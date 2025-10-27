You are here

Pakistan operationalizes Tax Policy Office in key IMF-mandated reform

Pakistan operationalizes Tax Policy Office in key IMF-mandated reform
A man walks out of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office in Islamabad on July 4, 2024. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
Pakistan operationalizes Tax Policy Office in key IMF-mandated reform

Pakistan operationalizes Tax Policy Office in key IMF-mandated reform
  • PM appoints first Director General as Tax Policy Office begins work under Finance Division
  • Move fulfills IMF condition to separate tax policy from revenue collection by Federal Board of Revenue
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has operationalized its newly established Tax Policy Office (TPO) by appointing senior tax expert Dr. Najeeb Ahmed Memon as its first Director General, the government has said, marking a major structural reform separating tax policy from tax administration.

The step fulfills a commitment under Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program, which required shifting tax policy formulation out of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address long-standing concerns that the same institution should not design taxes and collect them. The TPO will function under the Finance Division, while the FBR will now serve solely as a tax collection authority.

“The TPO will lend support to the analysis of tax policies and proposals through data modeling, revenue and economic forecasting as well as the country’s international tax treaties and obligations,” the notification for the Tax Policy Office said.

“The responsibilities and structure of the TPO may be amended as deemed necessary for its optimal functioning with the approval of the Federal Cabinet.”

The office will report directly to the Finance Minister, and will lead budget-related tax policy preparations beginning with the 2026-27 federal budget.

The TPO was first notified in February 2025, but had remained dormant until the appointment of its leadership. Officials said rules, staffing procedures and operational protocols will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Dr. Memon, who has over two decades of experience in tax law, policy design and international taxation, has previously worked with the World Bank, GIZ, HM Revenue & Customs, and Tax Inspectors Without Borders.

Besides Memon, several directors have also been appointed under a special professional pay scale for business taxation, international taxation, direct and indirect taxation, and personal taxation.

The separation of tax policy and tax collection has been a long-standing structural benchmark in Pakistan’s IMF programs aimed at improving revenue-raising capacity, widening the tax base, and reducing discretionary exemptions.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

