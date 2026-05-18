AIIB backs deeper infrastructure financing cooperation with Pakistan after Panda bond launch

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Monday pledged to deepen infrastructure financing cooperation with Pakistan after the country’s successful launch of its first Panda bond last week, signaling stronger economic ties and renewed investor confidence in Islamabad’s economic reform agenda.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued by foreign governments or institutions. The launch of 1.75 billion yuan (approximately $258 million) sustainable development bond on Thursday marked Pakistan’s first entry into China’s domestic bond market, which is one of the world’s largest capital markets.

Pakistan’s launch of its first-ever Panda bond came after the establishment of a 7.2 billion yuan ($1 billion) program, following two years of preparation and coordination with Chinese regulators, financial institutions and development partners.

In a meeting with an AIIB delegation led by its president Zou Jiayi, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb shared Pakistan’s present and upcoming investment portfolio, with a particular focus on infrastructure-led growth and long-term development planning.

“Both sides reviewed ongoing and planned investments across strategic sectors, including transport connectivity, energy transition, water resource management, urban infrastructure, digital connectivity, and climate-resilient development initiatives,” Aurangzeb’s ministry said.

“The AIIB delegation also shared an overview of the Bank’s ongoing engagement in Pakistan and discussed avenues for further collaboration in support of the country’s long-term development priorities. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, energy sector development, climate policy-based financing, and emergency financing mechanisms.”

Pakistan’s Panda bond issuance came as part of its efforts to diversify financing channels, strengthen investor confidence and expand its presence in international financial markets as it seeks to stabilize an economy long reliant on external financing support. The demand for the inaugural tranche exceeded Pakistan’s entire planned Panda bond program size of 7.2 billion yuan ($1 billion), the country’s finance adviser Khurram Schehzad said last week.

Aurangzeb thanked the AIIB for its support in the successful issuance of the bond through AIIB-backed guarantee arrangements, noting that the transaction reflected growing investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook and reform trajectory.

The AIIB president observed the issuance demonstrated the important role multilateral development institutions can play in strengthening the financial capacity of member countries and facilitating access to diversified sources of financing. She also appreciated the strong market response and favorable pricing outcome achieved through the transaction.

The finance ministry said the meeting also focused on strengthening strategic cooperation between Pakistan and the AIIB through a structured multi-year financing pipeline, aligned with national development priorities.

“Discussions covered opportunities for enhanced collaboration in project preparation, implementation readiness, institutional capacity building, and mobilization of long-term development financing,” it said.

“Participants further exchanged views on expanding Pakistan’s investment landscape through innovative financing mechanisms and broader private sector participation.”