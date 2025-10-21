You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan eyes global cooperation at international mining conference in Australia today

Pakistan eyes global cooperation at international mining conference in Australia today

Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik being received at Syndey airport on October 20, 2025. (Pakistan High Commission Australia)
Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik being received at Syndey airport on October 20, 2025. (Pakistan High Commission Australia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkjtx

Updated 21 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan eyes global cooperation at international mining conference in Australia today

Pakistan eyes global cooperation at international mining conference in Australia today
  • Three-day conference will feature most influential people from mining industry worldwide share ideas, showcase innovations
  • Pakistan, rich in gold, copper, lithium and other mineral reserves, has been pushing for global investment in its minerals sector
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik will attend the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Australia today, Tuesday, to discuss cooperation in exploration and mining of critical minerals and energy transition with industry leaders, state media reported. 

The three-day conference will feature the most influential people in the mining industry come together in Sydney to deliver ideas and inspiration from Oct. 21-23. An exhibition along with the conference will feature over 500 solution providers from around the world, showcasing the latest technology, machinery and services driving innovation and productivity across the mining sector. 

“During the visit, he [Malik] will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with participating ministers, senior Australian government officials, and global industry leaders to discuss cooperation in exploration and mining of critical minerals, energy transition, and sustainable development,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. 

Pakistan, rich in gold, copper and lithium reserves as well as other minerals, has been pushing to attract international investment in its mining and minerals sector. The South Asian country hopes additional foreign investment in its key priority sectors will help it escape a prolonged economic crisis that has drained its financal reserves and weakened its national currency over the years. 

Islamabad has attracted interest from Washington, particularly over its critical minerals sector. In August, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan in critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

In April, Pakistan hosted an international minerals summit in Islamabad where top companies and government officials from the US, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkiye, the UK, Azerbaijan and other nations attended. The summit aimed to attract foreign investment in the country’s mining sector. 

Pakistan is also home to one of the world’s largest porphyry copper-gold mineral zones, while the Reko Diq mine in southwestern Balochistan has an estimated 5.9 billion tons of ore.

However, despite being rich in reserves of salt, copper, gold and coal, Pakistan’s mineral sector contributes only 3.2 percent to the country’s GDP and 0.1 percent to global exports. Pakistan is now aiming to tap into this underutilized potential by attracting investment from global mining companies.

Topics: Pakistan International Mining and Resources Conference

Pakistan, Qatar pledge to translate shared trade, investment goals into ‘tangible outcomes’

Pakistan, Qatar pledge to translate shared trade, investment goals into ‘tangible outcomes’
Updated 24 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Qatar pledge to translate shared trade, investment goals into ‘tangible outcomes’

Pakistan, Qatar pledge to translate shared trade, investment goals into ‘tangible outcomes’
  • The statement comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Qatar’s minister of commerce and industry in Islamabad
  • Sharif invites Qatari investors to explore new avenues of bilateral collaboration in energy, agriculture, food security, IT and tourism
Updated 24 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation and translating shared trade and investment goals into “tangible outcomes,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Friday.

The statement came after Sharif’s meeting with Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, who is on a visit to Pakistan to co-chair the 6th session of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

During the meeting, PM Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations, anchored in shared faith, values and mutual respect, appreciating Doha’s role as an important partner and an influential mediator.

The prime minister underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and infrastructure development.

“He highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration,” Sharif’s office said.

“Both sides agreed to continue close coordination to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including greater facilitation for business-to-business linkages and investment projects.”

The development came a day after Pakistan and Qatar have signed a protocol that commits both nations to realize Doha’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan’s key sectors, the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said.

In 2022, the Qatari emir’s office had said that the Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan to support the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy, focusing on Pakistan’s transport, civil aviation, education, health, culture, media, communications, information technology and labor sectors.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, during the JMC meeting, the economic affairs ministry said.

Qatar will enhance cooperation in Pakistan’s public transport system including rail, bus and metro networks and support the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, according to the protocol. Pakistan and Qatar’s aviation authorities will meet early next year to further strengthen cooperation, it added. The protocol also included a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Qatar’s education ministries to enhance technical skills development.

Pakistan shares cordial ties with Qatar rooted in economic cooperation, defense, shared values, faith and culture. Qatar hosts a large Pakistani workforce and this month facilitated dialogue that resulted in a ceasefire with Afghanistan after days of skirmishes along their border.

During his meeting with PM Sharif, the Qatari commerce minister reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to further deepen economic engagement with Pakistan, according to the Pakistan PM’s office.

“He noted that the 6th session of the JMC provided an important platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives to advance mutually beneficial partnerships,” Sharif’s office said.

“The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Qatar’s consistent support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen collaboration at regional and multilateral fora.”

Topics: Pakistan Qatar ties

Pakistan, other Muslim states condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation bills, demand world action

Pakistan, other Muslim states condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation bills, demand world action
Updated 24 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan, other Muslim states condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation bills, demand world action

Pakistan, other Muslim states condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation bills, demand world action
  • Far-right politicians in the Israeli Knesset this week gave approval to bills applying Israeli law in the occupied West Bank and illegal colonial settlements
  • US President Donald Trump issues stark warning to Israel over annexing the West Bank, says ‘it won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries’
Updated 24 October 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and more than a dozen other Muslim states on Thursday condemned a set of Israeli bills that called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, they said in a joint statement, calling for world action over the Israeli unlawful measures.

The development came a day after far-right politicians in the Israeli Knesset gave preliminary approval to bills applying Israeli law in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians claim as part of a future independent state, and Israeli illegal colonial settlements.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Djibouti, Oman, Gambia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned the Israeli move as a “blatant violation of international law.”

In a joint statement The Arab and Muslim states denounced all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem, citing an International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that affirmed the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and annexation measures.

“They reaffirm that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory,” read the joint statement shared by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The vote, which came a month after United States President Donald Trump stated he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, was held during a visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Israel to shore up the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Israel over annexing the West Bank in an interview published Thursday. The remarks were made to Time magazine by telephone on October 15, days after the Gaza truce plan he spearheaded took effect.

“It won’t happen,” Trump said when asked about calls in Israel to annex the Palestinian West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967. “It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries.”

“Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened,” he added.

In their joint statement, the Arab and Muslim states welcomed an advisory opinion of the ICJ of October 22, reaffirming Israel’s obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure that the population of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, has essential supplies of daily life, and to agree to and facilitate relief schemes, including through the United Nations and its entities, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israel has not allowed UNRWA to bring in its supplies since March. But the agency continues to operate in Gaza, running health centers, mobile medical teams, sanitation services and school classes for children. It says it has 6,000 trucks of supplies waiting to get in.

The Arab and Muslim states warned against Israel’s unilateral actions and illegal policies and urged world powers to stop its “unlawful measures in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“They warn against the continuation of Israel’s unilateral and illegal policies and practices and call on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel to cease its dangerous escalation and unlawful measures in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the joint statement said.

Topics: Pakistan West Bank Israel

Wife of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif demands judicial commission probe his killing 

Wife of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif demands judicial commission probe his killing 
Updated 24 October 2025
Follow

Wife of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif demands judicial commission probe his killing 

Wife of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif demands judicial commission probe his killing 
  • Arshad Sharif was shot dead by police in Kenya on October 23, 2022, in what was said to be a case of ‘mistaken identity’ 
  • Journalists call for international probe into Sharif’s killing, highlight increasingly unsafe environment for media workers
Updated 24 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The wife of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and senior media personalities renewed their demand for a judicial commission to probe his killing this week, as they observed his third death anniversary in a solemn gathering at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad. 

Sharif, an outspoken critic of Pakistan’s government and its powerful military, was killed when police shot at his car on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi in Oct. 23, 2022. Kenyan police later said the killing was a case of mistaken identity. However, a team of Pakistani investigators who probed his alleged murder, released a report in December 2022 saying that Sharif’s killing was a “planned, targeted assassination.”

Sharif, who hosted a current affairs show on a local television channel, had to leave the country after several cases related to charges of sedition and others were filed against him shortly before his killing. He was believed to have been in the United Arab Emirates since he left Pakistan and had traveled to Kenya where he was killed.

The late journalist’s mother had also written a letter to Pakistan’s then chief justice in November 2022, demanding a “high-powered judicial commission” probe Sharif’s killing. She had demanded the inclusion of senior Supreme Court judges in the commission. 

“My demand is that there should be a judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder,” Javeria Siddique, Sharif’s widow, spoke at a gathering held at the NPP on Thursday to pay tribute to Sharif on his third death anniversary.

“Because the constitutional bench is not taking up our case like the way it should be taken, I want the serving judges to hear this.”

Journalist Hamid Mir is addressing an event to pay tribute to slain fellow journalist Arshad Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 23, 2025. (AN photo)

As per the Pakistan-based media and development sector watchdog, Freedom Network, around 151 journalists and media workers were killed in Pakistan from May 2000 and August 2024. Sharif’s killing also highlighted the dangers journalists in Pakistan face amid growing censorship and press freedom violations in the country. 

Siddique urged Pakistani journalists and members of the civil society to stand united in seeking justice for Sharif’s killing. She called on all media stakeholders and journalists to meet the chief justice. 

“They should demand that journalists, who form the fourth pillar of the state, should not be harassed,” she said. “Arshad Sharif should get justice immediately and those 14 journalists killed in the last two years should also get justice.”

’VERY HIGH-PROFILE MURDER’

Afzal Butt, president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), said the complexity of the case required that it be probed internationally.

“This is a very high-profile murder. It happened in a foreign country,” Butt noted. “It cannot be probed by the police of Kenya or the police of Pakistan alone.”

Journalist Matiullah Jan is addressing an event to pay tribute to slain fellow journalist Arshad Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 23, 2025. (AN photo)

He demanded a UN fact-finding commission be set up, one that can investigate Kenyan government officials and take statements from them and their Pakistani counterparts.

The PFUJ president urged the Supreme Court to take up Sharif’s killing with urgency. 

“We request the chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi and the head of the constitutional bench, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, to immediately investigate the suo motu case taken in connection with Arshad Sharif’s murder,” he added. 

Siddique said she was also pursuing the case internationally, calling on journalists to pursue the UN and the European Union for a probe too. 

“The case is going on in Kenya, and I have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court,” she said. “The issue is that the case is not being heard here in Pakistan.”

NPC President Azhar Jatoi echoed the family’s demand for a judicial commission and described the situation as “deeply concerning.”

“The requirement of justice is that the demand of his family should be met,” he said. “The demand is for the judicial commission.”

Jatoi noted that it was becoming increasingly unsafe for journalists to work in the country. He said some journalists were killed this year while others were intimidated and harassed, lamenting that Pakistan was among the “top 10 most dangerous countries for journalists.”

 “It is a very difficult time. Journalists are in danger of losing their lives,” Jatoi noted. “They do not have the freedom to write. The use of pens is restricted.”

Topics: Arshad Sharif Pakistan journalist Kenya

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation
Updated 23 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation
  • Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Egyptian minister of defense, grand imam of Al Azhar Institute, says military’s media wing
  • Army chief discusses matters of mutual interest, stresses need to eradicate extremist ideologies, “contorted interpretations” of Islam
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief is in Egypt where he held meetings with top defense and military officials to enhance bilateral military cooperation, Pakistani military’s media wing said on Thursday, with talks between both sides focusing on regional security and matters of mutual interest. 

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Egypt’s Minister of Defense General Abdul Maged Sagar and the chief of staff of the country’s armed forces, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi, during his visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

The Pakistani army chief described Egypt as a brotherly country, adding that cooperation between both states would not only benefit their people will also lead to peace and stability in the region. 

“The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defense collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said. 

Munir was presented with the guard of honor when he arrived at the Ministry of Defense in Egypt, the military’s media wing said. He also laid a floral wreath at the ‘Memorial of Unknown Soldier’ and the grave of former Egyptian president Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat.

The Pakistani army chief also met Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab, the grand imam of the Al Azhar institute, during which the imam shared his views on the challenges faced by the Muslim world. 

“The COAS highlighted the need to eradicate extremist ideologies and contorted interpretations of Islam,” the ISPR concluded. 

Pakistan and Egypt have cordial ties and both countries have resolved in recent years to facilitate businessmen with visas, exchange trade-related information and promote private-sector contacts.

Military and defense officials of the two countries regularly hold meetings to review the regional security situation. Pakistan’s chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, visited Egypt in July this year for the third round of defense and security talks between the two countries.

In July also, senior officials from both countries discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food security and farming, with Islamabad expressing interest in learning from Cairo’s successful experiences in these areas. 

Topics: Pakistan Egypt ties

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan
  • Proteas’ stand-in T20 captain David Miller, pacer Gerald Coetzee ruled out of limited-overs Pakistan tour 
  • Matthew Breetzke, uncapped Tony de Zorzi added to T20 squad while Donovan Ferreira will captain visitors
Updated 23 October 2025
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s stand-in Twenty20 captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the limited-overs tour of Pakistan, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Miller was due to lead the T20 side in the three-match series, which starts on Tuesday, but strained a hamstring in training and is out of the tour.

Coetzee will miss the T20 series and three one-day internationals that follow in because of a pectoral muscle injury, sustained while bowling during the one-off T20 international against Namibia in Windhoek this month.

Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20 squad, while Donovan Ferreira will captain the side. Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

The squads are without players being rested after the two-test series against Pakistan, including usual T20 skipper Aiden Markram, batsman Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. ODI captain Temba Bavuma is also not touring as he works his way back to fitness after a calf injury to be fit for the two-test test series in India next month.

T20 squad: Donovan Ferreira (captain, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Quinton de Kock (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), George Linde (Western Province), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Titans), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

ODI squad: Breetzke, Baartman, Bosch, Brevis, Burger, De Kock, De Zorzi, Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Linde, Ngidi, Peter, Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Williams.

Topics: Pakistan vs South Africa

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship returns to Al-Ain for 11th edition

Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship returns to Al-Ain for 11th edition

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

Iraq faces elections at a delicate moment in the Middle East

Iraq faces elections at a delicate moment in the Middle East

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director

Europe must nurse itself after US aid cuts: WHO director

False claim spreads of Japan ‘mass deportations’ ministry

False claim spreads of Japan ‘mass deportations’ ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.