Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services

KARACHI: Pakistan telecom operator Zong has partnered with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to provide a full range of digital services, including cloud and data center solutions, the telecom company said on Monday.

The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and foster technological collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

It marks a strategic alliance to strengthen digital cooperation between the two entities, boosting connectivity, innovation and security in the country’s financial ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, Zong will provide a cloud platform, information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and end-to-end secure connectivity to meet ICBC’s operational and security requirements.

“We are proud to partner with ICBC in advancing their digital transformation journey,” Zong quoted its deputy director of business solutions, Fan Jiehuan, as saying.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to drive innovation, security, and reliability through world-class ICT infrastructure and cloud services in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.”

Pakistan is increasingly embracing cloud computing, advanced ICT infrastructure and digital solutions across both public and private sectors. The adoption of these technologies is driving efficiency, enhancing cybersecurity and supporting the country’s broader push toward a digitally connected economy.

Zong said these services will be hosted at its state-of-the-art high performance computing center in Islamabad, which is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most advanced digital facilities.

“The scope of services will further extend to managed Wi-Fi and enterprise communication solutions, empowering ICBC’s nationwide operations with seamless, reliable, and secure network performance,” the telecom operator added.