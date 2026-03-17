Europeans seek clarity about Trump’s Iran war aims before agreeing to his warship demands

BRUSSELS: European countries on Monday sought more details about US President Donald Trump’s plans for the war on Iran and warned that NATO must not become involved in it, as they weighed whether to agree to his call to send warships to help shore up security in the Arabian Gulf.

The cool response to Trump’s demand reflects wide caution about the US-Israeli war among allies kept in the dark before, and largely since, it was launched on Feb. 28.

Trump has asked partners — including France, China, Japan, South Korea and Britain — to help secure the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping. He said the United States was talking to “about seven” countries, but he wouldn’t say which ones and gave no indication of when such a coalition might be formed.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted Britain “will not be drawn into the wider war,” and said British troops should only be sent into action that is legal and has “a proper thought-through plan.” But his country is considering other forms of help in conjunction with allies.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump also warned that “if there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that “NATO is a defensive alliance, not an interventionist one. And that is precisely why NATO has no business being involved here.” He said he hopes that NATO allies “will treat one another with the necessary respect within the alliance.”

Merz agreed that “this Iranian regime must come to an end,” but he said that “based on all the experience we have gained in previous years and decades, bombing it into submission is, in all likelihood, not the right approach.”

EU debates Trump’s demand

Many are keen to know when the war will end.

At a meeting in Brussels, where European Union foreign ministers gathered to discuss Trump’s demand, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said it’s important for the US and Israel to define “when they consider the military aims of their deployment to have been reached.”

“We need more clarity here,” Wadephul told reporters.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also said that US allies in Europe want to understand Trump’s “strategic goals. What will be the plan?”

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski invited the Trump administration to go through the proper channels.

“If there is a request via NATO, we will of course out of respect and sympathy for our American allies consider it very carefully,” he said. Sikorski made a reference to Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which allies can invoke if they believe their territory or security is under threat.

Acting in Europe’s interests

Still, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that “it is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.”

Kallas had urged the 27 member countries to expand the EU’s Operation Aspides naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea up into the Arabian Gulf. But after chairing the meeting, she said there had been “no appetite” to boost its mandate.

But Kallas said the EU would closely monitor threats to maritime security also in the Red Sea, where Aspides operates with three warships. “The risk that the Houthis get involved is real. So we must remain vigilant,” she said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have so far remained on the sidelines of the war even as it has spread across the Middle East, raising questions about why, and perhaps when, the battle-hardened group might join the fight.

It was not immediately clear whether some European countries might go it alone and form a “coalition of the willing” to provide military support on an ad hoc basis.

“This is not a NATO issue,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commanding general of the US Army in Europe. “It’s up to individual nations who are also members of NATO to decide if they want to deploy capabilities to secure the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

In an interview with The Associated Press, he said most European leaders will view the war with Iran as “a war of choice by the United States,” and leaders, including Britain’s Starmer, may think “why should the Royal Navy have to come participate.” That said, he noted that European nations have an interest in keeping oil and gas flowing through the strait.

The war in Iran has driven up energy prices worldwide, with Brent crude up more than 40 percent. The conflict has also disrupted the wider global supply chain beyond oil, affecting things like pharmaceuticals from India, semiconductors from Asia and oil-derived products like fertilizers that come from the Middle East.

Cargo ships are stuck in the Gulf or making a much longer detour around the southern tip of Africa. Planes carrying air cargo out of the Middle East are grounded. And the longer the war drags on, the more likely that there will be shortages and price increases on a wide range of goods.

France has said it is working with countries — French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned partners in Europe, India and Asia — on a possible mission to escort ships through the strait but has stressed it must be when “the circumstances permit,” when fighting has subsided.

French senior officials, speaking anonymously on ongoing talks, said the Netherlands, Italy and Greece had shown interest and that Spain might be involved in some way.

Starmer said Britain is discussing with the US and allies in Europe and the Gulf the possibility of using its mine-hunting drones already in the region.