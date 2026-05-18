You are here

  • Home
  • Oil touches two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant
War in Iran
War in Iran

Oil touches two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Oil touches two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant
Brent crude futures climbed $2.01, or 1.84 percent, to $111.27 a barrel by 07:32 a.m. Saudi time, but were ​off the $112 they had touched earlier for their highest since May 5. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8gwb5

Updated 18 May 2026 09:35
Reuters
Follow

Oil touches two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Oil touches two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant
Updated 18 May 2026 09:35
Reuters
Follow

NEW DELHI: Oil ‌prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the Iran war appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant in the UAE came under attack and as US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options ​on Iran.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.01, or 1.84 percent, to $111.27 a barrel by 07:32 a.m. Saudi time, but were ​off the $112 they had touched earlier for their highest since May 5.

US West Texas ⁠Intermediate crude stood at $107.75 a barrel, up $2.33, or 2.21 percent, after a rise to $108.70, its highest since April ​30. The front-month June contract expires on Tuesday.

Both contracts gained more than 7 percent last week as hopes dimmed ​for a peace deal to end ship attacks and seizures around the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week’s talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without an indication from the world’s top oil importer that it would ​help resolve the conflict unleashed by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia ​and rhetoric from the US and Iran raised concerns of an escalation in the conflict.

“These drone strikes are a ‌pointed ⁠warning — renewed US or Israeli strikes on Iran could trigger more proxy attacks on Gulf energy and critical infrastructure by Iran or its regional proxies,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Emirati officials said they were investigating the source of the strike on the Barakah nuclear power plant, adding that the UAE had the ​full right to respond to ​such “terrorist attacks.”

Saudi Arabia, which ⁠intercepted three drones that entered from Iraqi airspace, warned it would take the necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate its sovereignty and ​security.

Trump is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss ​options for military ⁠action regarding Iran, Axios reported.

In a move that could support oil prices, the Trump administration on Saturday allowed the lapse of a sanctions waiver that had previously allowed countries including India to buy Russian seaborne oil after a month-long ⁠extension.

“Fears ​of renewed strikes on Iran have worsened supply fears ... the United ​States letting the Russia sanctions waiver lapse didn't help,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Topics: War in Iran energy Oil

Related

Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
Middle-East

Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April

Latest updates

Hong Kong court hears final arguments in the trial of Tiananmen vigil organizers

Hong Kong court hears final arguments in the trial of Tiananmen vigil organizers

Russia launched 524 drones, 22 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine air force says

Russia launched 524 drones, 22 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine air force says

WHO kicks off annual assembly amid hantavirus, Ebola crises

WHO kicks off annual assembly amid hantavirus, Ebola crises

‘Staggering’ Iran toll drives up global executions: Amnesty

‘Staggering’ Iran toll drives up global executions: Amnesty

Encroaching world threatens India’s last ‘uncontacted’ tribe

Encroaching world threatens India’s last ‘uncontacted’ tribe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.