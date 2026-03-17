Ramadan Recipes: Elegant beef tartare with caviar

DUBAI: Head chef Jason Walsh of Dubai’s modern grill restaurant INA presents his signature beef tartare with Kaviari caviar. Served as a small plate for two, it pairs delicate tartare with a rich, crisp potato gratin.

Ingredients

Tallow Potato Gratin

* 200g waxy potatoes (Yukon Gold or Charlotte)

* 20g beef tallow

* 120ml cream

* 1 small garlic clove, crushed

* ½ tsp ground cumin

* Salt to taste

Beef Tartare

* 40g very fresh beef tenderloin or sirloin

* 1 tsp shallot, finely chopped

* ½ tsp capers, finely chopped

* ½ tsp Dijon mustard

* 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

* 2–3 drops Worcestershire sauce

* Salt and black pepper

* Optional: a few drops of lemon juice

To Finish

* 5–8g caviar

* Optional: finely chopped chives

Method

Start with the gratin. Thinly slice the potatoes using a mandoline if possible. Warm the cream with garlic, cumin, salt, and half the beef tallow until aromatic, without boiling. Toss the potatoes in the mixture, then layer tightly in a small dish, pressing out air gaps. Dot with remaining tallow, cover, and bake at 160°C for 60–75 minutes until tender. Cool completely, press lightly, and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

Before serving, cut the chilled gratin into neat portions and pan-sear in a little tallow over medium heat until golden and crisp. Keep warm.

For the tartare, keep the beef cold. Finely dice by hand, then gently mix just before serving with shallot, capers, mustard, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, and seasoning. Adjust carefully—the flavour should remain clean and balanced.

To plate, place the crisp gratin slightly off-centre. Add the tartare on or beside it, then finish with caviar and optional chives for a refined contrast.