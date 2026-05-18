Bella Hadid hits the Cannes red carpet in a Prada gown

DUBAI: Bella Hadid has again been a style standout with her signature high fashion at the Cannes Film Festival, as celebrities and filmmakers gathered for the annual showcase.

The US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel made her red-carpet appearance on Sunday evening at the premiere of “Garance,” director Jeanne Herry’s latest drama starring Adele Exarchopoulos.

The film follows a gifted but self-destructive actress struggling to maintain control over her personal and professional life and is among the 22 films competing for this year’s prestigious Palme d’Or prize.

Accompanied by her brother Anwar Hadid, she embraced classic Hollywood elegance in a custom white strapless gown by Prada, styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

The look featured a crystal-embellished bodice, dramatic train and matching shawl, paired with diamond jewelry by Chopard. Anwar complemented the monochrome palette in a classic black tuxedo.

Hadid’s appearance marked another memorable Cannes fashion moment for the model, who has become closely associated with the festival’s red carpet over the past decade.

She is widely hailed as the “Queen of Cannes” by fashion media outlets, with Vogue US asking, “would it even be the Cannes Film Festival without a Bella Hadid sighting?”

Ahead of the premiere, she shared an Instagram post reflecting on her Cannes appearances over the years, describing the festival as her “favorite week.”

Although she did not highlight the dress, Hadid made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 when she visited the beach in a keffiyeh-inspired dress, paying tribute to her Palestinian heritage.

The catwalk star, daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and US-Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, showed off the casual dress that was designed by Michael Sears and Hushi Mortezaie in 2001.

Off the red carpet in 2026, Hadid has also been spotted embracing the Riviera’s relaxed seaside atmosphere, arriving in Nice in sporty streetwear before stepping out in vintage-inspired looks in Antibes, including archival pieces from Elie Saab and Prada.

The Cannes Film Festival opened this week with a competition lineup featuring films from some of the world’s most acclaimed directors. This year’s Palme d’Or jury includes Demi Moore and acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook.