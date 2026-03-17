You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region
War in Iran
War in Iran

Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region

Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region
King Abdullah and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa met in the Bahraini capital, Manama. (Petra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5ua9

Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
Follow

Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region

Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region
  • King Abdullah, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa meet in Manama
  • Abdullah warns of Israel exploiting disruption to ‘create new facts’ in Gaza
Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The rulers of Jordan and Bahrain on Tuesday condemned Iran’s attacks on Arab countries and said its attempts to disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz violated international law and maritime regulations.

King Abdullah and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa met in the Bahraini capital, Manama, the Petra news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, King Abdullah met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha. The two leaders expressed their opposition to Arab states being drawn into the conflict and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

All three leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and called for increased regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, the report said.

King Abdullah also warned of Israel’s attempts to exploit regional developments to create “new facts on the ground” in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, while continuing to restrict worshippers’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

He called for supporting Lebanon’s efforts to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah resumed on March 1, resulting in the deaths of over 900 Lebanese people.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on 10 countries in the region, including Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar, since the US and Israel began their bombardment of its nuclear and military infrastructure.

On Monday, King Abdullah met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss the escalating military action in the region.

Topics: War in Iran Jordan Qatar Bahrain

Related

Arab countries are not part of US-Israeli war against Iran, Jordan’s king and UAE’s president say
Middle-East

Arab countries are not part of US-Israeli war against Iran, Jordan’s king and UAE’s president say

Jordan and Bahrain affirm military cooperation amid US-Iran war
Middle-East

Jordan and Bahrain affirm military cooperation amid US-Iran war

Latest updates

Full card announced for PFL Chicago

Full card announced for PFL Chicago

Egypt’s Waterway plans to launch a real estate fund exceeding $190m

Egypt’s Waterway plans to launch a real estate fund exceeding $190m

PIF’s Folk Maritime redirects its routes to Red Sea to keep pace with shipping shifts

PIF’s Folk Maritime redirects its routes to Red Sea to keep pace with shipping shifts

White House calls potential Iran talks ‘sensitive,’ declines to name venue amid ongoing strikes

White House calls potential Iran talks ‘sensitive,’ declines to name venue amid ongoing strikes

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh worry ahead of food aid cuts

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh worry ahead of food aid cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.