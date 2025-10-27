Ohtani has one place he doesn’t want to hear the ‘We don’t need you!’ chant — at home

You are here

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani works out ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Los Angeles Sunday. (AP)
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani said there’s one place he doesn’t want to hear the “We don’t need you!” chant — at home from his family.

A day before the World Series resumes with Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, the two-way Los Angeles superstar smiled and laughed about the derisive chant directed at him late in Toronto’s opening win Friday. Blue Jays fans remain stung he signed with the Dodgers in December 2023 rather than their team.

“It was a really great chant, and my wife really appreciated it,” he said Sunday through a translator following the Dodgers’ workout.

Ohtani is hitting .224 in 12 postseason games with six homers, 11 RBIs and one stolen base and is 2 for 8 with a two-run homer and a single in the Series. He is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his pair of mound starts, striking out 19 and walking four in 12 innings.

“I do feel better at the plate recently,” the 31-year-old three-time MVP said. “I do everything in my power to make sure that I’m prepared as much as possible and being at the plate with the right mentality, but got to give some credit to the other side as well.”

Los Angeles and Toronto are tied at a game apiece in the best-of-seven matchup.

Ohtani will oppose Shane Bieber in Game 4 on Tuesday night with a chance to become the first pitcher to hit a World Series homer in 17 years. He wouldn’t mind if his unprecedented performances will lead to more two-way players.

“I like to encourage kids who are trying the two-way to do it as long as possible, as long as they’re allowed to, as much as their talent level could take them,” he said.

Growing up in Japan, he looked up to Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki, Japanese stars who had great success in Major League Baseball.

“It’s not like I could watch a lot of the games on TV, and so it was really those two players,”
Ohtani said.

Babe Ruth, the player Ohtani has been compared to, was never a fulltime pitcher and field player at the same time, cutting down his mound appearances in 1918 and ‘19 as he became more of an everyday outfielder and occasional first baseman.

Ruth pitched only five times from 1920 through the end of his career in 1935.

Ruth was 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in three World Series starts for Boston, pitching 29 2/3 scoreless innings at one stretch and helping win titles in 1916 and ‘18. He was 1 for 10 at the plate in those starts, hitting a tiebreaking two-run triple in Game 4 in 1918 as he allowed two runs over eight innings.

Ohtani entered the Series following a standout performance in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee, when he homered three times, pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called it “probably the greatest game of all time.”

“He’s kind of like a super human,” fellow Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow said ahead of his Game 3 outing.

Ohtani is 2 for 16 with a double, one RBI and six strikeouts against Bieber, a former Cy Young Award winner.

Arab News
DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

