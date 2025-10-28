You are here

Hendricks, Bosch lead South Africa to 55-run T20 win over Pakistan

Hendricks, Bosch lead South Africa to 55-run T20 win over Pakistan
Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (right) and Mohammad Nawaz (second right) shake hands with South African players at the end of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 28, 2025. (AP)
Updated 28 October 2025
Reuters
Hendricks, Bosch lead South Africa to 55-run T20 win over Pakistan

Hendricks, Bosch lead South Africa to 55-run T20 win over Pakistan
  • The visitors were sent into bat and amassed 194 for nine in their 20 overs, before restricting Pakistan to 139
  • Babar Azam, playing his first T20 since December last year, did not last long as he spooned a catch to Hendricks
Updated 28 October 2025
Reuters
RAWALPINDI: South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks struck 60 from 40 balls and seamer Corbin Bosch took a career-best 4-14 in four overs to help their side to a 55-run victory over hosts Pakistan in the first Twenty20 International in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The visitors were sent into bat and amassed 194 for nine in their 20 overs, before restricting Pakistan to 139 all out in reply.

Hendricks and fellow opener Quinton de Kock (23 from 13 balls) got their side off to a fast start, before debutant in this format, Tony de Zorzi, added a quickfire 33 from 16 deliveries and all-rounder George Linde 36 from 22.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was excellent with the ball for Pakistan and returned figures of 3-26 in four overs.

Pakistan were restricted by the South African seamers in their reply and never managed to build momentum in the innings, despite 37 from 28 balls at the top of the order from Saim Ayub.

Babar Azam, playing his first T20 international since December last year, did not last long as he spooned a catch to Hendricks at cover off Bosch for a two-ball duck.

South Africa spinner Linde was expensive early on but finished with 3-31.

The second match in the three-game series will be played in Lahore on Friday, before it concludes at the same venue on Saturday.

Topics: Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

