Pakistan cancels Republic Day parade amid Gulf oil crisis, austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has canceled its Republic Day parade and other ceremonial events on March 23 as the government continues to enforce austerity measures in response to the ongoing Gulf oil crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Tuesday.

This marks a rare suspension of the events of the day, which commemorates the adoption of the historical Pakistan Resolution at the 27th annual meeting of the All-India Muslim League, through which Muslims of the Sub-continent demanded a separate homeland for themselves in 1940.

In Pakistan, March 23 usually begins with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals, which is followed by the participation of Pakistani armed forces in the parade and the display of military pageantry.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sharif’s office said the upcoming Republic Day shall be commemorated with dignity and reverence through a simple flag‑hoisting ceremony at appropriate levels.

“This measure is being taken to ensure that the resilience and unwavering commitment of the nation to the ideals of Pakistan Day remain aligned with the broader austerity framework,” it said.

The development comes at a time of a raging conflict in the Middle East, where United States and Israel have been pounding Iran since Feb. 28, while Tehran has launched counterattacks against US bases in Gulf countries as well as commercial and oil infrastructure.

The crisis has disrupted global fuel supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel between Iran and Oman that carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and a quarter of seaborne liquefied natural gas exports, impacting Pakistan among several countries.

Last week, Sharif also announced a series of austerity steps, including a four‑day work week for government offices, requiring 50 percent of staff to work from home, cutting fuel allowances for official vehicles by half, grounding up to 60 percent of the government fleet and closing all schools for two weeks to conserve fuel amid the global oil crisis.

“Ministries, divisions, and departments are advised to mark the [Republic Day] occasion in a solemn and respectful manner, ensuring that the essence of the day is preserved despite the scaled‑down celebrations,” Sharif’s office said.