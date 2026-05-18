Israeli forces detain Pakistani activist aboard Gaza-bound aid flotilla—father

ISLAMABAD: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters and detained dozens of international activists, among them a Pakistani named Saad Edhi, his father said on Monday.

Edhi, the grandson of Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi who founded the Edhi Foundation charity organization, joined the latest Global Sumud Flotilla last week. The flotilla aims to break Israel’s naval blockade and bring humanitarian supplies to besieged Palestinians in the war-torn area.

The flotilla departed from Marmaris, Türkiye, on Wednesday night with more than 500 activists from different countries onboard, according to an earlier statement issued by the Edhi Foundation. IDF forces intercepted the flotilla near Cyprus and took

Saad, as well as dozens of other international activists on the flotilla into their custody, his father Faisal Edhi told Arab News.

“The IDF intercepted them near Cyprus in international waters, in blatant violation of international law,” Faisal, who heads the Edhi Foundation, said.

He added that his son and other activists aboard the flotilla were tortured before being detained.

“I strongly condemn this illegal act by Israel and call upon Pakistan and the international community to help secure the release of all activists and aid workers,” Faisal said.

Israel has not officially confirmed the arrests, but it has previously defended such interceptions as necessary measures to enforce its naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

This mission comes amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s blockade of Gaza and follows the seizure earlier this month of another Global Sumud flotilla carrying humanitarian activists and aid supplies for the Palestinian enclave.

In a pre-recorded video statement released by the Edhi Foundation following his detention, Edhi emphasized the peaceful nature of the mission. In a previous statement, Edhi Foundation said Saad had overseen the purchase of humanitarian supplies in Türkiye days before boarding the flotilla.

The aid being carried by the Global Sumud Flotilla includes ration supplies, dry food, medicines, baby formula milk and other essential items intended for civilians in Gaza, according to Edhi Foundation.

“This is a non-violent humanitarian aid mission, peaceful,” Edhi said in the video message. “If we are kidnapped or arrested by IOF [Israeli Occupying Forces] or IDF, then it is the responsibility of the Pakistani government to come in coordination with them and try to release me as soon as possible. Free Palestine, free Gaza.”

Pakistan’s foreign office did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment till the filing of this report. However, Islamabad has consistently demanded an end to the blockade and criticized Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The Edhi Foundation, established by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, is Pakistan’s largest welfare organization. It is widely known for its vast network of ambulances, orphanages, and disaster relief operations both domestically and internationally.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of the enclave’s population, according to Gaza health authorities and international aid agencies.