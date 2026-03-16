Pakistan offers assistance to Ethiopia as floods, landslides kill at least 64

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office on Monday offered assistance to Ethiopia as the death toll from floods and landslides in the African country since last week has risen to 64.

Police have said that the number of dead from floods and landslides in the Gamo Zone of southern Ethiopia since last week has risen to at least 64, with dozens more missing as rain lashed the country.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support for the people of Ethiopia and expresses its readiness to extend assistance in any way possible,” the foreign office said in a statement.

Pakistan extended its condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia, commending authorities for their efforts to rescue those affected by the deluges.

Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall are common in the African country, especially during the rainy season.

Pakistan is also recognized as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change effects. In recent years, it has suffered from droughts, heatwaves and severe floods.

Over 1,000 people were killed in Pakistan last year during the monsoon season due to excessive rain and flood waters released by Indian dams.