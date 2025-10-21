You are here

Hong Kong runway set for reopening after crash but won't be used regularly for now

Hong Kong runway set for reopening after crash but won’t be used regularly for now
Steven Yiu, Airport Authority Hong Kong’s executive director of airport operations, speaks while standing beside a screen showing the location where a Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft skidded into the sea. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
Hong Kong runway set for reopening after crash but won’t be used regularly for now

Hong Kong runway set for reopening after crash but won’t be used regularly for now
  • Boeing 747 skidded off to the left after landing in the early hours of Monday
  • The aircraft collided with a patrol car, causing both to fall into the sea
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday were preparing to reopen the runway where a cargo aircraft crashed a day ago, but said it would remain out of regular use until wreckage from the accident was fully cleared.
The Boeing 747 flown by Turkiye-based ACT Airlines flight from Dubai skidded off to the left after landing in the early hours of Monday and collided with a patrol car, causing both to fall into the sea. Two workers in the car were found dead, while four crew members on the plane had no apparent injuries.
Repairs to the runway and damaged fencing have been completed, Steven Yiu, the airport authority’s executive director for airport operations, told Radio Television Hong Kong. He added that that investigators had collected initial evidence at the scene.
But Yiu said the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder have not yet been retrieved.
Authorities were aiming to put the runway on standby status, which means that it can be used for landings but will not be included in regular flight planning, from Tuesday noon.
The aircraft was being operated under lease by Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai.
Yiu said that the runway will remain on standby until the wreckage is fully cleared from the nearby sea.
Hong Kong authorities were in contact with barge companies to plan for the clearance but they could not begin removal work while Tropical Storm Fengshen was still affecting the city, he said. He said the airport planned to remove the wreckage and the car and complete other related work within a week, depending on weather.
Investigators will continue collecting evidence after the clearance as they continue working to determine the cause of the crash.
Yiu said both weather and runway conditions met standards during the incident, while mechanical and human factors were yet to be investigated.
Monday’s crash marked the second fatal incident for ACT Airlines. In 2017, a Boeing 747 flown by ACT Airlines under the name MyCargo crashed as it prepared to land in fog in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, killing all four crew on board and 35 people on the ground. ACT Airlines flew that route from Hong Kong on behalf of Turkish Airlines.
A later report on the crash by Kyrgyz authorities blamed the flight crew for misjudging the plane’s position while landing in poor weather. The crew was tired and had a heated exchange with air-traffic control before the crash, the report said.

Global warming is pushing the planet to the brink, says UN Secretary General

Global warming is pushing the planet to the brink, says UN Secretary General
Updated 4 sec ago
Global warming is pushing the planet to the brink, says UN Secretary General

Global warming is pushing the planet to the brink, says UN Secretary General
Updated 4 sec ago
“Ocean heat is breaking records while decimating ecosystems,” Guterres told a conference in Geneva

GENEVA: The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that global warming is pushing the planet to the brink and urged countries to implement disaster warning systems to protect people against extreme weather.
“Every one of the last ten years has been the hottest in history. Ocean heat is breaking records while decimating ecosystems. And no country is safe from fires, floods, storms and heatwaves,” he told delegates at the UN World Meteorological Organization’s extraordinary conference in Geneva to mark its 75th year.

SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers
Updated 44 min 37 sec ago
AFP
SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers
  • Sprawling compounds where Internet tricksters target foreigners with romance and business cons have thrived along Myanmar’s loosely-governed border
  • Myanmar’s military announced this week it had raided KK Park and seized 30 Starlink satellite Internet terminals
Updated 44 min 37 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: SpaceX has cut service to more than 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers, a company executive said Wednesday, after reports revealed that their use had exploded in the illicit industry.
Sprawling compounds where Internet tricksters target foreigners with romance and business cons have thrived along Myanmar’s loosely-governed border during its civil war, sparked by a 2021 coup.
A highly-publicized crackdown starting in February saw some 7,000 workers repatriated and Thailand enact a cross-border Internet blockade.
But an AFP investigation this month revealed construction has continued apace, while Starlink receivers have been installed en masse, seeming to connect the hubs to the Elon Musk-owned satellite network.
SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink business operations, Lauren Dreyer, said the company “disabled over 2,500 Starlink Kits in the vicinity of suspected ‘scam centers’” in Myanmar.
Her post on X did not outline when the terminals were disconnected.
Myanmar’s military announced this week it had raided KK Park — one of the country’s most notorious scam centers — and seized 30 Starlink satellite Internet terminals.
Those are only a tiny fraction of the number used at the site, according to AFP’s investigation as well as independent analysis.
An AFP journalist on Wednesday saw more than 1,000 people traveling away from the site on foot, by motorbike and crammed into pickup trucks.
One departing KK Park worker said the crackdown was ongoing.
“Around 10:00 a.m. Myanmar military soldiers in four trucks arrived to our site,” said one worker who declined to give his name for security reasons.
The scam centers have emerged as a key plank in the wartime economy of Myanmar, where the military has been fighting an array of rebel groups since seizing power.
Frustrated that Chinese citizens were ring-leading scams, being trafficked into the hubs and defrauded by them, Beijing in February led the pressure campaign to curb the booming black market.
The junta relies on military backing from China to maintain its grip on power.
But it also relies on powerful militias controlling the border regions on their behalf, in return for profiting from the scam centers, analysts say.
“They need to be able to enrich those militias,” said Nathan Ruser, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “But then they also have the pressure from China.”
The result is a “balancing act,” he said, with the junta “tokenistically” taking action “while actually not doing anything.”

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links

Thai minister resigns after alleged scam center links
  • Minister Vorapak came under scrutiny after a report this week tied him to an alleged foreign fraudster linked to cross-border scam operations in Cambodia
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s deputy finance minister resigned on Wednesday following allegations linking him to Cambodia-based cyberscam centers.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered Vorapak Tanyawong, a veteran financier who took office just last month, to submit a written explanation this week over the accusations.
Vorapak came under scrutiny after a report this week tied him to an alleged foreign fraudster linked to cross-border scam operations in Cambodia.
The “Whale Hunting” newsletter alleged that Vorapak’s wife was paid $3 million in cryptocurrency this year by Chinese-Cambodian criminal networks that he was tasked to investigate as part of a government committee.
The newsletter has also reported that Vorapak was once listed as an adviser to BIC Bank, a Cambodian bank linked to an alleged money-laundering network.
Vorapak denied any involvement in illicit activities on Wednesday, telling reporters he was quitting to focus on his legal defense.
“To fight this legal battle, I need time and I am afraid it will interfere with my main role at the ministry of finance,” he told a news conference.
Vorapak spent most of his career in the private financial sector before entering politics last year as an adviser to the then-finance minister.
He previously held senior roles at the Thai branches of top global banks including Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase.
Corruption allegations are not uncommon in Thailand, where close ties between business and politics often blur lines.
But scandals linking Thai officials with the multibillion-dollar scam industry, which has ballooned in Southeast Asia in recent years, have been rare.

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
Updated 22 October 2025
Reuters
Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
  • The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, found 59% of respondents backed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 33% were opposed and the rest were unsure or did not answer the question
Updated 22 October 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Most Americans - including 80% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans - think the U.S. should recognize Palestinian statehood, a sign that President Donald Trump's opposition to doing so is out of step with public opinion, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, found 59% of respondents backed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 33% were opposed and the rest were unsure or did not answer the question.
About half of Trump's Republicans - 53% - opposed doing so, while 41% of Republicans said they would support the U.S. recognizing a Palestinian state. A growing number of countries - including U.S. allies Britain, Canada, France and Australia - have formally recognized Palestinian statehood in recent weeks, drawing condemnation from Israel, whose founding in 1948 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and decades of conflict. Israeli bombardments have leveled vast swaths of Palestinian neighborhoods in Gaza following an October 2023 surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel.
Some 60% of poll respondents said Israel's response in Gaza was excessive, compared to 32% who disagreed.
Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has largely backed Israel in the war and this month brokered a ceasefire, raising hopes that lasting peace could be in reach.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gave signs the U.S. public was ready to give Trump credit should his plan work. Some 51% of poll respondents agreed with a statement that Trump "deserves significant credit" if peace efforts are successful, compared with 42% who disagreed.
While only one in 20 Democrats approve of Trump's overall performance as president, one in four said he should get significant credit if the peace holds. Success on that front appears far from certain. An explosion of violence over the weekend threatened to derail the week-old truce and U.S. diplomats stepped up pressure on Israel and Hamas to get Trump's plan back on track. Key questions of Hamas disarming, further Israeli troop pullbacks and future governance of the Palestinian enclave remain unresolved.
Trump's approval rating on foreign policy appeared to be on a modest upswing, rising to 38% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared to 33% in a poll conducted earlier this month just ahead of the ceasefire deal. The latest rating was Trump's highest since July.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and gathered responses from 4,385 people nationwide. It had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
  • King Charles and the Pope will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III leaves for a state visit to the Vatican Wednesday, where he will meet Pope Leo XIV and make history as the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with the pontiff since the schism between the churches 500 years ago.
The visit comes at a delicate time for the British king following new revelations about his brother, Prince Andrew, who is mired in a scandal surrounding late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Leo for the first time since he succeeded the late pope Francis in May.
On Thursday, Charles and Leo will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon.
In 1961, the king’s mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, became the first British monarch to visit the Holy See since the 16th-century fracture.
The two-day visit will “mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor,” Buckingham Palace said.
Thursday’s ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel will be held under the magnificent ceiling adorned with the paintings by Michelangelo.
Its main theme will be conservation and protecting the environment, a cause which has been Charles’s life work.
It will bring together Catholic and Anglican traditions, with the choir from the Sistine Chapel being joined by that from Saint George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, one of the residences of the king and queen.

- ‘Spiritual communion’ -

“It is a historic event principally because the king is supreme governor of the Church of England and required by law to be a Protestant,” said William Gibson, professor of theology at Oxford Brookes university.
“From 1536 to 1914 there were no formal diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See, and the mission was only upgraded to an embassy in 1982,” he told AFP.
Charles and Queen Camilla are also set to take part in an ecumenical religious service at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, part of a symbolic visit underscoring ties between the Anglican and Catholic Churches.
During the Vatican visit, the king will be formally made a “Royal Confrater” of the abbey adjoining the basilica — a gesture Buckingham Palace described as recognizing a “spiritual communion” between the two denominations.
A specially designed seat for Charles III will be installed in the basilica and preserved for use by future British monarchs.
The visit coincides with preparations for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year, held every 25 years, which draws millions of pilgrims to the Vatican.
It also comes a day after the publication of the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew on three occasions, including twice when she was just 17.
Andrew announced on Friday he would relinquish his title as Duke of York, reportedly under pressure from Charles. He had already stepped back from royal duties in 2019.
The 76-year-old king meanwhile continues to receive treatment for cancer, which was publicly disclosed in early 2024.
The monarch is no stranger to the Vatican having visited the Holy See several times in the past.
He and Camilla met privately with pope Francis on April 9, just days before the pontiff’s death, during a state visit to Italy.

