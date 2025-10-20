You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan punish sloppy South Africa to reach 259-5 in second Test

Pakistan punish sloppy South Africa to reach 259-5 in second Test

Pakistan punish sloppy South Africa to reach 259-5 in second Test
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pemwb

Updated 20 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Pakistan punish sloppy South Africa to reach 259-5 in second Test

Pakistan punish sloppy South Africa to reach 259-5 in second Test
  • South Africa dropped five catches after Pakistan won toss and elected to bat first 
  • Shan Masood top-scored with 87 while opener Abdullah Shafique scored 57 runs 
Updated 20 October 2025
AFP
Follow

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan punished poor catching from South Africa to accumulate 259-5 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Had the tourists not dropped five catches on a turning pitch they would have been in a better position after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

Skipper Shan Masood, dropped on 71 off a luckless Keshav Maharaj, top-scored with 87 while Abdullah Shafique — dropped four times — made 57.

Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha will resume on Tuesday unbeaten on 42 and 10 respectively, with the home team seeking a 2-0 series win against the world Test champions.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada trapped Mohammad Rizwan with the fifth delivery with the second new ball for 19 to give some respite to his team.

Maharaj, who missed the first Test in Lahore through injury, took 2-63 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 2-75.

With the bulk of bowling done by Maharaj and Harmer, spinner Senuran Muthusamy — who took 11 wickets in the first Test — was surprisingly used for just four overs.

The final session also saw Masood fall to an uppish sweep off Maharaj, caught by Marco Jansen, after hitting two four and three sixes in his innings.

Earlier, Shafique’s chancy knock finally ended when he edged Harmer to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne after adding an invaluable 111 runs for the second wicket with skipper Masood.

The struggling Babar Azam, again cheered by a home crowd willing him to return to form, was dismissed for just 16 when Tony de Zorzi took a low catch at silly point for Maharaj’s first wicket.

Azam has gone 29 Test innings without a century.

Maharaj himself dropped Shafique on 15 off his own bowling and then saw Aiden Markram drop the same batter on 41 and 53.
Shafique also survived on nine when a Jansen delivery rolled onto the stumps but did not dislodge the bails.

In the morning session South Africa’s only breakthrough came from Harmer, who bowled Imam-ul-Haq for 17 with a sharp turner that beat the bat and hit off-stump.

Rabada was also unlucky when Tristan Stubbs dropped Shafique in the slips off the fourth ball of the match when he was on nought.

Having won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs, Pakistan included a third spinner in Asif Afridi, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali.

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif became the second oldest Pakistani Test debutant, behind Miran Bakhsh, who made his debut at 47 years and 284 days against India in 1955.

Topics: Pakistan v South Africa

Pakistan launches push for local vaccine production to strengthen health security, reduce imports

Pakistan launches push for local vaccine production to strengthen health security, reduce imports
Updated 5 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan launches push for local vaccine production to strengthen health security, reduce imports

Pakistan launches push for local vaccine production to strengthen health security, reduce imports
  • Government forms high-level body to expedite national vaccine policy
  • Pakistan still imports over 95 percent of vaccines, aims to cut dependence, boost biotech growth
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched an initiative to locally manufacture vaccines, the government said on Thursday, as part of efforts to strengthen public-health security, lower import costs and attract investment in the country’s biotech sector.

Pakistan currently imports nearly all finished vaccines, according to WHO and UNICEF procurement data, with the National Institute of Health in Islamabad handling only small-scale “fill-and-finish” operations through foreign partnerships such as CanSinoBIO’s COVID-19 packaging in 2021. 

Public-health experts say the lack of domestic capacity leaves the country exposed to global supply shocks and drives an annual vaccine import bill exceeding US $250 million.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the draft National Vaccine Policy, identify production bottlenecks and finalize a roadmap for local manufacturing. A committee has been formed on the prime minister’s instructions to speed up the process, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The government is developing a comprehensive policy to promote local manufacturing of vaccines, which will not only reduce the import bill but also strengthen the national economy,” Khan said. 

He added that vaccine production would “ensure health security and economic self-reliance for Pakistan.”

The new initiative, Khan said, aims to build national resilience by developing biotech and pharmaceutical capabilities, reducing the import burden, and ensuring rapid response to future pandemics. The government is also engaging with international organizations to secure technology transfer and investment, while enhancing capacity at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Officials said the proposed Pakistan Vaccine Manufacturers Alliance would align public- and private-sector efforts and improve coordination with regulators. Local production, they added, could eventually help Pakistan become a regional supplier in South Asia once facilities meet WHO pre-qualification standards. 

Topics: Pakistan health ministry Pakistan vaccine

Pakistan begins refunding $12.4 million in Hajj 2025 savings to pilgrims

Pakistan begins refunding $12.4 million in Hajj 2025 savings to pilgrims
Updated 50 min 48 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan begins refunding $12.4 million in Hajj 2025 savings to pilgrims

Pakistan begins refunding $12.4 million in Hajj 2025 savings to pilgrims
  • Hajj refunds will be transferred directly to pilgrims’ bank accounts via their respective bank branches, says religion ministry
  • Religious affairs ministry reminds pilgrims second installment of Hajj 2026 must be deposited at designated banks from Nov. 3-15
Updated 50 min 48 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry announced on Thursday that the government has started the process of refunding savings from Hajj 2025 back to pilgrims, saying that an amount of Rs3.5 billion [$12.4 million] will be refunded by Oct. 31. 

Pakistan’s government offers refunds to Hajj pilgrims from the amount it saves on the cost of the annual Islamic pilgrimage. In a press release, the religious affairs ministry said the refunds will be transferred directly to the pilgrims’ bank accounts via their respective bank branches. 

Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Hajj last year. Typically, this national quota is evenly split between government-run and private schemes. 

“The process of refunding the savings from Hajj 2025 has also commenced,” the religious affairs ministry announced. “A total of PKR 3.5 billion ($12.4 million) will be refunded to pilgrims of Hajj 2025.”

The ministry said that the difference in refund amounts is primarily due to variations in accommodation costs in the different zones of Mina and Makkah. It gave a breakdown of the refund numbers:

Around 25% of the total pilgrims, which amount to 21,895, will not get any refund.  

A total of 14% of the pilgrims, 12,286, will receive Rs12,000 each [$42.60] while 13,939 pilgrims will receive Rs25,000 [$88.75] each and 10% of the total pilgrims, amounting to 8,496, will receive Rs48,000 [170.4] each. 

Around 23% of the total pilgrims, 20,302, will receive Rs75,000 [$266.25] each, 12% of the total pilgrims, 10,945, will receive Rs90,000 [$319.50] each and 408 pilgrims will reach receive Rs110,000 [$390.50] each. 

Pakistan has been allocated the same quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Hajj 2026. Of these, around 118,000 seats have been allocated to the government scheme and the rest to private tour operators. The religious affairs ministry noted that this year, an additional quota of 30,000 pilgrims has been issued for the government scheme.

It reminded prospective pilgrims that the second installment of Hajj 2026 must be deposited at the designated banks between Nov. 3-15, adding that each pilgrim will be notified through the official “Pak Hajj” mobile application.

The cost for the Long Hajj Package (40 days) has been set at Rs1,150,000 [$4,094], while the short Hajj package, with a duration of 25 days, will cost pilgrims Rs1,200,000 [$4,272].

Topics: Pakistan Hajj mission Hajj 2025

Health Asia 2025 opens in Karachi, showcasing 400 global health care brands

Health Asia 2025 opens in Karachi, showcasing 400 global health care brands
Updated 45 min 32 sec ago
Follow

Health Asia 2025 opens in Karachi, showcasing 400 global health care brands

Health Asia 2025 opens in Karachi, showcasing 400 global health care brands
  • Pakistan launches its largest health care expo to attract global brands and investment
Updated 45 min 32 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The 22nd edition of Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences kicked off in Karachi on Thursday, bringing together over 400 international and domestic health care brands in a bid to elevate Pakistan’s medical industry standing and investment climate.

Pakistan’s health care system today is under significant strain: public spending remains below 1 percent of GDP and the government hopes to use the strategic forum to bring in global medical technology, expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and boost exports. 

“Events like Health Asia are a testament to Pakistan’s growing potential in the health care and medical industry. They not only bring together knowledge, technology, and expertise under one roof, but also open new avenues for trade, research, and innovation,” said Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal at the inauguration of the event. 

According to the minister, Pakistan aims to transform its health sector into both a domestic strength and a regional hub for innovation.

Co-organized by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the three-day event features over 404 brands and more than 350 exhibitors from 24 countries, including China, Iran, Turkiye, Russia and Hungary. 

It also includes 25+ academic conferences and CME-accredited workshops covering digital health, pharmaceutical marketing, future hospitals and medical devices development.

During his tour of the exhibition halls, Minister Kamal met a Russian business delegation headed by the CEO of Moscow Export Center and Russia’s trade representative in Pakistan. Discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan–Russia cooperation in medical technology and pharmaceuticals.

Organizers anticipate over 50,000 trade visitors and health care professionals to attend throughout the event.

Project Director Farhan Anis said the exhibition aims to serve as “a catalyst for health care innovation and trade” and called for regular, expanded editions to support Pakistan’s ambition of becoming a regional health-industry hub.

With Pakistan’s low health-spending ratio, large population and growing demand for quality services, the government hopes to utilize events like Health Asia 2025 to attract investment, crowd in technology partnerships and help upgrade infrastructure all critical in a sector where existing resources and capacity remain unevenly distributed.

Topics: mustafa kamal Health Asia Exhibition

Pakistan, Poland seek to expand $1 billion trade, sign MoUs to deepen cooperation

Pakistan, Poland seek to expand $1 billion trade, sign MoUs to deepen cooperation
Updated 23 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Poland seek to expand $1 billion trade, sign MoUs to deepen cooperation

Pakistan, Poland seek to expand $1 billion trade, sign MoUs to deepen cooperation
  • Polish foreign minister says Warsaw remains open to legal migration and student exchanges with Pakistan
  • Two MoUs signed between foreign ministries and research institutes to strengthen bilateral coordination
Updated 23 October 2025
Kashaf Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Poland on Thursday agreed to expand their $1 billion bilateral trade while signing two memorandums of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between their foreign ministries and research institutes.

The agreements were signed during the visit of Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who is in Islamabad for talks focused on broadening collaboration in trade, energy, defense and education.

One MoU was inked between the foreign ministries of both countries, and another between Pakistan’s Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Poland’s Polish Institute of International Affairs.

“We have over a billion dollars in bilateral trade and both sides agreed that there remains immense untapped potential to further expand trade and economic cooperation,” Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said at a joint news conference. “We agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure, defense, counterterrorism, science, technology and education.”

Addressing the gathering, Sikorski said Warsaw sought to deepen ties in public finance, fintech, mining, water management and energy, noting that a Polish state-owned company was already investing in Pakistan’s gas exploration sector.

“We also discussed further cooperation in mining and the energy sector, building on the success of such engagements as the Polish oil and gas company exploring natural gas in Pakistan. This, I believe, has huge potential for the future,” he said.

The Polish minister highlighted educational and people-to-people exchanges, saying some 2,000 Pakistanis now live in Poland, including hundreds of students.

“Poland remains open to legal migration and real studies for real students,” he added, while reiterating Warsaw’s zero tolerance for illegal migration.

Both sides also discussed regional and global developments.

Dar raised Pakistan’s concerns over Indian actions in Kashmir and cross-border attacks from Afghan soil, while Sikorski underlined Poland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Topics: Pakistan Poland ties Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

Lahore chokes from pollution as air quality becomes ‘very unhealthy’ 

Lahore chokes from pollution as air quality becomes ‘very unhealthy’ 
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lahore chokes from pollution as air quality becomes ‘very unhealthy’ 

Lahore chokes from pollution as air quality becomes ‘very unhealthy’ 
  • Air Quality Index reached high of 255 on Wednesday, which is in “very unhealthy” category
  • Lahore yearly deals with smoggy conditions and poor air quality in the winter months
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

LAHORE: A toxic haze shrouded Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, with the air quality reading largely in the “very unhealthy” category for the first half of the day.

According to data from the Swiss monitoring group, IQAir, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a high of 255 at around midnight local time (1900 GMT, October 22), which is in the “very unhealthy” category. 

The AQI reading improved slightly at around noon local time (0700 GMT), when it moved into the “unhealthy” category at 190.

Lahore deals with smoggy conditions and poor air quality in the winter months, a phenomenon that is also common in other parts of South Asia. During this time, cold, heavy air traps pollutants, including vehicle emissions, industrial smoke and dust.

The seasonal crisis is often exacerbated by agricultural burning and, this week, by firecrackers set off during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights mostly celebrated in India, on Monday (October 21). 

Topics: Lahore smog Pakistan Air pollution

Latest updates

UK govt should adopt new Islamophobia definition: Ex-faith minister

UK govt should adopt new Islamophobia definition: Ex-faith minister

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 

Burjeel Holdings to showcase next-gen healthcare innovation at Global Health Exhibition 2025

Burjeel Holdings to showcase next-gen healthcare innovation at Global Health Exhibition 2025

40 African migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary

40 African migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary

Russian drone kills two Ukrainian journalists, Zalenskiy condemns Russia

Russian drone kills two Ukrainian journalists, Zalenskiy condemns Russia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.