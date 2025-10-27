Pakistan likely to cut 2026 Hajj costs after Saudi firm lowers bid, minister says

You are here

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in in the holy city of Mecca on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice, early on June 6, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Tawafa company has reduced its Hajj service cost by $53 per pilgrim for Hajj 2026
  • Pakistan refunded $12.2 million to 66,000 pilgrims this year as actual costs were lower than projected ones
Waseem Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf on Monday hinted at reducing costs for next year’s Hajj after a Saudi service provider offered a lower bid to accommodate pilgrims.

Under Pakistan’s Hajj scheme, the estimated cost of the government package ranges from Rs1,150,000 to Rs1,250,000 [$4,049.93 to $4,236], subject to final agreements with service providers.

Yousaf said this cost is estimated, with some margin, to make up for any contingency and to ensure the Hajj process is smooth but hinted at refunding any saved amount to Pakistani pilgrims at a later stage.

“[Saudi Arabia’s] Al-Rajhi company, has reduced its cost by 200 riyals [$53.33],” the minister told Arab News, after a meeting of the Pakistani Senate committee on religious affairs.

“Whatever amount is saved will go back to pilgrims.”

Out of a total 19 firms, five Saudi companies were shortlisted to present their bids for 2026 Hajj, according to Pakistani officials.

Al-Rajhi, a licensed Tawafa company responsible for assisting foreign pilgrims in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, offered the lowest bid of 2,635 Saudi riyals ($702) per pilgrim for next year’s Hajj, compared to 2,875 riyals ($766) this year. The company provided amenities such as air-conditioned tents and sofa beds at Hajj sites for Pakistani pilgrims this year.

“The company has provided the services to the satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims and even the prime minister of Pakistan has appreciated that,” Pakistani Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rahman told senators who attended Monday’s meeting.

This year, around 66,000 Pakistani pilgrims were given Rs3.45 billion ($12.2 million) refunds as the actual cost of the pilgrimage was less than the projected cost, according to the religious affairs minister.

“If there is any savings in that [Hajj costs], then it becomes their (pilgrims) right,” Yousaf said.

He hoped that next year’s Hajj will be better than this year’s in terms of services and pilgrims’ ease.

“Hajj is a big responsibility,” Yousaf said. “We want to make it better and transparent so that pilgrims have the best experience.”

