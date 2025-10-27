You are here

  Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services

Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services

Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services
An undated file photo of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. (Courtesy: Pymnts/ website)
Updated 27 October 2025
Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services

Pakistani telecom operator partners with Chinese bank to expand digital services
  • Zong will provide a cloud platform, ICT infrastructure and end-to-end, secure connectivity to China’s ICBC
  • The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and foster technological collaboration
Updated 27 October 2025
Ismail Dilawar
KARACHI: Pakistan telecom operator Zong has partnered with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to provide a full range of digital services, including cloud and data center solutions, the telecom company said on Monday.

The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and foster technological collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

It marks a strategic alliance to strengthen digital cooperation between the two entities, boosting connectivity, innovation and security in the country’s financial ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, Zong will provide a cloud platform, information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and end-to-end secure connectivity to meet ICBC’s operational and security requirements.

“We are proud to partner with ICBC in advancing their digital transformation journey,” Zong quoted its deputy director of business solutions, Fan Jiehuan, as saying.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to drive innovation, security, and reliability through world-class ICT infrastructure and cloud services in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.”

Pakistan is increasingly embracing cloud computing, advanced ICT infrastructure and digital solutions across both public and private sectors. The adoption of these technologies is driving efficiency, enhancing cybersecurity and supporting the country’s broader push toward a digitally connected economy.

Zong said these services will be hosted at its state-of-the-art high performance computing center in Islamabad, which is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most advanced digital facilities.

“The scope of services will further extend to managed Wi-Fi and enterprise communication solutions, empowering ICBC’s nationwide operations with seamless, reliable, and secure network performance,” the telecom operator added.

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

