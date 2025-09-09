Pakistan court jails Imran Khan aides to 10 years over May 2023 riots case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced top aides of former prime minister Imran Khan to 10 years in prison, but acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, in a case related to 2023 riots, Khan’s party and local media said.
The riots erupted after Khan was briefly arrested in Islamabad on corruption charges on May 9, 2023, with his supporters attacking government buildings and military installations.
Thousands of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members and supporters were later detained and hundreds were charged under anti-terrorism laws in a sweeping crackdown, with some cases referred to military courts.
While a written order of Tuesday’s judgment by Lahore ATC judge Manzar Ali Gul was not available at the time of filing, the verdict was widely reported by Pakistani print and electronic media outlets and confirmed by the PTI.
“An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sentenced Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case,” PTI spokesman Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said in a text message to reporters.
The court also sentenced PTI’s Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema to 10 years in prison, while Khadija Shah was handed down a five-year sentence.
The PTI denies inciting supporters to violence in May 2023 and says the government is using the protests as a pretext to victimize the party. The government denies political persecution.
This is the second such verdict against PTI members in less than a month.
On Aug. 25, an ATC in Faisalabad convicted 75 out of 109 accused persons for an attack on the residence of then-Minister for Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah during the May 2023 riots.
Among those sentenced to 10 years were senior Khan aides, Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul Wazir as well as Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Kanwal Shauzab, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ahmad Chattha, Ansar Iqbal, Bilal Ijaz, Ashraf Sohna, Mehr Javed and Shakeel Niazi.
Prior to the Aug. 25 verdict, courts in Lahore and Sargodha also handed down similar sentences of up to 10 years to other PTI leaders and workers linked to the May 2023 riots.
Khan has himself been jailed since August 2023, when he was convicted of illegally selling state gifts, a ruling that also barred him from contesting the 2024 general elections. He is currently serving a 14-year jail sentence in a land graft case he says is politically motivated to keep him away from public office.
Khan, ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has dismissed all cases against him and other party leaders and members as politically motivated. The government denies this and says PTI uses violent protests to derail economic progress and destabilize the country.
Pakistan’s top court last week granted bail to Khan in eight May riot cases.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday concluded their two-day Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) talks in Islamabad, the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said, with both sides aiming to take their bilateral volume to $5 billion.
The session was preceded by extensive inter-ministerial consultations and coordination between both sides, including through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), Joint Standing Committees (JSCs), and diplomatic missions. A comprehensive draft protocol was reviewed in advance, with the final technical session successfully resolving key areas of cooperation, according to the Pakistani ministry.
The JMC is a cornerstone institutional mechanism for bilateral economic cooperation established in 1975. The discussions at the session, co-chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, encompassed 24 key sectors, including Trade and Investment, Energy, Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Finance, Industrial Cooperation, Education, Tourism and Climate Change.
“A major highlight was the mutual commitment to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion, with the first in-person round of negotiations for the Trade in Goods Agreement scheduled for October 2025,” the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said in a statement. “Both sides agreed to deepen business-to-business linkages, facilitate digital trade, and streamline customs cooperation.”
Bilateral trade volume between Turkiye and Pakistan rose by nearly 30 percent year-on-year in 2024 to reach $1.4 billion, according to Turkish state media.
Pakistan and Turkiye have moved closer since Ankara’s public support for Islamabad during its four-day skirmish with India in May. The military forces of the two Muslim-majority countries have since then resolved to forge stronger ties in defense and trade amid regional tensions.
At the ministerial talks in Islamabad, both sides reiterated their commitment to regional connectivity by agreeing to expedite the operationalization of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) Railway Corridor and advance work on the proposed TURPAK Transport Corridor. Cooperation will also expand in the maritime sector, including ship recycling and port development, according to the statement.
In the energy sector, both countries agreed to establish Sub-Working Groups to explore collaboration in renewables, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, mining, LNG, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Further cooperation was pledged in electricity distribution, transmission modernization, and hydropower development. Pakistan and Turkiye will also organize an IT Business Forum, while in the agriculture field, the two sides agreed to collaborate in livestock health, irrigation, fisheries, and the development of digital crop surveillance systems.
“The Ministry of Economic Affairs welcomes the renewed momentum in Pakistan–Türkiye economic relations and looks forward to the timely implementation of the key decisions and projects outlined during this session,” the statement read. “The outcomes reaffirm the shared vision of both nations to build a deeper, broader, and more strategic economic partnership.”
Separately, the Turkish defense minister called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, with both sides reaffirming their support for each other’s national interests and agreeing to continue working closely to elevate their partnership.
“Highlighting Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, the Prime Minister also invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan,” Sharif’s office said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s TECNO Group and Chinese MAYCOM Group will invest $12 million to establish a joint fishmeal processing plant at Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Pakistani state media reported on Tuesday.
The agreement for the joint venture was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing last week, amid Islamabad’s efforts to boost seafood exports from the underdeveloped coastal regions in Pakistan.
Sharif’s six-day visit to China saw the signing of 21 memorandums of understanding and agreements worth $4.2 billion between the two countries to boost business-to-business cooperation across various sectors.
The fishmeal project will source sardines and other fresh fish from the Arabian Sea near Gwadar to produce feed-grade fishmeal and fish oil for aquaculture markets in southeastern China, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency reported.
“Under the partnership, TECNO will hold a controlling stake in the joint venture, which also includes the third-party company, CYCLON, and will oversee local resource procurement and production in Pakistan,” the report read.
A fishmeal processing plant converts raw fish and trimmings into protein-rich fishmeal and fish oil, mainly used in animal feed for poultry and farmed fish.
MAYCOM will provide technology and oversee sales operations for the two-phase project, with the first phase requiring an initial investment of $4 million to produce an output of 15,000 tons, according to APP.
Pakistan has set a seafood export target of $600 million for the 2025–26 financial year. The country’s fisheries sector generated $465 million in earnings during FY 2024–25, according to government data, with China remaining the largest buyer.
The two groups also signed a procurement deal for 10,000 tons of Pakistani sesame seeds. They agreed to export peanuts, cottonseed and mineral products from Pakistan to China in return for Chinese solar panels, energy storage systems and new energy products.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and assured him of Islamabad’s support, Sharif’s office said, after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.
Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted homes of several members of Hamas’s political bureau residing in the Gulf country, where the militant group’s senior leadership is based.
A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP the group’s negotiators had been “targeted” in Doha, though it was not immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties.
During his conversation with Qatar’s emir, Sharif condemned the “unlawful and heinous” airstrikes by Israeli forces and expressed his solidarity with the people of Qatar, according to the Sharif’s office.
“He called the Israeli aggression a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, that posed a most dangerous provocation and could imperil regional peace and stability,” Sharif’s office said.
“The Prime Minister assured His Highness that Pakistan stood like a rock with the State of Qatar, against Israel’s aggression and called for unity within the ranks of the Ummah at this critical time.”
The Qatari emir thanked the prime minister for the call and for the sincere expression of solidarity with the Qatari people at this “challenging moment,” according to Sharif’s office.
“Both leaders agreed to remain in contact in the interest of regional peace and security,” it added.
Tuesday’s strikes, Israel’s first attack on the Gulf state, come less than two weeks after Israel’s armed forces chief vowed to target the group’s leaders based abroad.
“Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on August 31.
Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has led multiple attempts to end Israel’s war against Hamas, which was killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Despite sealing two temporary truces, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.
Qatar condemned Tuesday’s attack, saying it had targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a post on X.
Separately, Pakistan’s foreign office condemned the Israeli “aggression” against Qatar.
“This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilizing the region,” it said.
“We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable.”
KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted investment opportunities in cargo handling, terminals and other maritime projects to a visiting United States delegation while briefing them on the country’s port facilities and connectivity options.
Pakistan is striving to modernize its ports and customs systems to improve efficiency, speed up cargo handling and delivery and facilitate businesses engaged in imports and exports, aiming to boost national revenue.
Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed officials to cut the time required to process containers to avoid congestion at port facilities. The government not only wants a more efficient system for Pakistan’s own trade but also hopes to handle cargo from the landlocked Central Asian republics, giving them greater access to global markets through sea lanes.
"US delegation visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday, where they were received by Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah," said an official statement released by the maritime ministry. "During the meeting, the secretary briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, business models, cooperation opportunities and maritime connectivity."
"Discussions highlighted potential cooperation areas at Port Qasim, emphasizing investment prospects in bulk, break-bulk, containerized cargo handling and off-dock terminals," it added.
The delegation was informed that Karachi Port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, an environment-friendly cement export facility and 13 dry cargo berths.
Karachi Port currently handles 54 percent of Pakistan’s trade with an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the statement said, adding that it improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports in 2023 and recently managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 meters.
The Port Qasim Authority chairman briefed the visitors on ongoing projects, including dredging of navigation channels, commissioning an alternate route, dualization of a 26-kilometer main access road, and installation of effluent treatment plants in the industrial zones.
He informed planned projects included a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, a shipyard, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.
The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s strategic location, tourism potential, infrastructure projects and special economic zones.
The statement said the US delegation expressed interest in all three ports, including LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, while recognizing the importance of Pakistan’s maritime facilities as a significant opportunity for economic development.
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Torrential downpours submerged parts of Pakistan’s commercial hub Karachi late Tuesday, as authorities in Sindh warned of looming “super floods” along the Indus River after weeks of record monsoon rains across Punjab, the country’s agricultural heartland, sent massive torrents downstream.
Sindh officials said they were reinforcing weak embankments along the Indus River and had set up relief and medical camps in anticipation of a “super flood” that could displace hundreds of thousands more people. The province, home to over 50 million people, lies directly in the path of the swollen river system.
The alert comes after weeks of record monsoon rains across Punjab where millions of people have already been displaced by torrents from the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers. Floodwaters from those rivers are now merging into the Indus in Sindh, threatening farmland, villages, and major towns. Releases from Indian dams on the Sutlej have added to the flows, with authorities in New Delhi easing pressure on swollen reservoirs during heavy rains.
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of a new spell of rain in Sindh and neighboring Balochistan, with risks of severe urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur as well as flash floods in mountain catchments.
Officials say the Sindh government has made preparations for a “super flood” and is reinforcing weak embankments after inspecting defenses at barrages along the Indus.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and a former foreign minister, on Tuesday visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, two critical flood-control structures on the Indus, where officials briefed him on preparations.
“In every eventuality, difficulties are there for people, especially for poor people who live close to river, whether it is medium flood, high flood, very high flood or super flood,” he told reporters.
When asked about the likelihood of unprecedented flooding, he said: “I believe we should take it seriously. A flood is a flood.”
The Sindh government said it had set up 528 relief camps and 159 medical camps across flood-hit districts since late August, housing over 143,000 displaced people. More than 390,000 livestock, vital to rural livelihoods, have also been evacuated, with veterinary services established in high-risk areas.
Bhutto-Zardari warned the country was facing a food security crisis after $1.5 billion in agricultural losses, mostly in Punjab.
“I and the Pakistan Peoples Party are of the opinion that we should declare an agricultural emergency nationwide, and whatever can be done by the federal and provincial governments, we must help our Pakistani farmers,” he said.
Nationwide, the NDMA has said 928 people have died in floods, rains and related incidents since June 26.
President Asif Ali Zardari has directed urgent measures to safeguard food supplies, urging officials to protect farmers and livestock, strengthen storage and distribution systems, and adopt climate-resilient practices to withstand future shocks.
RAIN TRIGGERS URBAN FLOODS IN KARACHI
As the provincial government braced for Indus flood, heavy rains on Tuesday submerged several areas across Karachi, Sindh’s provincial capital, and the country commercial hub.
The showers flooded Malir River and Thado Dam in Karachi, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department saying at around 11pm the rains would continue for another 2 to 5 hours.
“Malir River water level has reached 12 feet, while an overflow of 4.5 feet has also been recorded at Thado Dam,” Saleem Baloch, special assistant to Sindh CM, said in a statement, appealing to the public to be cautious.
“Avoid going near rivers, drains and low-lying areas.”
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city late at night to review of the water drainage process.
“He instructed officials to increase pumping machines in case of further rain,” Wahab’s office said. “Directions given to maintain close contact with the district administration for immediate redressal of public complaints.”
PUNJAB
Punjab province, Pakistan’s most populous and its main farming belt, has borne the brunt of the disaster of the latest monsoon spell that began late last month.
According to Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 66 people have been killed, 21 million displaced or evacuated to safer areas, and around 1.95 million acres of farmland inundated.
He said the province had seen “the largest water torrents in its history,” with the biggest rescue operation ever mounted in Punjab. The army joined civilian agencies to relocate people from low-lying villages along the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.
Kathia detailed current water flows: 253,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej near the Indian border, 34,000 cusecs in the Ravi, 300,000 cusecs at Trimmu, 300,000 cusecs at Punjnad, and over 400,000 cusecs at Guddu in Sindh.
Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said over 4.2 million people across 4,300 villages had been affected and more than 1.57 million animals evacuated.
BALOCHISTAN
The NDMA has also issued warnings for Balochistan, a sparsely populated but mountainous southwestern province where heavy rains can trigger flash floods in seasonal rivers known as nullahs. Authorities forecast downpours in Hub, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Ormara and Hingol Valley, raising fears of dangerous torrents that could damage roads, crops and weak housing.
Pakistan has ranked among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, experiencing increasingly erratic monsoons, untimely rains, heat waves and droughts in recent years.
Monsoon rains bring up to 80 percent of the nation’s annual precipitation and are vital for replenishing rivers and agriculture, but their growing intensity has turned them into a recurring disaster.