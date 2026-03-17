Jordanian, Bahraini monarchs condemn Iranian attacks on region

LONDON: The rulers of Jordan and Bahrain on Tuesday condemned Iran’s attacks on Arab countries and said its attempts to disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz violated international law and maritime regulations.

King Abdullah and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa met in the Bahraini capital, Manama, the Petra news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, King Abdullah met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha. The two leaders expressed their opposition to Arab states being drawn into the conflict and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

All three leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and called for increased regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, the report said.

King Abdullah also warned of Israel’s attempts to exploit regional developments to create “new facts on the ground” in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, while continuing to restrict worshippers’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

He called for supporting Lebanon’s efforts to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah resumed on March 1, resulting in the deaths of over 900 Lebanese people.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on 10 countries in the region, including Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar, since the US and Israel began their bombardment of its nuclear and military infrastructure.

On Monday, King Abdullah met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss the escalating military action in the region.