Dubai Basketball beat Crvena Zvezda in ABA League as head coach dedicates win to the city

DUBAI: Dubai Basketball delivered one of the strongest performances of the season with a 114-91 victory over Crvena Zvezda in Round 3 of the ABA League in Sarajevo. Dubai showcased their highest-scoring game this season against Serbian giants.

As Dubai’s home games have been relocated to Europe, robbing them of their usual atmosphere, Dubai’s head coach, Jurica Golemac, dedicated the performance to the UAE, the city of Dubai and the club’s fans.

Speaking after the game, Golemac emphasized the significance of the team’s performances for the community the club represents.

“Every victory, every play is for the UAE, for the city of Dubai, and for our fans,” said Golemac. “As we always say: one city, one team. Everything we do is for Dubai.”

The team once again showcased their offensive firepower, controlling the game from the opening quarter and maintaining their rhythm throughout the night in front of a lively 5,000-strong crowd at Zetra Arena.

Dubai set the tone early with an explosive first quarter, producing 37 points in the opening ten minutes to establish a 37-25 lead. Strong shooting and fluid offensive execution helped Dubai quickly build momentum, with Dzanan Musa leading the early scoring effort. Crvena Zvezda briefly responded early in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to single digits, but Dubai quickly regained control. A balanced offensive display combined with increased defensive pressure allowed the team to steadily extend the lead, heading into halftime with a comfortable 63–43 advantage.

The Emirati side continued to dominate after the break, stretching the lead to as much as 30 points in the third quarter and entering the final ten minutes with a commanding 90-63 margin. With the result effectively decided, Dubai maintained its offensive rhythm in the closing stages, surpassing the 100-point mark with five minutes remaining before sealing a convincing 114-91 victory.

Six Dubai players finished the night in double figures, highlighting the team’s balanced scoring effort. Dwayne Bacon led the way with 21 points, while Musa added 18. Mfiondu Kabengele contributed 15 points, Kosta Kondic scored 14, Filip Petrusev added 13, and Davis Bertans finished with 11.

Dubai Basketball will now turn their attention to their next challenge as they travel to Belgrade to play against reigning ABA League champions Partizan in the EuroLeague.