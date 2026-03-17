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Israeli forces kill 17-year-old Palestinian boy near Ramallah

Israeli forces kill 17-year-old Palestinian boy near Ramallah
A Palestinian ambulance drives past Israeli security forces during the second day of a military operation, in Kafr Aqab, some 16 kilometres south of the city of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 27, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
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Israeli forces kill 17-year-old Palestinian boy near Ramallah

Israeli forces kill 17-year-old Palestinian boy near Ramallah
  • Teenager identified as Salim Fuqaha
  • Palestine Red Crescent says medical teams blocked from reaching him
Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
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LONDON: Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy and injured another person during a raid on Monday night near the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority’s General Authority of Civil Affairs, which coordinates security matters with the Israeli side, said on Tuesday that the Israeli authorities withheld the body of the teenager, who was identified as Salim Fuqaha.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces prevented its medical teams from reaching Fuqaha, according to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency.

Based on figures from the Palestinian health ministry, French news agency Agence France-Presse reported that Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,045 Palestinians in the West Bank, some of them militants, since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Official Israeli figures indicate that 45 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during military operations.

Topics: War in Gaza Ramallah

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