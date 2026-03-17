Iran ‘negotiating’ with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy

MEXICIO CITY: Iran’s football federation is “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran’s football federation said.

Iran’s participation at this summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since the war began late last month.

“When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said on Monday in remarks posted on the X account of Iran’s embassy in Mexico.

“We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

While world football’s governing body confirmed to AFP it has been in contact with the Iranian FA, FIFA did not suggest such a rescheduling was on the cards.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the spokesperson told AFP.

“FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by Egypt in Seattle.

The team’s base camp for the tournament is currently slated to be located in Tucson, Arizona.

Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, on Monday denounced “the US government’s lack of cooperation regarding visa issuance and the provision of logistical support” for the Iranian delegation ahead of the World Cup, in a statement published on the embassy’s website.

He added he had also “suggested to FIFA that Iran’s matches be moved from the United States to Mexico.”

Trump triggered uproar last week after stating that while Iran’s football team would be “welcome” in the United States, they should not travel to the tournament “for their own life and safety.”

Trump’s comments came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had given assurances the US leader had promised him the Iranian team would be welcome.

Iran hit back at Trump’s comments saying “no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup.”

Iran were the second Asian team after Japan to qualify for the World Cup, securing their place almost a year ago as they topped their qualifying group.

But Iran’s place at the tournament was thrown into question after the United States and Israel launched a massive offensive against the Islamic Republic, which responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory and American targets across the Middle East.

Should Iran not take part in the World Cup, it is not yet clear which country might replace them.