War on Gaza

UK Foreign Office 'very concerned' about Gaza flotilla detainees

The activists — including environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and a former Royal Air Force pilot — were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israel intercepted. (Reuters)
The activists — including environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and a former Royal Air Force pilot — were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israel intercepted. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
UK Foreign Office ‘very concerned’ about Gaza flotilla detainees

UK Foreign Office ‘very concerned’ about Gaza flotilla detainees
  • Around 470 activists taken by Israeli forces in international waters to be sent to jail in Negev Desert
  • ‘We expect the situation to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board’
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The UK Foreign Office has voiced its concern over the fate of around 470 activists set to be taken by Israeli authorities to a prison in the Negev Desert.

The activists — including environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and a former Royal Air Force pilot — were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla trying to break the siege of Gaza.

They were arrested by Israeli forces in international waters before being transferred to the city of Ashdod for processing.

Before being boarded, Thunberg posted a video message to social media saying: “If you’re watching this video, I’ve been abducted and taken against my will by Israeli forces. Our humanitarian mission was non-violent and abiding by international law.”

Many of the activists will be taken to Ketziot prison, which is known for violent treatment of Palestinian detainees, for several days before they are deported.

Clare Azzougarh, daughter of 72-year-old RAF veteran Malcolm Ducker, told The Times: “This is where they keep Palestinians accused of terrorism, so I have concerns about their welfare — this looks punitive.

“They said it is because there are so many of them and they need to keep them together but I don’t believe that for a second.”

She said she had seen footage of her father being hit with water cannons fired by Israeli military vessels.

“The people on his boat all decided to ditch their phones when they were intercepted to avoid their data and contacts being taken by the Israelis,” she added.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right national security minister, posted on X: “I think they must be kept here in an Israeli prison for a few months, so that they can smell the scent of the terrorist wing.

“There can be no situation in which the prime minister sends them again and again and again to their countries — and this sending causes them to return again and again and again.”

The UK Foreign Office said it is “very concerned” about the wellbeing of the activists, with South Africa, Colombia, Spain, Malaysia, Brazil and Pakistan lodging official protests with Israel at their detention.

A Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement: “We are very concerned about the situation with the Sumud flotilla. We are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved and we have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear that we expect the situation to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board.

“The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza.”

Four Italian MPs aboard the flotilla were released quickly, the country’s Foreign Ministry said, after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed that the flotilla could endanger peace talks to end the war in Gaza and condemned strikes in her country in protest against the arrests.

Around 30,000 people took to the streets of Milan on Friday as train services nationwide were canceled.

The day before, protesters targeted a conference in Turin due to host EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, while 10,000 people marched through Rome on Wednesday.

Protests were also held in Florence and Bologna, as well as in Greece, Germany, Tunisia and Turkiye. On Thursday, as many as 150,000 people marched through Barcelona in Spain.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Global Sumud Flotilla

Trump sets Hamas Sunday deadline to agree peace deal

Trump sets Hamas Sunday deadline to agree peace deal
Updated 9 sec ago
Trump sets Hamas Sunday deadline to agree peace deal

Trump sets Hamas Sunday deadline to agree peace deal
  • US president gives militant group until Sunday evening to agree to the plan, approved by Israel
  • Trump warns 'all hell' will break out against Hamas if agreement not reached
Updated 9 sec ago
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal by Sunday evening, threatening an even greater military onslaught nearly two years into the war sparked by the Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Trump appears keen to deliver on pledges to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of the attack on Tuesday. His peace plan has been accepted by Israel and welcomed internationally, but key mediators Egypt and Qatar, and at least one Hamas official, have said some elements need further negotiation, without elaborating.
“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote Friday on social media. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

Trump’s plan would end the fighting and return hostages

Under the plan, which Trump unveiled earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas would immediately release the remaining 48 hostages — around 20 of them believed to be alive. It would also give up power and disarm.
In return, Israel would halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow an influx of humanitarian aid and eventual reconstruction. Plans to relocate much of Gaza’s population to other countries would be shelved.
The territory of some 2 million Palestinians would be placed under international governance, with Trump himself and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair overseeing it. The plan provides no path for eventual reunification with the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a future Palestinian state.
A Hamas official told The Associated Press this week that some elements of the plan are unacceptable and need to be amended, without elaborating. Palestinians long for an end to the war, but many view this and previous US proposals as strongly favoring Israel.

US and Israel seek to pressure Hamas

Israel has sought to ramp up pressure on Hamas since ending an earlier ceasefire in March. It sealed the territory off from food, medicine and other goods for 2 1/2 months and has seized, flattened and largely depopulated large areas of the territory.
Experts determined that Gaza City had slid into famine shortly before Israel launched a major offensive aimed at occupying it. An estimated 400,000 people have fled the city in recent weeks, but hundreds of thousands more have stayed behind.
Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, said she saw several displaced families staying in the parking lot of Shifa Hospital during a visit on Thursday.
“They are not able to move south because they just cannot afford it,” Cherevko told The Associated Press. “One of the families had three children and the woman was pregnant with her fourth. And there were many other vulnerable cases there, including elderly people and people with disabilities.”
Trump wrote that most of Hamas’ fighters are “surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”
Most of Hamas’ top leaders in Gaza and thousands of its fighters have already been killed, but it still has influence in areas not controlled by the Israeli military and launches sporadic attacks that have killed and wounded Israeli soldiers.
Hamas has held firm to its position that it will only release the remaining hostages — its sole bargaining chip and potential human shields — in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu has rejected those terms, saying Hamas must surrender and disarm.

Second anniversary approaches

Thousands of Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, attacking army bases, farming communities and an outdoor music festival, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. They abducted 251 others, most of them since released in ceasefires or other deals.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says women and children make up around half the dead.
The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the UN and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.
The offensive has displaced around 90 percent of Gaza’s population, often multiple times, and left much of the territory uninhabitable.
Both the Biden and Trump administrations have tried to end the fighting and bring back the hostages while providing extensive military and diplomatic support to Israel.

US sends $230m to Lebanon as it moves to disarm Hezbollah, sources say

US sends $230m to Lebanon as it moves to disarm Hezbollah, sources say
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
US sends $230m to Lebanon as it moves to disarm Hezbollah, sources say

US sends $230m to Lebanon as it moves to disarm Hezbollah, sources say
  • The funding includes $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces, a Lebanese source said
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT: US President Donald Trump’s administration approved $230 million for Lebanon’s security forces this week as they push to disarm the once powerful armed group Hezbollah, sources in Washington and Beirut said.
A Lebanese source familiar with the decision said the funding included $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces.
Democratic US congressional aides said the funds had been released just before Washington’s fiscal year ended on September 30. “For a small country like Lebanon, that’s really, really significant,” one of the aides said on a call with reporters, requesting anonymity in order to speak freely.
The funding was released at a time when the Republican president’s administration has been slashing many foreign assistance programs, saying that its priority in spending taxpayer dollars is America First.
The release of the funds appeared to reflect the priority Trump has put on trying to resolve the conflict in Gaza and the wider region.
Asked for comment, a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement that US assistance supports Lebanese forces “as they work to assert Lebanese sovereignty across the country and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the only viable framework for a durable security arrangement for both Lebanese and Israelis.”
The resolution, adopted in August 2006, ended the last round of deadly conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.
A conflict between Israel and Lebanon that began a year ago has battered Hezbollah and left swathes of Lebanon in ruins.
President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked the US-backed army on August 5 to devise a plan to ensure that all arms across the country would be in the hands of security forces by the end of the year.
Hezbollah has rejected calls to disarm since the devastating war with Israel. But the Iran-backed group is under pressure to give up its weapons from its rivals in Lebanon and from Washington.
The Lebanese source said the funding would allow the Internal Security Forces to take over internal security in Lebanon so the LAF can focus on other critical missions.

Topics: Lebanon Battlefield Lebanon

WFP warns of ‘catastophic conditions’ in Somalia as funding dwindles

WFP warns of ‘catastophic conditions’ in Somalia as funding dwindles
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
WFP warns of ‘catastophic conditions’ in Somalia as funding dwindles

WFP warns of ‘catastophic conditions’ in Somalia as funding dwindles
  • Millions of people in Somalia face worsening hunger as major cuts to donor aid leave the World Food Programme with a critical funding shortfall, the UN agency warned Friday
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP

NAIROBI: Millions of people in Somalia face worsening hunger as major cuts to donor aid leave the World Food Programme with a critical funding shortfall, the UN agency warned Friday.
The Horn of Africa nation is among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the United Nations, and in the last five years has experienced both the worst drought in four decades and once-in-a-century flooding.
In November, 750,000 people — more than two thirds of the current number — will be cut off from the WFP emergency food program.
That could “tip those worst affected into catastrophic conditions,” the agency said.
“We are seeing a dangerous rise in emergency levels of hunger, and our ability to respond is shrinking by the day,” said Ross Smith, WFP’s director of emergency preparedness and response, in a statement.
WFP leads the largest humanitarian operation in Somalia and supports more than 90 percent of the country’s food security response.
“The current level of response is far below what is required to meet the growing needs,” Smith said.
Government data released in August shows that 4.4 million people are facing acute food insecurity in the conflict-ravaged nation.
With about 1.7 million children under five already acutely malnourished — including 466,000 in critical condition — WFP said only 180,000 are currently receiving its nutritional treatment, a number that could fall even further.
Cuts to foreign aid by the United States and other Western countries this year have worsened funding problems in many developing nations.
British charity Save the Children warned in May that funding shortfalls would force it to shut more than a quarter of its health and nutrition facilities in Somalia.

Topics: WFP

Israeli claims of Gaza safe zones ‘farcical’, UN says they’re ‘places of death’

Israeli claims of Gaza safe zones ‘farcical’, UN says they’re ‘places of death’
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
Israeli claims of Gaza safe zones ‘farcical’, UN says they’re ‘places of death’

Israeli claims of Gaza safe zones ‘farcical’, UN says they’re ‘places of death’
  • The United Nations on Friday insisted there was no safe place for Palestinians ordered to leave Gaza City and that Israel-designated zones in the south were “places of death“
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations insisted on Friday there was no safe place for Palestinians ordered to leave Gaza City,and that Israeli-designated zones in the southern Gaza Strip were “places of death.”
Since launching its air assault on Gaza City in August ahead of its ground offensive there, the Israeli military has repeatedly told Palestinians to head south.
“The notion of a safe zone in the south is farcical,” James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, told journalists in Geneva.
Speaking from Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, Elder pointed to how “bombs are dropped from the sky with chilling predictability; schools, which had been designated as temporary shelters are regularly reduced to rubble, (and) tents... are regularly engulfed in fire from air attacks.”
The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to relocate to a “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi on the coast, where it says aid, medical care and humanitarian infrastructure will be provided.
Israel first declared the area a safe zone early in the two-year war but has carried out repeated strikes on it since, saying it is targeting Hamas.

Nutrition, shelter, sanitation

Elder insisted that “the issuance of a general or a blanket evacuation order to civilians does not mean that those who remain behind lose their protection as civilians.”
At the same time, he warned, the “so-called safe zones ... are also places of death.”
Al-Mawasi, he pointed out, “is now one of the most densely populated places on Earth.
“It’s grotesquely overcrowded and has been stripped of the most basic essentials of survival.”
The UN had begun in late 2023 “debunking this concept of a unilaterally-declared safe zone,” Elder said.
“The law is very clear,” he stressed.
“It is the responsibility of the occupying power — Israel — to ensure that a safe zone has all the essentials for survival: that is nutrition, shelter and sanitation.
“None of those are present in a level that is fitting of a population,” Elder said, adding that the UN at the start had “at least assumed that these places would not be bombed.”
But over the past 18 months, the Israeli-designated safe-zones had been hit “dozens of time,” and “people in tents have suffered from airstrikes.”

Makeshift crutches

Humanitarian agencies regularly warn that the amount of urgent supplies being allowed into the Gaza Strip are grossly insufficient to meet the immense needs of the population in the Israeli-besieged Palestinian territory.
“To cope with that situation, our colleagues, particularly in our hospital in Rafah, have decided to build our own materials,” such as “home-made, wooden crutches,” said Christian Cardon, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The ICRC announced on Wednesday that had been “forced” to suspend its activities in Gaza City due to Israel’s intensified military operations.
“There are no longer any international staff in Gaza City. We had between two and five expatriates before,” Cardon told AFP, adding that the ICRC has 350 staff, including 50 international staff, throughout the Gaza Strip.
The World Health Organization is calling for humanitarian corridors to allow access to hospitals, its representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters.

Topics: War on Gaza UN

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israeli troops say organizers

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israeli troops say organizers
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israeli troops say organizers

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israeli troops say organizers
  • The organizers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla said Israel intercepted its last remaining boat on Friday, after the interceptions of its fellow vessels drew protests worldwide
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: The organizers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla said Israel intercepted its last remaining boat on Friday, after the interceptions of its fellow vessels drew protests worldwide.
“Marinette, the last remaining boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted at 10:29 am (0729 GMT) local time, approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza,” the flotilla said on Telegram, adding that Israeli naval forces had “illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels — each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza

