Saudi Arabia celebrates International Museum Day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia marked this year’s International Museum Day on Monday with exhibitions, workshops and cultural programs highlighting their growing role as spaces for dialogue and community engagement.

This year’s global theme, “Museums Uniting a Divided World,” focused on how cultural institutions can help foster connection and shared understanding across societies.

At the Saudi National Museum in Riyadh, the occasion was marked through immersive public programs, panel discussions, interactive workshops and traditional performances aimed at encouraging visitors to engage more actively with heritage and culture.

“The National Museum has always been a guardian of history,” Rola Al-Ghrair, director of the institution, told Arab News.

“It is the Kingdom’s main repository of archaeological findings and artifacts. We operate under the Museums Commission, which aims to preserve cultural heritage as well as enable the museum ecosystem,” she said.

“But the National Museum is also a living, breathing cultural platform. The focus is to make sure that these artifacts are not just observed but truly felt.”

Al-Ghrair said the museum’s role has evolved beyond displaying artifacts to creating shared public spaces that connect communities with their cultural identity.

“It is not just a place with over 3,000 artifacts in glass cases; it is a vibrant civic space,” she said.

She added that the museum’s courtyards and outdoor spaces have increasingly become part of everyday community life, where families gather and interact with heritage in informal settings.

This year’s programming included discussions on traditional urban heritage, language and local dialects, alongside workshops and performances designed to encourage public participation.

“Heritage is ultimately about people, and communities thrive in welcoming spaces where all voices are heard respectfully, and where stories are built collaboratively,” Al-Ghrair said.

Technology and artificial intelligence were also integrated into the activities as Saudi Arabia continues to expand investment in digital and cultural innovation.

“Technology has always been a priority for the National Museum,” Al-Ghrair said. “For example, the multilingual virtual 360-degree tour was developed several years ago to provide interactive access to those unable to visit in person.”

The museum also introduced an AI-powered “Design Your Journey” experience allowing visitors to customize how they explore the museum’s collection.

Al-Ghrair said young people are increasingly approaching museums as interactive and social spaces rather than traditional educational institutions.

“Young people today want to be active participants rather than passive observers,” she said.

Last year, the National Museum welcomed more than 17,000 students through school visits, Al-Ghrair said.

She said this year’s activities included debates and interactive programs aimed at encouraging critical thinking and participation among young visitors.

“For them, the National Museum isn’t just an educational institution; it is a dynamic community hub where they can gather, learn, and explore their identity,” she said.

Alongside their cultural role, museums are also becoming increasingly tied to Saudi Arabia’s tourism and economic diversification ambitions under Vision 2030.

“A great museum is a must-visit destination that naturally draws people to a city,” Al-Ghrair said.

She noted that the National Museum’s location within the King Abdulaziz Historical Center and its direct connection to the Riyadh Metro have helped make it more accessible to visitors.

The Royal Commission for AlUla marked the day by highlighting AlUla’s position as one of the world’s largest living museums, home to archaeological sites and ancient civilizations dating back more than 200,000 years.

Among AlUla’s most prominent landmarks is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Once the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom, the ancient city spans more than 52,000 sq. meters and contains over 100 well-preserved rock-carved tombs that reflect AlUla’s historical importance along ancient trade and caravan routes.

One of Hegra’s most recognized landmarks is Qasr Al-Farid, or The Lonely Castle, a massive standalone tomb carved into sandstone rock that has become one of AlUla’s best-known heritage attractions.

Another key site is Ikmah mountain, often described as an “open-air library” because of the thousands of inscriptions and ancient writings carved into its canyon walls.

Recognized as part of UNESCO’s Memory of the World register, the site documents social, economic and religious life in ancient civilizations and stands as one of AlUla’s most significant cultural landmarks.