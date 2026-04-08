Closing Bell: Saudi main index sees gains post US-Iran ceasefire, closes up 2.27%

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index surged on Wednesday, gaining 251.46 points, or 2.27 percent, to close at 11,339.00.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.43 billion ($2.24 billion), as 256 of the listed stocks advanced, while only 11 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also increased, up 31.92 points, or 2.13 percent, to close at 1,527.70.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 344.31 points, or 1.54 percent, to close at 22,633.18. This came as 53 of the listed stocks advanced, while 28 retreated.

These gains follow a two-week ceasefire that was reached between the US and Iran early Wednesday, sending stock markets around the world soaring.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index rose 6.9 percent during today’s session, while US futures also gained, with S&P 500 E-mini and Dow futures up 2.5 percent each, and Nasdaq 100 futures rising 3.3 percent.

The best-performing stock on the Kingdom’s main market was Saudi Fisheries Co., with its share price surging by 10 percent to SR44.90.

Other top performers included Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., which saw its share price rise by 10 percent to SR11.22, and United Cooperative Assurance Co., which saw a 9.79 percent increase to SR3.14.

On the downside, the worst performer of the day was Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co., whose share price fell by 8.42 percent to SR31.12.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 6.21 percent and 5.32 percent to SR10.12 and SR33.80, respectively.

On the announcement front, the Saudi Investment Bank has announced its intention to issue Saudi riyal-denominated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk through a private placement in the Kingdom, following a board decision made on April 7, 2026.

The issuance, which falls under the bank’s SR5 billion sukuk program, aims to enhance its additional Tier 1 capital and meet strategic financial needs, though the final amount and terms will be determined based on market conditions.

According to a Tadawul statement, Alistithmar for Financial Securities and Brokerage Co. and Al Rajhi Capital Co. have been appointed as joint lead managers and bookrunners, while the proposed offer remains subject to regulatory approvals.

SAIB’s share price rose by 2.36 percent to reach SR13.44.