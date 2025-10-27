You are here

Fears for trapped civilians in Sudan’s El-Fasher as fighting flares

Fears for trapped civilians in Sudan’s El-Fasher as fighting flares
Sudanese residents gather to receive free meals in Al Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than a year, in Darfur region. (AFP)
27 October 2025
AFP
Fears for trapped civilians in Sudan’s El-Fasher as fighting flares

Fears for trapped civilians in Sudan’s El-Fasher as fighting flares
  • The Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday they had captured the city, the last state capital in the vast Darfur region yet to fall to the paramilitaries
  • Despite RSF assurances of civilian protection, the local resistance committee accused the group of committing atrocities, saying that since Sunday, innocent civilians had suffered “the worst forms of violence and ethnic cleansing”
27 October 2025
AFP
PORT SUDAN: The army-aligned governor of Sudan’s Darfur region called for the protection of civilians in the stricken city of El-Fasher on Monday, after paramilitaries claimed to have seized it following a brutal 18-month siege.
Pro-democracy activists reported fighting “in the vicinity of El-Fasher airport and several areas west of the city.”
The group, known as a local resistance committee, said in a statement there was a “complete absence of air support” to protect residents.
The Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday they had captured the city, the last state capital in the vast Darfur region yet to fall to the paramilitaries.
Communications remain cut across the city, including satellite networks, leaving El-Fasher in a “media blackout,” according to the Sudanese Journalists’ Syndicate.
The United Nations’s migration agency said 2,500 to 3,000 people fled El-Fasher on Sunday, seeking safety within the city or westward to Tawila and Mellit towns.
Darfur governor Minni Minnawi, who is allied with the Sudanese army, on Monday called for the “protection of civilians” and “an independent investigation into the violations and massacres carried out by the militia away from public view,” referring to the RSF.
Sudan’s de facto leader, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, appeared publicly on Sunday night but only for a meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Port Sudan.
The army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council said they discussed the “siege imposed by the terrorist Rapid Support militia on El-Fasher.”
Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), called for safe passage for civilians trapped in the fighting.
Access to the city remains severely restricted due to ongoing combat.

Atrocities

Despite RSF assurances of civilian protection, the local resistance committee accused the group of committing atrocities, saying that since Sunday, innocent civilians had suffered “the worst forms of violence and ethnic cleansing.”
The journalists’ syndicate expressed “deep concern for the safety of journalists” in El-Fasher, saying that independent reporter Muammar Ibrahim has been held by RSF forces since Sunday.
A video circulated by the RSF appeared to show fighters detaining dozens of men in civilian clothing accusing them of supporting the army and the Joint Forces.
The Joint Forces is an alliance of armed groups which has fought alongside the military since late 2023, when RSF fighters massacred between 10,000 and 15,000 members of the non-Arab Masalit community in the capital of West Darfur, El-Geneina.
Since August, the RSF has intensified artillery and drone attacks on El-Fasher, gradually eroding the army’s last defensive positions.
If confirmed, the city’s capture would mark a significant turning point in Sudan’s two-year war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 12 million people.
It would give the RSF control over all five state capitals in Darfur, consolidating its parallel administration in Nyala, and potentially partitioning Sudan, with the army holding the north, east, and center, and the RSF dominating Darfur and parts of the south.
Around 260,000 civilians, half of them children, remain in El-Fasher without aid.
Four UN agencies said that thousands of malnourished children are at “imminent risk of death” amid the collapse of health services, while killings, sexual violence and forced recruitment continue.
Famine was declared earlier this year in several displacement camps around the city, with the UN warning it could spread to El-Fasher where residents have resorted to eating animal fodder.
The UN has also warned of potential massacres targeting non-Arab communities, echoing atrocities after the RSF captured Zamzam camp in April.
Elsewhere, fighting also intensified in North Kordofan’s Bara city, in central Sudan, which the RSF regained from the army on Saturday.
The Emergency Lawyers, a war-monitoring group, accused the RSF of a “horrific massacre” following the army’s withdrawal, reporting mass executions that killed hundreds, primarily young residents, alongside arrests, looting and destruction of property amid a total communications blackout.
Now well into its third year, the war has spiralled into what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, both sides remain unwilling to negotiate.

Topics: Sudan

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
04 November 2025
Reuters
Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

