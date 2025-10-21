Japan’s parliament is set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation’s first female prime minister

You are here

Sanae Takaichi. (Reuters)
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
TOKYO: Japan’s parliament is set to elect ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister Tuesday, one day after her struggling party struck a coalition deal with a new partner that would pull her governing bloc further to the right.
Takaichi will replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political vacuum and wrangling since the Liberal Democratic Party’s disastrous election loss in July.
Ishiba, who lasted only one year in office, resigned with his Cabinet earlier Tuesday, paving the way for his successor.
The LDP’s off-the-cuff alliance with the Osaka-based rightwing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensures her premiership in a vote later in the day because the opposition is not united. Takaichi’s untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and they need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation – a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived.
“Political stability is essential right now,” Takaichi said at Monday’s signing ceremony with the JIP leader and Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura. “Without stability, we cannot push measures for a strong economy or diplomacy.”
The two parties signed a coalition agreement on policies underscoring Takaichi’s hawkish and nationalistic views.
Their last-minute deal Monday comes 10 days after the Liberal Democrats lost its longtime partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, which has a more dovish and centrist stance. The breakup threatened a change of power for the LDP, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades.
Once she is elected prime minister, Takaichi, 64, will present a Cabinet with a number of allies of LDP’s most powerful kingmaker, Taro Aso, and others who backed her in the party leadership vote.
JIP will not hold ministerial posts in Takaichi’s Cabinet until his party is confident about its partnership with the LDP, Yoshimura said.
Takaichi is running on deadline — a major policy speech later this week, talks with US President Donald Trump and regional summits. She needs to quickly tackle rising prices and compile economy-boosting measures by late December to address public frustration.
While she would be the first woman serving as Japan’s prime minister, she is in no rush to promote gender equality or diversity.
Takaichi is among Japanese politicians who have stonewalled measures for women’s advancement. Takaichi supports the imperial family’s male-only succession and opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples.
A protege of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is expected to emulate his policies including stronger military and economy, as well as revising Japan’s pacifist constitution. With a potentially weak grip on power, it’s unknown how much Takaichi would be able to achieve.
When Komeito left the governing coalition, it cited the LDP’s lax response to slush fund scandals that led to their consecutive election defeats.
The centrist party also raised concern about Takaichi’s revisionist view of Japan’s wartime past and her regular prayers at Yasukuni Shrine despite protests from Beijing and Seoul that see the visits as lack of remorse about Japanese aggression, as well as her recent xenophobic remarks.
Takaichi has toned down her hawkish rhetorics. On Friday, Takaichi sent a religious ornament instead of going to Yasukuni.

Air traffic control staffing crisis delay more flights as US government shutdown remains unresolved

Air traffic control staffing crisis delay more flights as US government shutdown remains unresolved
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Air traffic control staffing crisis delay more flights as US government shutdown remains unresolved

Air traffic control staffing crisis delay more flights as US government shutdown remains unresolved
  • Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay during the government shutdown
  • FAA is 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Air traffic control staffing issues are delaying travel at airports in New York, Washington, Newark and Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said late on Thursday, as a US government shutdown hit its 23rd day.
The FAA was reporting staffing issues at 10 different locations and issued ground stops at Houston Bush and Newark airports. Flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were being delayed an average of 31 minutes and delays at New York LaGuardia were averaging 62 minutes.
Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay during the government shutdown.
FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said more than 4,200 US flights had been delayed Thursday, including more than 15 percent of flights at Reagan, Newark and LaGuardia and 13 percent at Bush.
Federal officials are worried that absences by controllers may increase over the weekend. Controllers will miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday.
“We fear there will be significant flight delays, disruptions and cancelations in major airports across the country this holiday season,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
Democrats reject the contention that they are responsible and say it is President Donald Trump and Republicans who refuse to negotiate.
Air traffic control has become a flashpoint in the debate over the shutdown with both parties blaming the other. Unions and airlines have urged a quick end to the standoff.
In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending checkpoint wait times at some airports. Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York and Washington, which put pressure on lawmakers to end that standoff.
The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown. 

Britain calls for strong measures against Russia as Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to London

Britain calls for strong measures against Russia as Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to London
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Britain calls for strong measures against Russia as Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to London

Britain calls for strong measures against Russia as Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to London
  • Starmer said Putin had shown he was not serious about proposals to end the war
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Friday called for a raft of measures against Russia to strengthen Ukraine’s hand ahead of any future peace talks, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heads to London for discussions with key allies.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said he would press a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” countries that have pledged to strengthen support for Ukraine to take Russian oil and gas off the global market, use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and give Kyiv more long-range missiles.
The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump hit Russia’s two biggest oil companies with sanctions, in a dramatic U-turn after he said last week that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would soon hold a summit in Budapest to try to end the war in Ukraine.
Starmer said Putin had shown he was not serious about proposals to end the war.
“Time and again we offer Putin the chance to end his needless invasion, to stop the killing and recall his troops, but he repeatedly rejects those proposals and any chance of peace,” Starmer said in a statement.
“We must ratchet up the pressure on Russia and build on President Trump’s decisive action.”
Friday’s talks in London will be a mixture of in-person and virtual, with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expected to join Starmer and Zelensky in London.
Zelensky welcomed Trump’s energy sanctions in a trip to Brussels on Thursday, where he also urged European leaders to give Kyiv long-range weapons and use frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine further.
Moscow has said it would deliver a “painful response” if the assets were seized under the plan to use them to provide a 140 billion-euro  loan to Kyiv.
In another bid to starve Moscow of revenue, the EU approved a 19th package of sanctions that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

Putin defiant after Trump sanctions Russian oil companies over Ukraine

Putin defiant after Trump sanctions Russian oil companies over Ukraine
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Putin defiant after Trump sanctions Russian oil companies over Ukraine

Putin defiant after Trump sanctions Russian oil companies over Ukraine
  • Putin shrugs off impact expanded US-EU sanctions, warns on long-range weapons
  • US sanctions prompted Chinese state oil majors to suspend Russian oil purchases in the short term
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin remained defiant on Thursday after US President Donald Trump hit Russia’s two biggest oil companies with sanctions to pressure the Kremlin leader to end the war in Ukraine, a move that pushed global oil prices up 5 percent.
The US sanctions prompted Chinese state oil majors to suspend Russian oil purchases in the short term, trade sources told Reuters. Refiners in India, the largest buyer of seaborne Russian oil, are set to sharply cut their crude imports, according to industry sources.
The sanctions target oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, which together account for more than 5 percent of global oil output, and mark a dramatic U-turn by Trump, who said only last week that he and Putin would soon hold a summit in Budapest to try to end the war in Ukraine.
While the financial impact on Russia may be limited in the short term, the move is a powerful signal of Trump’s intent to squeeze Russia’s finances and force the Kremlin toward a peace deal in its 3-1/2-year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Putin derided the sanctions as an unfriendly act, saying they would not significantly affect the Russian economy and talked up Russia’s importance to the global market. He warned a sharp supply drop would push up prices and be uncomfortable for countries like the United States.
“This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia,” Putin said. “But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure.”
Asked about Putin comment that the new sanctions would not have significant impact, Trump told reporters later on Thursday: “I’m glad he feels that way. That’s good. I’ll let you know about it in six months from now.”
With Ukraine asking US and European allies for long-range missiles to help turn the tide in the war, Putin also warned that Moscow’s response to strikes deep into Russia would be “very serious, if not overwhelming.”

Trump’s latest about face
Trump, in his latest about-face on the conflict, said on Wednesday that the planned Putin summit was off because it would not achieve the outcome he wanted and complained that his many “good conversations” with Putin did not “go anywhere.”
“We canceled the meeting with President Putin — it just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I canceled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”
Putin said Trump most likely meant the summit had been postponed. The two leaders met in Alaska in August.
Russia has signalled that its conditions for ending the war in Ukraine — terms which Kyiv and many European countries regard as tantamount to surrender — remain unchanged.
The conflict raged on as European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss funding for Ukraine.
EU leaders agreed to meet Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for the next two years but stopped short of explicitly endorsing the use of Russian frozen assets to give Kyiv a large loan, after concerns were raised by Belgium.
Moscow said it would deliver a “painful response” if the assets were seized.

Zelensky urges more pressure on Moscow
Ukraine’s Zelensky hailed the sanctions as “very important” but that more pressure would be needed on Moscow to get it to agree to a ceasefire.
After the August summit with Putin, Trump dropped his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and embraced Moscow’s preferred option of going straight to negotiating an overall peace settlement.
But in recent days he has reverted to the idea of an immediate ceasefire, something that Kyiv supports but which Moscow, whose forces are steadily edging forward on the battlefield, has repeatedly made clear it has no interest in.
Russia has said it opposes a ceasefire because it believes it would only be a temporary pause before fighting resumes, giving Ukraine time and space to rearm at a time when Moscow says it has the initiative on the battlefield.
Separately, EU and NATO member Lithuania on Thursday said two Russian military aircraft briefly entered its airspace, prompting a formal protest and a reaction from NATO forces, while Russia denied the incident.

EU targets Russian LNG
In another bid to starve Moscow of revenue, the European Union adopted its 19th package of Russia sanctions on Thursday, banning Russian liquefied natural gas imports and targeting entities including Chinese refiners and Central Asian banks.
The EU has reduced its reliance on once-dominant supplier Russia by roughly 90 percent since 2022, when the current conflict began, but nonetheless imported more than 11 billion euros of Russian energy in the first eight months of this year. LNG now represents the biggest EU import of Russian energy.
Russian oil and gas revenue, currently down by 21 percent year-on-year, accounts for around one-quarter of its budget and is the most important source of cash for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
However, Moscow’s main revenue source comes from taxing output, not exports, which is likely to soften the immediate impact of the sanctions on state finances.

EU takes small step toward using Russian assets for Ukraine

EU takes small step toward using Russian assets for Ukraine
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
AFP
EU takes small step toward using Russian assets for Ukraine

EU takes small step toward using Russian assets for Ukraine
  • So-called “reparation loan” is seen as crucial to helping keep Kyiv in the fight against Moscow — but it is fraught with legal and political perils
  • The EU froze some 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets after Moscow’s tanks rolled into Ukraine in 2022
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS, Belgium: EU leaders on Thursday tasked the European Commission to move ahead with options for funding Ukraine for two more years, leaving the door open for a mammoth loan using frozen Russian assets.
In broadly-worded conclusions adopted after marathon talks in Brussels, EU leaders stopped short of greenlighting plans for the 140-billion-euro ($162-billion) “reparations loan” — pushing that crunch decision to December.
But diplomats said the text was a step toward a potential agreement — though it was watered down in the face of strong objections from Belgium, where the bulk of the Russian central bank funds frozen after the 2022 invasion are held.
European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc had “committed to ensure that Ukraine’s financial needs will be covered for the next two years.”
“Russia should take good note of this: Ukraine will have the financial resources it needs to defend itself,” he told a news conference.
The EU froze some 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets after Moscow’s tanks rolled into Ukraine, and the European Commission has proposed using the funds to provide a huge loan to Kyiv — without seizing them outright.
Speaking beside Costa, Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said there was still tough work ahead on the complex proposal.
“We agreed on the ‘What’ — that is, the reparations loan — and we have to work on the ‘How,’ how we make it possible,” she said.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Brussels to shore up European support, welcomed the summit outcome as a signal of “political support” for the notion of using Russian assets to keep Kyiv in the fight.

 ‘Judicial questions’ 

The vast majority of the Russian funds is held in international deposit organization Euroclear, based in Belgium — the most vocal skeptic of a plan it fears could open it up to costly legal challenges from Russia.
The Brussels talks were focused largely on addressing those concerns.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever repeated demands for guarantees from all EU countries that they share the risk if Russia sues, and said other countries must also tap Moscow’s assets on their territory — threatening otherwise to block the plan.
“I’m only poor little Belgium, the only thing I can do is point out where the problems are and to gently ask solutions for the essential problem,” De Wever told reporters after the talks.
Belgium has not been alone however in raising concerns.
French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the plan “raises judicial questions, and questions over risk sharing” — while also saying it remained the best option for shoring up Ukraine these next two years.
The summit conclusions — adopted by all member states with the exception of Hungary, seen as Russia’s closest ally in the 27-nation bloc — did not mention the loan directly, instead inviting the commission “to present, as soon as possible, options for financial support.”
Still, a European diplomat described it as “a great success.”
Another diplomat said the compromise wording “does not close but does not rush” the sensitive matter of using Russian assets for Ukraine.

US oil sanctions 

The EU talks were taking place a day after the bloc agreed a 19th package of sanctions on Russia and US President Donald Trump hit Moscow with sanctions on two oil majors, Rosneft and Lukoil.
Zelensky hailed the US sanctions as sending a “strong and much-needed message” to Russia — whose leader Vladimir Putin hit back insisting they would not significantly damage the country’s economy.
“Good, I’m glad he feels that way,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Putin’s response. “I’ll let you know about it in six months from now. Let’s see how it all works out.”
The US measures represent a major stepping up of its actions against Russia and reflect Trump’s frustration at being unable to persuade Putin to end the conflict despite what he calls his personal chemistry with the Kremlin chief.
Zelensky said he hoped Trump’s shift on sanctions would also herald a change of mind on giving Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles — after Kyiv came away from a meeting in Washington empty-handed last week.
The EU sanctions package meanwhile saw the bloc bring forward a ban on the import of liquefied natural gas from Russia by a year to the start of 2027, and blacklist more than 100 extra tankers from Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” of aging oil vessels.

Palestine justice group seeks court summons for British citizen who fought for Israel

Palestine justice group seeks court summons for British citizen who fought for Israel
Updated 24 October 2025
Arab News
Palestine justice group seeks court summons for British citizen who fought for Israel

Palestine justice group seeks court summons for British citizen who fought for Israel
  • The human rights organization intends to argue that the Briton joined a foreign army engaged in conflict with a state, Palestine, with which the UK was not at war
  • A law from 1870 bans British citizens from accepting or agreeing to military service for foreign nations at war with state that is at peace with Britain
Updated 24 October 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has launched a legal bid to initiate a private prosecution against British citizens who fought for Israel.

The human rights group plans to argue in court that the Britons joined a foreign army engaged in a conflict with Palestine, a state with which the UK was not at war.

An application for a summons against one named individual was submitted to a magistrates' court on Monday, The Guardian reported on Thursday. The newspaper described the attempt to mount a private prosecution of this kind as “highly unusual.”

The ICJP argues that individuals who fought for Israeli forces in Palestine violated Section 4 of the Foreign Enlistment Act of 1870, which prohibits a person from accepting or agreeing to military service for foreign nations at war with a state that is at peace with the UK.

Palestine, which the British government officially recognized as a state in September, has never engaged in any act of war against the UK. The region was a British colony for nearly 30 years until 1948.

Though the legal papers only identify one individual for attempted prosecution, the ICJP reportedly has evidence on more than 10 British citizens. In the interests of securing a successful prosecution, and to avoid prejudicing the case, the organization has not publicly identified the individual named in the summons.

The ICJP accuses the Israeli army of engaging in a war that not only targets Hamas militants in Gaza, but all Palestinians and the State of Palestine itself. The repeated military operations and acts of aggression also extend to Palestinians and civilian infrastructure in the West Bank, demonstrating that Israel has been at war with all of Palestine, it argues.

The organization will need show that the defendant is a British citizen who accepted a commission in the Israeli armed forces, that Israel was at war with Palestine, and that Palestine is a foreign state that was not involved in a conflict with the UK.

Israeli law does not require anyone outside its own territory, including Israelis who are British subjects, to serve in its military. Therefore, any British nationals who fought with Israeli forces would have done so voluntarily.

