one of his closest allies rather than seeking to broaden the appeal of the government across the spectrum.
Macron has told Lecornu “to consult the political forces represented in parliament with a view to adopting a budget for the nation and making the agreements essential for the decisions of the coming months,” the Elysee announced.
Bayrou, who survived just nine months in office, submitted his resignation to Macron earlier on Tuesday after France’s parliament ousted the government.
The formal handover of power between Bayrou and Lecornu is due to take place on Wednesday at midday.
The French president has in the past been notoriously slow in casting a new prime minister. But this time he has taken less than a day given the risk of financial and political instability.
“Emmanuel Macron is now in the front line to find a solution to the political crisis,” said the Liberation daily.
France’s borrowing costs, a measure of investor confidence, on Tuesday surged slightly higher than those for Italy, long one of Europe’s debt laggards.
“The president is convinced that (under Lecornu) an agreement between the political forces is possible, while respecting the convictions of each,” said the Elysee.

‘Vulnerable’

Bayrou had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresaw almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.
In the end, 364 deputies in the National Assembly voted that they had no confidence in the government, while just 194 gave it their confidence.
Bayrou was the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election, and the fifth since 2022.
His predecessor, Michel Barnier, was brought down by a no-confidence vote in December.
The crisis dates back to summer 2024 legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.
“Emmanuel Macron, a vulnerable president,” said the Le Monde daily.
Macron, who has been leading diplomatic efforts internationally to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, had faced one of the most critical domestic decisions of his presidency over who to appoint as premier.
Lecornu has been in his post more than three years, for most of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is a staunch supporter of Kyiv.
He is seen as a discreet but highly skilled operator who, crucially for Macron, himself harbors no ambition of becoming president.
Lecornu had been tipped to take the job in December but in the end Bayrou reportedly strong-armed the president into giving him a chance.

‘Has the qualities’

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.
A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.
“I hope we can find agreements. I believe there is a possibility of building a project that satisfies what I call the national majority,” said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who is also leader of the main right-wing The Republicans Party.
The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far right will have its best-ever chance of winning. Macron is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.
The hopes of three-time presidential candidate for the far-right National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, depend on the outcome of an appeal hearing early next year over her conviction for a European Parliament fake jobs scam that disqualified her from standing for office.
She described Lecornu’s appointment as the “final shot of Macronism.”
The Socialist Party, which had been eyeing the prime minister’s position for itself, denounced Macron’s decision not to include them and said the president had taken the risk of provoking legitimate social anger and institutional stalemate.”
But former prime minister Edouard Philippe, who is on the center-right, was more optimistic. Lecornu “has the qualities” to “discuss” and “find an agreement” with the other parties, he told TF1 television.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Sebastien Lecornu

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime

Updated 13 sec ago
Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime

Updated 13 sec ago
Zarutska had come to the US to escape the war in Ukraine, relatives wrote in a GoFundMe post, describing her as determined to build a safer life
Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence”

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department on Tuesday charged a man with a lengthy arrest record with the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee on a North Carolina commuter train last month, meaning he could face the death penalty.
The federal charge comes amid growing questions about why Decarlos Brown Jr. was on the street despite 14 prior criminal cases before he was accused of pulling out a knife and killing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in an apparently random attack captured on video. The case has become latest flashpoint in the debate over whether cities such as Charlotte are adequately addressing violent crime, mental illness and transit safety.
Zarutska had come to the United States to escape the war in Ukraine, relatives wrote in a GoFundMe post, describing her as determined to build a safer life.
Brown was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder by North Carolina prosecutors. He now also faces a federal charge of causing death on a mass transportation system, which carries up to life in prison or the death penalty.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the killing was “a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people.”
“We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Bondi said in a statement.
The death penalty is a potential punishment for people convicted of first-degree murder in North Carolina. However, the state has not carried out an execution since 2006. Legal challenges over the use of lethal injection drugs and a doctor’s presence at executions have in part delayed action.
Brown had cycled through the criminal justice system for more than a decade, with 14 prior cases in Mecklenburg County, including serving five years for robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records. He was arrested earlier this year after repeatedly calling 911 from a hospital, claiming people were trying to control him. A judge released him without bail.
His mother told local television she sought an involuntary psychiatric commitment this year after he became violent at home. Doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia.
Video released Friday shows Zarutska entering the light-rail train and taking a seat in front of Brown, who was seated behind her. Minutes later, without any apparent interaction, he pulls out a pocketknife, stands and slashes her in the neck, investigators said. Passengers scream and scatter as she collapses.

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks

  • Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations
  • The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health.
Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations, the health ministry said in a statement.
The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco as well as preventing the advertising, promotion or sponsoring of tobacco products, which pose severe health risks including cancer.
The proposal must pass a consultation stage before being submitted to a vote in parliament and may never become law.
It is likely to spark a fierce backlash from the important hospitality sector in a country where outdoor dining is popular during searing summer heat.
Around 26 percent of Spain’s adult population smokes daily, according to 2024 data from the health authorities.

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

  • Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement
  • He stressed that “dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people“
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at escalating violence in Nepal, where youth protesters set fire to parliament after a brutal police crackdown that left at least 19 dead.
Protests began in Nepal on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, with police trying to crush the rallies — including using live ammunition, according to Amnesty International.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement.
“I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint, and avoid further such bloodshed and harm,” Turk said. “Violence is not the answer.”
Turk stressed that “dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people,” adding that “it is important that the voices of young people are heard.”
He said had the right to peacefully express their frustrations, adding there were “concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by the security forces.”
“I call for urgent, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into such acts.”
Turk stressed that protesters too must refrain from violence.
“I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze,” he said.
“Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials,” he added.
Turk said his office stood “ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help deescalate tensions and restore confidence.”

UK govt under pressure over Israeli president’s visit

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
UK govt under pressure over Israeli president’s visit

  • Isaac Herzog accused of being an ‘architect’ of Gaza genocide
  • Group of 60 politicians write to British PM to voice concern at visit
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to London on Wednesday has prompted controversy in the UK, with campaigners calling for his arrest and MPs voicing their concern about the trip.

The Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign group has filed a request to the director of public prosecutions for an arrest warrant to be issued against Herzog for alleged war crimes.

The claim centers around statements made by him in the aftermath of the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, after which he said “the entire Palestinian nation” was responsible.

Those words, it is claimed in the request, were used by Israeli soldiers as justification for their actions in the subsequent war in Gaza.

A lawyer advising the group said normally heads of state would be immune from arrest and prosecution in the UK, but a precedent had been set by the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for heads of state.

The lawyer added that in England, private individuals could also ask the director of public prosecutions to issue arrest warrants for private prosecutions, rather than leave them to the Crown Prosecution Service for state action.

Earlier this year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A leader of a country that carries out gross human right violations and indiscriminate killing should not be allowed in the UK,” said the founder of Friends of Al-Aqsa, Ismail Patel.

“Britain has failed to defend Palestinian rights and champion the rule of law. There is now an opportunity to correct the failings and issue an arrest warrant to investigate into Herzog’s incitement to attacks on Gaza.”

Meanwhile, a group of 60 politicians have written to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to express their misgivings about Herzog’s visit.

They said the UK, as a signatory of the 1948 Genocide Convention, has a duty “to take active steps to prevent and punish genocide and incitement to it wherever it occurs. This obligation includes ensuring that individuals credibly implicated in the commission or incitement of such crimes are not afforded political legitimacy or hospitality by our government.”

They added that the International Court of Justice had said there is a possibility that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and asked the government to “clarify what legal advice they have received regarding this visit, whether President Herzog’s entry to the UK is compatible with our obligations under the Genocide Convention, and what steps will be taken to ensure that Britain is not complicit in shielding or legitimising those accused of grave international crimes.”

Andy McDonald MP, one of the letter’s signatories, said: “It is of real concern the government has not concluded that Israel is acting with the intent of causing genocide, and that the government does not consider ICJ Provisional Measures should be regarded as warning of the risk of genocide.

“We all see mass civilian killings. Destruction of hospitals. Withholding vital aid. Israeli Ministers stating ‘no food, no water.’ The International Association of Genocide Scholars, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty and the ICJ have all warned states to uphold the Genocide Convention. The UK is failing to do so and that must change.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said Herzog is an “architect” of the “genocide in Gaza,” and the UK’s decision to welcome him “has caused outrage and revulsion amongst supporters of Palestinian rights.”

Ben Jamal, director of the PSC, said in a statement: “The president of a state recognised by a consensus of international law and genocide scholars to be committing the crime of genocide should be welcomed by nobody on a visit to the UK. 

“It is bad enough that the government is not acting to deny him a visa; the news that Keir Starmer appears prepared to sit down with him at Downing Street is further confirmation of his government’s complicity in this genocide. 

“A man who has issued a genocidal statements that dehumanise all Palestinians as Herzog has, belongs not in a comfy chair in Downing Street but in the dock at the Hague.”

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

  • At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery”
  • Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense“
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Germany will launch a new “deep-strike initiative” to provide Ukraine with “several thousand long-range drones” to help it repel Russia’s invasion, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.
At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery in the hinterland, providing an effective defense.”
That includes boosting “support for the procurement of long-range drones with Ukraine’s defense industry,” he noted.
“As part of this initiative we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises amounting to a total of 300 million euros” ($350 million), Pistorius said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in May, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Berlin would help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets in Russian territory.
Merz said at the time that both countries’ defense ministers would sign a memorandum of understanding for the production of the long-range weapons systems, noting there would be no range restrictions on their use.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the 50-strong Ukraine Defense Contact Group, British Defense Minister John Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense.”
“Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund the delivery of thousands of long-range one-way attack drones, built in the UK, and supporting our 100-year partnership with Ukraine,” Healey told the meeting, which was partly virtual and partly in-person.
It follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Zelensky cementing a deal to jointly produce military drones during a UK visit by the Ukrainian leader in June.
A British announcement at the time said the pact aimed to deliver Ukraine “large numbers of battle-proven drones.”
London also announced in January that it would lead, alongside Latvia, an international coalition aiming to send 30,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine, through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).
The fund, which receives donations from Ukraine’s allies and partners, procures priority military equipment, including air defense and artillery systems.
Updating allies on its progress, Healey said the fund had now raised more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion).
He added the “funding milestone... is symbolic of unity, with 11 countries working together with the UK to ensure Ukraine receives the urgent support it needs.”

