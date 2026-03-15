Jeddah’s historic markets bustle as Eid approaches

JEDDAH: Jeddah’s historic markets are seeing a surge of shoppers flocking to the ancient alleyways of the city’s district of Al-Balad to buy necessities for Eid Al-Fitr.

As Eid approaches, traditional markets are bustling with visitors and overflowing with holiday goods, including clothing, perfumes, sweets, nuts, souvenirs and handicrafts that reflect the distinctive Hijazi heritage.

With their rich architectural, cultural, and commercial heritage, Jeddah’s historic markets remain vibrant hubs during this period, serving as lively stages for both economic and social activity.

