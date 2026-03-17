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Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June, WFP says 

Tens of millions more people will face acute hunger ​if the Iran war continues through to ‌June, according to analysis from the World Food Programme released on Tuesday. (Reuters/WFP)
Tens of millions more people will face acute hunger ​if the Iran war continues through to ‌June, according to analysis from the World Food Programme released on Tuesday. (Reuters/WFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
Reuters
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Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June, WFP says 

Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June, WFP says 
  • ​Rises in food, oil and shipping costs, will push global tally above its current record level of 319 million
Updated 17 March 2026
Reuters
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GENEVA: Tens of millions more people will face acute hunger ​if the Iran war continues through to ‌June, according to analysis from the World Food Programme released on Tuesday.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began on ​Feb. 26 have choked up key humanitarian aid ​routes, delaying life-saving shipments to some of the ⁠world’s worst crises.

An extra 45 million are projected ​to be pushed into acute hunger because of ​rises in food, oil and shipping costs, pushing the global tally above its current record level of 319 million, Deputy ​Executive Director of the World Food Programme Carl ​Skau told reporters in Geneva.

“This would take global hunger levels ‌to ⁠an all-time record and it’s a terrible, terrible prospect,” he said. “Already, before this war, we were in a perfect storm where hunger has never been ​as severe ​as now, ⁠in terms of numbers and how deep that hunger is,” he added.

Skau said ​its shipping costs are up 18 percent since ​the ⁠US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28 and that some have had to be rerouted. The ⁠extra ​costs come on top of ​deep spending cuts by the WFP, as donors focus more on ​defence, he added.

Topics: War in Iran Iran UN World Food Programme (WFP) Live Updates

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