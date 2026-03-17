Saudi interior minister discusses Iranian aggression with UAE counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz discussed the Iranian aggression targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the wider region with his Emirati counterpart on Tuesday.

During a call with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Prince Abdulaziz affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with and support for all measures taken by the UAE to maintain its security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Both ministers affirmed the strength of the fraternal ties between their nations and their commitment to enhancing cooperation and joint coordination in order to consolidate security and stability in the region and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.