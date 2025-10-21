You are here

Pakistan to draft first esports policy, set up national federation

Pakistan to draft first esports policy, set up national federation
Visitors play video games at a booth during the preview day for the annual Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture on September 25, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Updated 21 October 2025
Pakistan to draft first esports policy, set up national federation

Pakistan to draft first esports policy, set up national federation
  • Esports is a rapidly growing multibillion-dollar industry of organized competitive gaming
  • New policy will support developers, gaming community of 60 million Pakistanis, minister says
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is drafting its first esports policy and establishing a national federation to support game developers and a gaming community of about 60 million Pakistanis, state media reported on Tuesday.

The report comes after Pakistan sought support from British Esports Federation and Commonwealth Secretariat in July to help shape the effort.

Esports is a fast-growing, multibillion-dollar global industry involving organized and competitive video gaming, where individuals or teams compete in professional tournaments for prize money, sponsorships and international recognition.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, announced the development at a ceremony in Islamabad.

“Around 60 million Pakistanis are directly or indirectly involved in esports and the new policy will also support game developers and digital innovators,” he was quoted as saying by the Radio Pakistan broadcaster.

Khan said the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif is taking “concrete steps to create opportunities for youth” in this regard.

In July, Pakistan’s Information Technology Minister Shaza Khawaja met British representatives to discuss collaboration about the policy’s development.

Pakistan has recently made strides in the esports arena, particularly in Tekken.

In August, Pakistan’s Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique added another title to his name by winning the Tekken 8 tournament at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2025, according to digital platform Red Bull Gaming.

Siddique defeated fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt at the premier global esports event held in Las Vegas, United States, which featured over 2,500 players as part of the Tekken World Tour and Esports World Cup qualifiers.

In March, a Pakistani team delivered a historic victory in Seoul during a special Tekken 8 event, ending South Korea’s long-standing dominance in competitive Tekken esports.

ISLAMABAD: Imperial College London on Tuesday rejected media reports that it was opening an overseas campus in the eastern city of Lahore as part of the planned Nawaz Sharif IT City. 

A flagship infrastructure project spanning about 853 acres near Bedian Road in Punjab, the initiative aims to serve as an education and tech hub with commercial and residential zones.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a social media post on October 18 that the chief minister had chaired a meeting in which “important decisions were made.” She said an Imperial College London campus will be established in the Nawaz Sharif IT City, which would also include a state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital. She added that the project’s foundation stone would be laid in November.

“Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect,” the UK-based institution said on its website.

“There have been erroneous reports in the media and online that Imperial is opening a campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, Pakistan,” it added. “Imperial has no such plans, with all the university’s campuses based in the UK.”

However, the Central Business District Punjab (CBD) clarified that the upcoming project at the Nawaz Sharif IT City [NSIT] was a health care university and affiliated medical college, adding that it is a collaborative initiative between NovaCare and the Imperial College Healthcare National Health Service (NHS) Trust of the UK. 

It clarified that Imperial College NHS Trust was an independent institution of the NHS. 

“The project remains firmly on track under the NovaCare–ICHT partnership, advancing our mission to establish a world-class hub for health care education, research, and innovation at CBD NSIT [Nawaz Sharif IT City], Lahore, under the direct supervision of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (UK),” it added. 

Nawaz Sharif IT City is backed by the Punjab administration of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who has named the initiative after her father who previously served three times as the country’s prime minister.

The project promises to make Lahore a major regional hub for technology, education and innovation.

  • South Africa managed to pile up 404 in reply to Pakistan’s 333
  • Pakistan won first Test match against South Africa by 93 runs
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Rawalpindi: Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada hit fighting half-centuries as South Africa took a crucial 71-run lead over Pakistan on day three of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Muthusamy made a career-best 89 not out and Rabada struck his highest score of 71 as the visitors added 169 for the last two wickets.

Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi ended the innings on 404 at the stroke of tea.
The 38-year-old Asif finished with figures of 6-79 and is the oldest man to take five wickets on a Test debut.

The afternoon session though belonged to South Africa as the World Test champions bid to square the two-match series, after losing the first Test by 93 runs in Lahore.

Muthusamy defied the Pakistan spinners, hitting eight fours to improve on his previous highest of 68 not out against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year.

Muthusamy added an invaluable 71 runs for the ninth wicket with Keshav Maharaj (30) and then increased the lead with a last-wicket stand worth 98.

Rabada smashed four sixes and as many fours, improving on the 47 he made against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2022.

The morning belonged to Asif, who at 38 years and 301 days overtook England’s Charles Marriott as oldest debutant to take five wickets.

Marriott did so against the West Indies at The Oval in 1933 aged 37 years and 332 days.
Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets for the visitors in Pakistan’s 333 all out — Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. 

His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office on Wednesday condemned the Israeli military for its airstrikes on Gaza last week, criticizing its “violations” of the ceasefire agreement and urging the international community to protect Palestinian lives. 

Gaza’s fragile ceasefire faced its first major test on Sunday as Israeli forces launched a wave of deadly strikes, saying Hamas fighters had killed two soldiers. The health ministry in Gaza said 45 Palestinians had been killed in the strikes as Hamas denied involvement. An Israeli security official, on condition of anonymity, said the transfer of aid into the territory had been halted amid renewed hostilities. The military later said it resumed enforcing the ceasefire. 

“Pakistan strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, resulting in the loss of numerous civilian lives,” the foreign office said in a statement. 

“Such actions run contrary to the spirit of the peace agreement signed in Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of leadership from Muslim and the Arab world, US, Europe, and the UN.”

The Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this month, co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attended by heads of state and ministers from over 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Qatar, France, the UK and the Palestinian Authority — endorsed a declaration aimed at ending hostilities, guaranteeing humanitarian access, and outlining a roadmap for Gaza’s governance and rebuilding. 

Islamabad urged the international community to take effective measures to end these violations and ensure full implementation of the ceasefire, and to provide protection to Palestinian civilians.

The foreign office called for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and reiterated its stance of supporting an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 border with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. 

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has killed at least 68,229 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The UN considers figures by the ministry credible. 

Pakistan and several other Muslim nations have consistently criticized Israel and called on the international community to ensure an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population. 

QUETTA: Two policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said on Wednesday, as insurgents stepp up attacks in the resource-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The shooting underscores the worsening security situation in Balochistan — Pakistan’s largest but least-developed province — where separatist and other militant groups have intensified assaults on police and security forces in recent months, targeting officials and infrastructure linked to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The latest attack took place in Killi Ghareeb Abad near the Nushki city bypass, close to the Afghan border. It was the second assault on police in Balochistan’s Rakhshan division in less than a week, following the killing of senior officer Muhammad Qasim in Kharan district on Friday.

“Unknown armed men riding on a motorbike targeted the policemen identified as Ubaid Ullah and Abdul Razzaq who were going to perform their duties,” Nushki Station House Officer Zaheer Baloch told Arab News. “We have initiated an investigation and a search operation has started to hunt down the attackers.”

No group has claimed responsibility.

Balochistan, home to vast mineral reserves and key CPEC routes, has seen several major incidents this year, including the hijacking of a passenger train in March and a suicide bombing in Khuzdar in May that killed several children traveling to school.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s security forces killed a militant in an operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, destroying several hideouts and tunnels used by insurgents, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The intelligence-based operation in the Shahi Tangi forest of Bajaur district led to an intense exchange of fire in which several militants were injured but managed to flee, the report said.

“During the operation, weapons, explosive materials and communication equipment used by Khwarij were also recovered,” Radio Pakistan said. 

Militant attacks across KP have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Islamabad collapsed.

In recent months, Pakistan has accused India of supporting anti-state groups and Afghanistan of allowing its territory to be used for cross-border attacks. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the allegations.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Customs Department in Karachi has foiled multiple attempts to illegally import Indian-origin goods by falsely declaring their country of origin, in violation of national trade laws, said a statement circulated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) seized the consignments, including textile machinery, power distribution units and garnet mesh, which had been shipped from third countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye but were found to bear “Made in India” markings upon inspection.

“The Collectorate has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against importers involved in misdeclaration and the illegal import of banned goods,” the statement said. “Such malpractices not only violate national trade laws but also pose risks to fair trade and national interests.”

In the first case, customs officers intercepted a shipment of textile machinery declared as Chinese-origin but found to be manufactured in India. The goods, valued at Rs 24.22 million ($87,000), were stopped before clearance, the statement said.

Subsequent inspections at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and off-dock terminals led to three more seizures.

One shipment of textile machinery, valued at Rs 16.6 million ($60,000), had its manufacturer’s plates removed but still bore the name of a well-known Indian brand.

Another, a power distribution unit, carried tampered labels but had a visible “Made in India” mark on its main panel.

A smaller consignment of garnet mesh declared as Turkish-origin was also found to contain packaging printed with Indian markings, with an assessed value of Rs 154,000 ($550).

“The Customs Department will continue to maintain heightened vigilance and enforce the law rigorously to curb any attempts to bypass import regulations,” the statement said.

