Argentina's Milei suffers veto overrides again, a blow before consequential midterms

Argentina’s Milei suffers veto overrides again, a blow before consequential midterms
President Javier Milei. (AFP)
Updated 03 October 2025
Reuters
Argentina’s Milei suffers veto overrides again, a blow before consequential midterms

Argentina’s Milei suffers veto overrides again, a blow before consequential midterms
Updated 03 October 2025
Reuters
BUENOS AIRES: Argentine lawmakers on Thursday overturned two vetoes by President Javier Milei, marking a setback for the libertarian leader ahead of key legislative elections that could shape the future of his economic reform agenda.
The opposition-controlled Senate voted overwhelmingly to override Milei’s vetoes of bills boosting funding for public universities and pediatric health care, with margins of 59-7 and 58-7, respectively.
Milei, who has implemented deep austerity policies to reduce the size of government, said the new spending would jeopardize Argentina’s fiscal balance.
In September, Argentina’s congress for the first time overturned a veto issued by Milei, reinstating a bill that increased spending for people with disabilities.
The latest pushback comes at a precarious time for Milei, as the country prepares for midterm elections on October 26 and his popularity drops, in the face of a corruption scandal and public weariness with his austerity measures.

Afghan Taliban foreign minister begins first India visit

Updated 3 sec ago
Afghan Taliban foreign minister begins first India visit

Afghan Taliban foreign minister begins first India visit
Updated 3 sec ago
NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s UN-sanctioned foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.
Amir Khan Muttaqi’s trip — made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver — is expected to be closely watched by India’s arch-rival Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.
“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a “warm welcome.”
Muttaqi, who met with India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront — though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.
“New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul... and not be left behind by its arch-rivals, China and Pakistan,” International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi told AFP.
Muttaqi’s visit follows meetings in Russia — the only country so far to have officially recognized the Taliban administration.
But while the Taliban are “seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy,” Donthi said, others noted that was some way off.
“India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban,” Rakesh Sood, India’s former ambassador to Kabul, told AFP.
India has long hosted tens of thousands of Afghans, many who fled the country after the Taliban returned to power.
Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi shut in 2023, although consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad still operate limited services.
India says its mission in Kabul is limited to coordinating humanitarian aid.

EU chief faces confidence votes in fractious parliament

EU chief faces confidence votes in fractious parliament
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP
EU chief faces confidence votes in fractious parliament

EU chief faces confidence votes in fractious parliament
  • Two motions of censure brought by the hard-left and far-right, accusing von der Leyen’s European Commission of a lack of transparency
  • Motions widely expected to fail, but will test the cohesion of the coalition led by von der Leyen’s conservative European People’s Party
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen faces two confidence votes Thursday in the European Parliament — challenges that pose no serious threat to her leadership but underscore the tensions roiling the assembly.
The two motions of censure against von der Leyen were brought by the hard-left and far-right, which accuse her European Commission of a lack of transparency and reject her trade policies.
But while the motions are widely expected to fail, they reflect mounting discontent with von der Leyen’s leadership and will test the cohesion of the coalition led by her conservative European People’s Party (EPP).
For von der Leyen, there is a sense of deja vu.
She survived a previous far-right attempt to unseat her in July, but the vote opened the door for allies in von der Leyen’s so-called pro-European camp to air their own grievances.
Critics from the left and center accuse von der Leyen — and the broader conservative camp — of blurring lines with the far right and backtracking on environmental legislation.
“We can’t really say there’s been any progress in this Parliament,” charged centrist Renew group leader Valerie Hayer during a heated debate in the chamber on Monday.
“The pro-European majority that elected you is still not functioning properly,” Hayer said.
Iratxe Garcia Perez of the Socialists and Democrats delivered a warning to von der Leyen.
“You must choose between your allies and those who are not our friends,” she said in the parliament.

‘Surrender’

Monday’s debate saw both groups bringing challenges against von der Leyen call on her to stand down.
Hard-left France Unbowed lawmaker Manon Aubry accused her of “inaction” over the “genocide” in Gaza, while the far-right Patriots group chief Jordan Bardella slammed Europe’s trade “surrender” to the United States.
But despite their own frustrations, neither the socialists nor centrists are likely to break ranks with von der Leyen.
The EPP, for its part, remains firmly behind the commission chief.
In her debate response, von der Leyen offered a more conciliatory tone than in July when she had dismissed the censure’s backers as “extremists” and admirers of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I know there are some of you who are still unsure how to vote later this week,” she told lawmakers on Monday.
The commission president defended her record and called for unity, stressing the challenges the bloc faces — chief among them the war in Ukraine and the broader threat from Russia.
“The truth is that our adversaries are not only ready to exploit any divisions — they are actively inciting those divisions in the first place,” she said.
The European Parliament has never succeeded in toppling a commission team.
The only comparable moment dates from March 1999, when the commission led by Luxembourg’s Jacques Santer resigned en masse over damning corruption claims and mismanagement, rather than face a confidence vote it was set to lose.
 

Medvedev to face De Minaur in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Medvedev to face De Minaur in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Medvedev to face De Minaur in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Medvedev to face De Minaur in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
  • The Russian said he would need to rest his legs in anticipation of a similarly tough challenge against De Minaur on Friday
  • Another top-10 player fell on Wednesday as Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti lost to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP

SHANGHAI: Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday got his revenge against US teenager Learner Tien, beating him in a nail-biter 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (1/7), 6-4 to proceed to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.

There he will meet world No. 7 Alex de Minaur, who cruised past Portugal’s Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2 earlier in the day.

Victory in Shanghai comes just over a week after the 36th-ranked Tien took the Russian out of the China Open semifinals in Beijing.

“He’s an unbelievable tennis player,” Medvedev said of the 19-year-old. “Outside of the big three, he may be the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced.”

Medvedev broke first in the ninth game, but Tien returned the favor immediately.

Daniil Medvedev (L) embraces Learner Tien at the end of their men's singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 8, 2025. (AFP)

The last two games of the first set saw the two players locked in an epic back-and-forth, their prolonged rallies thrilling the crowd.

Both faced breakpoint but managed to hold, with Medvedev smashing a looping lob from Tien to send them to a gripping tiebreak.

Medvedev broke early in the second set, but Tien was again unphased — breaking back in the fifth and then seventh games, before the former world number one leveled in the 10th.

Medvedev began limping just before the second-set tiebreak and spoke briefly with a medic before hobbling back onto court.

Tien went 3-0 up as the Russian, ten years his senior, tried to stretch out on court, becoming increasingly irate as the match was pushed to a decider.

“I should be more calm, but Learner drives me nuts... I lost two very traumatic matches against him — so for sure I was scared to lose again,” he said.

But a scrappy third set — full of double-faults from both players — was settled when Medvedev broke in the ninth game with a backhand.

‘Going to be a battle’

The Russian said he would need to rest his legs in anticipation of a similarly tough challenge against De Minaur on Friday, smiling wryly: “We’re gonna run again.”

After Novak Djokovic, the Australian is the highest ranked player left standing after a string of high-profile exits.

De Minaur needed five break points in the 11th game against Borges in the first set, converting the last with a backhand for a decisive advantage.

He carried the momentum into the second set, breaking in the first and third games.

But he remained cautious about his title chances.

“In our side of the draw, there’s a lot of quality players, so it’s still going to be a battle,” he said.

Another top-10 player fell on Wednesday as Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti lost to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

Thirteenth-ranked Auger-Aliassime looked sharp throughout, breaking in the fifth game.

He went on to dominate the second set, breaking Musetti, the world number nine, in the fifth and seventh games.

“I knew it was going to be the toughest match of the week so far, and I knew I was going to have to raise my level, and I did,” said the 25-year-old Canadian.

He will next meet France’s Arthur Rinderknech, who reached his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal after beating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Rinderknech’s cousin Valentin Vacherot made it to the last eight on Tuesday, and will face Denmark’s Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic will follow them on to court on Thursday against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs for a place in the last four.
 

US State Department fires diplomat over relationship with Chinese

US State Department fires diplomat over relationship with Chinese
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP
Follow

US State Department fires diplomat over relationship with Chinese

US State Department fires diplomat over relationship with Chinese
  • Diplomat admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party, says department spokesman
  • The Trump administration earlier this year said it would restrict employees in China from entering romantic relationships with locals, a rare step reminiscent of the Cold War
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration said Wednesday it fired a State Department employee who did not acknowledge a romantic relationship with a Chinese national.
“The State Department has officially terminated the employment of a Foreign Service officer who admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
The State Department said the officer, a man whom it did not identify, said on camera that the Chinese woman “could have been a spy” but did not say if there was any proof of espionage.
The dismissed employee said his partner’s father was “straight-up communist party,” according to the State Department.
The Chinese Communist Party permeates life in the billion-plus country in areas from business to education, with many ordinary Chinese maintaining ties out of practicality as much as ideology.
The State Department said it was the first known dismissal taken under an executive order signed by Trump shortly after returning to office in which he ordered that all employees “faithfully implement the president’s policy.”
“We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any employee who is caught undermining our country’s national security,” Pigott said.
The United States earlier this year said it would restrict employees in China from entering romantic relationships with locals, a rare step reminiscent of the Cold War.

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds
Updated 09 October 2025
Reuters
AFP
Follow

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds
  • US has $2.8 billion in funding arrears for 2024 and 2025, and the Trump administration plans to stop funding for UN peacekeeping missions in 2026
  • Washington is the UN’s largest peacekeeping contributor, accounting for more than 26 percent of funding, followed by China at 24 percent
Updated 09 October 2025
Reuters AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations will cut a quarter of peacekeepers in 11 operations around the world in the coming months due to a lack of money, senior UN officials said on Wednesday, and as future funding from the United States remains uncertain.
“Overall, we will have to repatriate... around 25 percent of our total peacekeeping troops and police, as well as their equipment, and a large number of civilian staff in missions will also be affected,” said a senior UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
That would amount to between 13,000 and 14,000 troops and police, the official said.
Washington is the UN’s largest peacekeeping contributor, accounting for more than 26 percent of funding, followed by China which pays nearly 24 percent. These payments are not voluntary.
The US was already $1.5 billion in arrears before the new financial year began on July 1, said a second UN official. Washington now also owes an additional $1.3 billion, taking its total outstanding bill to more than $2.8 billion.
The US has told the UN it will make a payment shortly of $680 million, the first UN official said. The US mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US President Donald Trump in August unilaterally canceled some $800 million in peacekeeping funding appropriated for 2024 and 2025, according to a Trump administration message to Congress.

Trump has long claimed that international institutions have taken advantage of the United States and has overseen massive cuts to US foreign aid since his return to the White House in January.
The White House budget office has also proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions in 2026, citing failures of operations in Mali, Lebanon and Democratic Republic of Congo.
The UN has peacekeeping operations in the Middle East, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Kosovo, Cyprus, Central African Republic, Western Sahara, the Golan Heights demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria, Abyei — an administrative area jointly run by South Sudan and Sudan — and on a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also more broadly seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.

The announcement “potentially means a significant reduction in protection for things like humanitarian convoys and the civilians who rely on aid,” Louis Charbonneau of Human Rights Watch told AFP.
“We hope the UN will prioritize lifesaving humanitarian and human rights activities,” he added.
Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group said the cuts’ impact on the ground “will vary case by case.”
“In somewhere like South Sudan, where peacekeepers offer many civilians a little protection and there was nearly a new war this year, cutting back peacekeepers sends a very bad signal.”

 

