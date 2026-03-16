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Iran arrests 500 accused of giving information to enemies, police chief says

Iran's police forces walk on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, Iran, July 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Iran's police forces walk on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, Iran, July 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
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Iran arrests 500 accused of giving information to enemies, police chief says

Iran's police forces walk on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, Iran, July 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • “As the Zionist enemy (Israel) ​and the US are ‌attempting to invade Iran, they simultaneously activate mercenaries and spies ‌to carry out riots as the next step,” a provincial branch of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organization said
Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
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DUBAI: Iran has arrested 500 people accused of sharing information with enemies, the Islamic Republic’s police chief said on ​Sunday, as Israeli and US fighter jets continue to strike new targets in the country.
Half of those cases had involved serious incidents “including people who provided information for hitting targets and individuals who took footage of strike locations and sent them,” Ahmadreza Radan said, without going into detail on when the arrests ‌took place.
Earlier, Iranian ‌media reported dozens of ​arrests ‌in ⁠several regions on ​Sunday.
In ⁠northwestern Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said 20 people were arrested on accusations by the provincial prosecutor’s office of sending location details on Iran’s military and security assets to Israel.
In northeastern Iran, which has remained relatively untouched by air strikes, Tasnim reported the arrest ⁠of 10 people, with some accused of collecting ‌information on sensitive locations and ‌economic infrastructure.
“As the Zionist enemy (Israel) ​and the US are ‌attempting to invade Iran, they simultaneously activate mercenaries and spies ‌to carry out riots as the next step,” a provincial branch of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organization said, according to Tasnim.
The Student News Network also reported that three people were ‌detained in the western province of Lorestan for “seeking to disturb public opinion ... and burn ⁠mourning symbols.”
Israel ⁠has begun targeting security checkpoints based on tip-offs from informants on the ground, representing a new phase of its assault on Iran, a source briefed on Israel’s military strategy told Reuters this week.
In January, weeks before the US and Israel launched the current war against Iran, there were widespread anti-government protests in Iran that were repressed in the deadliest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Authorities had blamed Israel and ​the US for fomenting what ​they said were “violent riots” aimed at overthrowing the clerical establishment. 

 

Topics: War in Iran USA Iran

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