Trump says seven 'brand new' jets downed in Pakistan-India conflict in May

Trump says seven ‘brand new’ jets downed in Pakistan-India conflict in May
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the US Ambassador’s Residence in Tokyo, Japan, on October 28, 2025. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 October 2025
Trump says seven ‘brand new’ jets downed in Pakistan-India conflict in May

Trump says seven ‘brand new’ jets downed in Pakistan-India conflict in May
  • The hour-long India-Pakistan duel, which took place in darkness on May 7, involved some 110 aircraft, experts estimate
  • Pakistan claimed victory and said it downed six Indian jets, New Delhi acknowledged losses but didn’t specify a number
Updated 28 October 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that seven “brand new, beautiful” jets were shot down during a brief Pakistan-India aerial combat in May, saying his threat to halt trade with both countries helped end four-day military standoff.

The conflict, the most intense military confrontation between India and Pakistan in decades, erupted after an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people. New Delhi blamed the assault on Pakistan, an allegation Islamabad denied and called for credible, global probe.

The hour-long India-Pakistan duel, which took place in darkness, involved some 110 aircraft, experts estimate, making it the world’s largest air battle in decades. Pakistani officials said they downed six India jets, including French-made Rafale. India acknowledged losses but did not specify a number.

Trump, who helped broker a ceasefire between the neighbors on May 10, said the threat of halting trade was “70 percent” responsible for ending conflicts involving Pakistan and India, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Thailand and Cambodia, Serbia and Kosovo, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and Congo.

“If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it, seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it, two big nuclear powers,” Trump said at a ceremony in Japan.

“And I said to Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, and I said to the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], a very nice man, a very good man. And the Field Marshal [Asim Munir] over in Pakistan, I said, ‘Look, we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting’.”

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which he announced on social media after Washington held talks with both sides. India, however, has disputed his claims that the truce resulted from his intervention or his threats to halt trade discussions.

Since the May ceasefire, Islamabad and Washington have expanded cooperation across multiple fronts, including counterterrorism, defense and mining and minerals.

The two sides have also deepened engagement on trade, technology and climate resilience, signaling a renewed effort to stabilize ties and promote long-term collaboration.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

